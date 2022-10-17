ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Southfield City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins resigns following no contest plea

(WXYZ) — Southfield City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins has resigned from office after pleading no contest to a criminal charge that was filed by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in September 2019. Nessel had alleged Hawkins made changes to the State Qualified Voter File during the Oakland County Canvass of...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit to host Halloween in the D activities throughout the city

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit to host Halloween in the D with family-friendly, fun activities across the city from October 29-31. The Department of Neighborhoods initiative still needs sponsors, candy donations and volunteers for events, Halloween parties and trunk-or-treat locations at Detroit police stations and fire stations.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Barricaded gunman situation in Detroit ends after nearly 11 hours

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The barricaded gunman situation on Plainview Avenue near Wadsworth Avenue in Detroit has ended after an hours-long standoff. It started around 8 p.m. Tuesday, authorities had been outside of the Plainview Avenue home following calls of a domestic violence incident from inside the home. Just...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

2-year-old boy stabbed by grandma inside Detroit apartment

Detroit police say a 2-year-old boy was stabbed by his grandmother inside an apartment on Thursday morning. Police were called to the St. Antoine Garden apartments near I-75 and I-94 around 1:40 a.m. Thursday. Police say the 56-year-old grandmother stabbed the 2-year-old boy. The child was taken to the hospital...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Police take at least 2 suspects into custody after teen found dead on I-94

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say they have taken at least two people into custody after a teen was found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores last week. The two suspects were arrested Wednesday morning. One of them has been released and the second one remains in custody Wednesday night as prosecutors review the investigation report, MSP said.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Southfield police searching for missing, vulnerable man with PTSD

Southfield Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing man. Jonathan Morgan Harris, 37, was last seen on October 19 at approximately 2:00 a.m. when he walked away from his residence in Southfield. Harris, a black male, is approximately 5 feet and ten inches tall and weighs approximately...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Barricaded gunman situation from Tuesday ends Wednesday morning

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The barricaded gunman situation on Plainview Avenue near Wadsworth Avenue in Detroit has ended after an hours-long standoff. It started around 8 p.m. Tuesday, authorities had been outside of the Plainview Avenue home following calls of a domestic violence incident from inside the home. Just before...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

A haunted car wash is coming to metro Detroit for the next two weekends

(WXYZ) — You know about haunted houses, haunted hayrides, zombie paintball and more, but one Michigan-based car wash company is offering a haunted car wash. Tommy's Express Car Wash, which has locations around the country but is based in West Michigan, will have its Tunnel of Terror car wash return the next couple of weekends.
LAKE ORION, MI
Tv20detroit.com

EB I-96 near Telegraph reopens following shooting investigation

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police temporarily closed eastbound I-96 at Outer Drive due to a non-fatal shooting on Thursday afternoon. The incident, police say, happened around 11:35 a.m. this morning. Officials say a man in his 30s reported that he had been shot at while driving on the freeway.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan stylists react to new study that links chemical hair straightening to cancer

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A new study by the National Institutes of Health links chemical hair straighteners or relaxers to uterine cancer. In the study released this week, researchers surveyed more than 33,000 women over the course of 11 years. They found that women who used the products more than four times a year were twice as likely to go on to develop uterine cancer. The study also previously linked hair dyes and chemical straighteners to breast and ovarian cancers.
MICHIGAN STATE

