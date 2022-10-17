Mississippi River water woes, retail overstock trailers: Latest supply chain stresses for economy

Read full article on original website
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
CNBC
Rural California town is facing the end of its water supply by Dec. 1
Coalinga city officials estimate their small town will run out of water by Dec. 1. Pro-Tem Mayor Ray Singleton has attempted to purchase water for Coalinga from the open market, but he says it is priced much higher than what it is typically worth. Coalinga city officials estimate their small...
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
CNBC
A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
CNBC
Walmart overhauls its intimates and sleepwear line to keep pace in a competitive market
Walmart is relaunching and renaming its best-selling intimates and sleepwear line. The new brand, Joyspun, debuts as the discounter gears up for the holidays and is attracting more shoppers with its low-priced groceries. Sales of intimates and sleepwear have grown significantly during the pandemic as retailers catered to consumers' desire...
CNBC
Oil prices drop as China demand data disappoints
Oil prices slid on Monday after Chinese data showed that demand from the world's largest crude importer remained lackluster in September. Brent crude futures last fell $1.19 or 1.27%, to $92.31 a barrel, while WTI futures were at $83.49 a barrel, down $1.56, or 1.82%. Oil prices slid on Monday...
CNBC
Doctors decry 'record profits' for fossil fuel companies as climate change weighs on global health
Doctors are taking aim at the fossil fuels industry, placing blame for the world's most dire health problems on the companies that continue to seek oil and gas profits even as climate change worsens heat waves, intensifies flooding and roils people's mental health. "The burning of fossil fuels is creating...
CNBC
Ford to exit Russia after Sollers Ford joint venture stake sale
Ford Motor said on Wednesday it would exit Russia after finalizing a deal to sell its 49% stake in the Sollers Ford joint venture. Mercedes-Benz also on Wednesday said it would withdraw from the Russian market and sell shares in its industrial and financial services subsidiaries to a local investor.
Retirement Amount Climbs, Amazon Adds Venmo & Top Financial News for Oct. 26, 2022
It's National Pumpkin Day! If you haven't picked one up yet, it's the perfect day to do it so you can get your jack-o-lanterns out before Halloween. It's also a great day to catch up on the top...
CNBC
Canopy Growth looks to speed up entry into U.S. cannabis market with new holding company
Canopy Growth announced it's consolidating its U.S. assets into new holding company called Canopy USA. The new holding company will house Acreage Holdings, Wana Brands and Jetty. Constellation Brands said it will convert its common stock holding in Canopy into new exchangeable shares. The company said the creation of Canopy...
CNBC
Chinese state banks sold dollars to support yuan late on Tuesday: Reuters, citing sources
Major Chinese state-owned banks sold U.S. dollars in both onshore and offshore markets in late trade on Tuesday to prop up the weakening yuan, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Such dollar selling comes as the Chinese currency is facing mounting downside pressure, with the onshore...
WTNH
Health Headlines: Could COVID in Europe forecast what’s going to happen in the US?
(WTNH) – In today’s health headlines, News 8 talked to an infectious disease doctor about what’s happening in Europe with COVID and how it could forecast what’s on the horizon here in the United States. Plus, new data is out on the effectiveness of bivalent boosters. Dr. Scott Roberts, an infectious disease doctor at Yale […]
CNBC
Mercedes-Benz says car prices are 'well-supported' in China after Tesla cuts prices of its EVs
Mercedes-Benz finance chief on Wednesday told CNBC the automaker's pricing of its cars in China is "well-supported" after U.S. electric vehicle giant Tesla slashed prices. Tesla on Monday slashed the price of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China, one of the company's most critical markets. China is...
CNBC
Gold glitters as dollar retreat adds sheen
Gold reversed course to trade higher after the dollar fell as weakness in the U.S. economy fueled expectations the Federal Reserve would likely slow the pace of its interest rate hikes. Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,654.58 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures settled 0.2% higher at $1,658. "We're...
