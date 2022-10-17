The last four months appear to have been a terrible time for our folks over 100 years of age in Wyoming — we have at least 10 who have died. The Cowboy State is the lowest populated state in the country and as such, does not have a lot of folks over 100 years old. Called centenarians, the state started the year with an estimated 29 of them.

WYOMING STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO