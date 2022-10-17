Read full article on original website
What’s killing our Wyoming folks over 100 years old?
The last four months appear to have been a terrible time for our folks over 100 years of age in Wyoming — we have at least 10 who have died. The Cowboy State is the lowest populated state in the country and as such, does not have a lot of folks over 100 years old. Called centenarians, the state started the year with an estimated 29 of them.
Black Hills Energy gets approval for $260 million project
GILLETTE (WNE) — Black Hills Corp. announced that its Wyoming electric utility subsidiary, Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power Company, doing business as Black Hills Energy, received a bench decision from the Wyoming Public Service Commission approving a certificate of public convenience and necessity to build an estimated $260 million transmission expansion project.
