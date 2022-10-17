Read full article on original website
Related
Children charged with making school threats on the rise in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — On November 30th last year, investigators say a 15-year-old student carried out a plot at Oxford High School, shooting eleven people. Students Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana, and Justin Shilling lost their lives. “It is one thing to talk about this problem...
Family suffers heartbreaking loss after 17-year-old shot, dumped on side of I-94
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 20-year-old Southfield man will be in court Friday and is now charged in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old girl from Detroit. Her body was found on the side of I-94 in St. Clair Shores nearly a week ago. Michigan State Police say the teen was shot in the head and then dumped there.
Southfield City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins resigns following no contest plea
(WXYZ) — Southfield City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins has resigned from office after pleading no contest to a criminal charge that was filed by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in September 2019. Nessel had alleged Hawkins made changes to the State Qualified Voter File during the Oakland County Canvass of...
Detroit to host Halloween in the D activities throughout the city
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit to host Halloween in the D with family-friendly, fun activities across the city from October 29-31. The Department of Neighborhoods initiative still needs sponsors, candy donations and volunteers for events, Halloween parties and trunk-or-treat locations at Detroit police stations and fire stations.
Alleged assault at Huron high involving JV football players under investigation
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two separate investigations are underway by Ann Arbor police and Ann Arbor Public Schools involving an alleged assault on a 15-year-old student and football player. Video evidence shot on a cell phone is now also under review. “This involves how frequent this practice is....
Barricaded gunman situation in Detroit ends after nearly 11 hours
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The barricaded gunman situation on Plainview Avenue near Wadsworth Avenue in Detroit has ended after an hours-long standoff. It started around 8 p.m. Tuesday, authorities had been outside of the Plainview Avenue home following calls of a domestic violence incident from inside the home. Just...
DPD: Standoff with woman who reportedly stabbed boyfriend ends peacefully
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say a barricaded situation at a home Wednesday has ended peacefully after more than eight hours. Police say they were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. on Artesian Street near Tireman Avenue on a report of domestic violence. A woman, who reportedly is...
2-year-old boy stabbed by grandma inside Detroit apartment
Detroit police say a 2-year-old boy was stabbed by his grandmother inside an apartment on Thursday morning. Police were called to the St. Antoine Garden apartments near I-75 and I-94 around 1:40 a.m. Thursday. Police say the 56-year-old grandmother stabbed the 2-year-old boy. The child was taken to the hospital...
Man shot multiple times by stranger upset over where he parked on public street in Taylor
TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — "I didn't know he was dead angry about me parking in front of a tree," said the victim in a shooting that Taylor police are calling "unprovoked." That victim, we're calling J.D., does not want his real name used or his face shown because he has no idea who the man is who shot him.
Bishop Charles Ellis works to help young men aging out of foster care in Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — There are more than 10,000 children in foster care in Michigan. Once they become adults and age out of the system many become homeless or worse. And now, with the cold ushering in for the soon-to-be winter season, they need help now more than ever. Carolyn...
Police take at least 2 suspects into custody after teen found dead on I-94
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say they have taken at least two people into custody after a teen was found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores last week. The two suspects were arrested Wednesday morning. One of them has been released and the second one remains in custody Wednesday night as prosecutors review the investigation report, MSP said.
Southfield police searching for missing, vulnerable man with PTSD
Southfield Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing man. Jonathan Morgan Harris, 37, was last seen on October 19 at approximately 2:00 a.m. when he walked away from his residence in Southfield. Harris, a black male, is approximately 5 feet and ten inches tall and weighs approximately...
Detroit Dog Rescue's shelter on city's east side targeted by intruders who may have been after the dogs
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police are investigating a break-in at Detroit Dog Rescue's shelter on the city's east side overnight. Evidence left at the scene points to intruders looking to steal some of the dogs. The non-profit's executive director Kristina Rinaldi said, at first, she and members of her...
Barricaded gunman situation from Tuesday ends Wednesday morning
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The barricaded gunman situation on Plainview Avenue near Wadsworth Avenue in Detroit has ended after an hours-long standoff. It started around 8 p.m. Tuesday, authorities had been outside of the Plainview Avenue home following calls of a domestic violence incident from inside the home. Just before...
A haunted car wash is coming to metro Detroit for the next two weekends
(WXYZ) — You know about haunted houses, haunted hayrides, zombie paintball and more, but one Michigan-based car wash company is offering a haunted car wash. Tommy's Express Car Wash, which has locations around the country but is based in West Michigan, will have its Tunnel of Terror car wash return the next couple of weekends.
Police seeking 3 suspects, 2 vehicles after gunshots fired at off-duty Detroit officer
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for help with identifying suspects connected to a shooting involving an off-duty officer last week. The incident happened Oct. 10 just before 4 p.m. on Fielding Street near Vassar Drive. The Detroit Police Department says an off-duty officer was sitting in...
Judge rules to not limit emails to 1,800 families in Oxford High School shooting case
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A crucial decision has been made in the case of involuntary manslaughter charges against the parents of the accused Oxford high school shooter Ethan Crumbley. Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews has decided not to prevent Prosecutor Karen McDonald from releasing emails with updates to 1,800...
EB I-96 near Telegraph reopens following shooting investigation
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police temporarily closed eastbound I-96 at Outer Drive due to a non-fatal shooting on Thursday afternoon. The incident, police say, happened around 11:35 a.m. this morning. Officials say a man in his 30s reported that he had been shot at while driving on the freeway.
Omicron subvariants spread in US as Metro Detroit doctors urge bivalent booster
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Despite a decline in daily cases for the past few months, relatively new COVID-19 sub-variants are on the rise in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the omicron subvariant BA.5 is currently responsible for nearly 68% of all cases in the U.S.
Michigan stylists react to new study that links chemical hair straightening to cancer
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A new study by the National Institutes of Health links chemical hair straighteners or relaxers to uterine cancer. In the study released this week, researchers surveyed more than 33,000 women over the course of 11 years. They found that women who used the products more than four times a year were twice as likely to go on to develop uterine cancer. The study also previously linked hair dyes and chemical straighteners to breast and ovarian cancers.
