Hialeah, FL

850wftl.com

Local police search for man who tried twice to lure girl near school

(FORT LAUDERDALE, FL)– The Broward Sheriff’s department is investigating an incident where a suspect reportedly tried to lure a 10-year-old girl walking near a school on two occasions. The child told authorities that she first encountered the man on Wednesday as he was driving a black van cargo-styled...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
850wftl.com

Man robs cashier at Publix store

(HOLLYWOOD, FL)–Officials in Hollywood are searching for a suspect who robbed a Publix cashier. The incident occurred at the store at 1700 Sheridan Street on Oct. 18th. Authorities say the suspect who appeared to be between the ages of 20 and 30 years old, got in a checkout line and pretended to be making a purchase. The suspect, however, demanded cash from the cashier before taking off.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
850wftl.com

Pedestrian killed in hit and run in Broward County

(BROWARD COUNTY, Florida)– A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in North Broward County Thursday, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit. Just before 8:30 p.m., an unidentified vehicle was traveling westbound on West Atlantic Boulevard near Andrews Avenue and drove through the intersection, failing to stop for the flashing red signal.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Driver in deadly school bus stop crash in Royal Palm Beach offered bail

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man charged with killing two students who were waiting for their school bus, last spring, is eligible to bond out of jail. Court documents said just before 7 a.m. on March 22, Angel Lopez was in Royal Palm Beach, heading northbound on Crestview Boulevard approaching Cypress Lake Drive, when his Alfa Romeo SUV “drifted to the right, over a bicycle lane, and collided with the curb with the passenger side front tire.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Flees Police After Alleged Walmart Shoplifting

“I Can’t Afford To Be Arrested Right Now!” Flees In Mercedes. Pepper Sprayed By Cops! Read The Arrest Report… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Patricia Pereira, 44, really didn’t want to be arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office after […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL

