Horrifying video shows man carrying machete knocking on doors of Florida homes
LAUDERHILL, Fla. — A Florida neighborhood is on edge after multiple residents reported seeing a well-dressed man carrying a machete on their security cameras. According to WSVN, the man, wearing a tucked-in dress shirt and tie, was caught on camera walking up to a Lauderhill home, knocking on the door and walking off.
911 call and Miami police bodycam video released in Courtney Clenney stabbing case
(MIAMI, FLA) — 26-year-old social media influencer Courtney Clenney faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Christian Obumseli, 27, after the couple got into a raucous fight on April 3. And now the 911 call and Miami Police bodycam video have been released. “I can’t feel my...
Local police search for man who tried twice to lure girl near school
(FORT LAUDERDALE, FL)– The Broward Sheriff’s department is investigating an incident where a suspect reportedly tried to lure a 10-year-old girl walking near a school on two occasions. The child told authorities that she first encountered the man on Wednesday as he was driving a black van cargo-styled...
Man goes from customer to thief in robbery at South Florida Publix
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Publix in Hollywood. On Oct. 18, a little after 8 a.m., an unknown man pretended to make a purchase at the register and then robbed the clerk of cash at the store at 1700 Sheridan Street.
Charges upgraded for mother who left three children home alone
A mother whose toddler was found wandering the parking lot of their South Florida apartment complex has been re-arrested and her charges have been upgraded.
Customs and Border Protection Officer fatally shot while instructing gun course
(MIAMI-DADE, FL)– The Border Protection officer who was fatally shot while giving instruction at a gun range has been identified. Officials say Jorge Arias was shot while conducting a class at the Trail Glades Gun Range near Southwest 8th Street and Krome Avenue Wednesday morning. Arias was shot in...
Local firefighter falsifies report to cover mistake of pronouncing man dead
(DELRAY BEACH, FL)– A Delray Beach firefighter has been fired after he reported that an elderly man who was found unresponsive in a home was dead without taking the appropriate actions to see if he was. The incident occurred after The Veterans Administration Medical Center in West Palm Beach...
Man, 18, arrested for Miami-Dade murder while out on weapons charge
GLADEVIEW, Fla. – Detectives arrested an 18-year-old man who was out on a weapons charge on Wednesday morning after accusing him of using a “rifle-like firearm” to shoot and kill a victim in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. A ShotSpotter alert detected eight gunshots at about 8:35...
Elderly Florida woman says she was high after getting caught shoplifting
A 78-year-old woman who was arrested on grand theft charges told South Florida police the reason she committed the robbery was because she was under the influence of marijuana.
Federal agent teaching class killed in shooting at gun range in West Miami-Dade
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent, teaching a gun instruction class at a West Miami-Dade County gun range, was shot Wednesday morning and was pronounced dead at the hospital where doctors were unable to revive him. Details of the shooting weren’t immediately clear but sources familiar with the incident...
Man robs cashier at Publix store
(HOLLYWOOD, FL)–Officials in Hollywood are searching for a suspect who robbed a Publix cashier. The incident occurred at the store at 1700 Sheridan Street on Oct. 18th. Authorities say the suspect who appeared to be between the ages of 20 and 30 years old, got in a checkout line and pretended to be making a purchase. The suspect, however, demanded cash from the cashier before taking off.
Police: Man follows 10-year-old home from Miami-Dade convenience store, molests him
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old man faces a lewd and lascivious molestation charge after police said he followed a 10-year-old boy home from a northwest Miami-Dade convenience store and then molested him. According to an arrest form, on Oct. 7, Marquis Crawford saw the boy at the Bawa...
Family of 2 killed at Royal Palm Beach Publix files lawsuit
The family of a toddler and his grandmother who were shot to death at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach last summer is now suing the Florida-based supermarket.
Pedestrian killed in hit and run in Broward County
(BROWARD COUNTY, Florida)– A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in North Broward County Thursday, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit. Just before 8:30 p.m., an unidentified vehicle was traveling westbound on West Atlantic Boulevard near Andrews Avenue and drove through the intersection, failing to stop for the flashing red signal.
Tesla autopilot safety called into question after deadly crash in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tesla is facing questions over the safety of its autopilot feature following a deadly crash in Florida. In August, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said an impaired driver using autopilot hit a motorcycle, killing its rider. That was the third deadly crash involving the...
Driver of black Mustang taken into custody following brief pursuit in Broward County
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Deputies took a driver into custody after a short pursuit ended with a crash in Fort Lauderdale on Monday afternoon. Members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Viper Task Force tried to stop a car matching the description of a homicide suspect vehicle out of Orlando when authorities said the driver sped away.
Driver in deadly school bus stop crash in Royal Palm Beach offered bail
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man charged with killing two students who were waiting for their school bus, last spring, is eligible to bond out of jail. Court documents said just before 7 a.m. on March 22, Angel Lopez was in Royal Palm Beach, heading northbound on Crestview Boulevard approaching Cypress Lake Drive, when his Alfa Romeo SUV “drifted to the right, over a bicycle lane, and collided with the curb with the passenger side front tire.”
Boca Raton Woman Flees Police After Alleged Walmart Shoplifting
“I Can’t Afford To Be Arrested Right Now!” Flees In Mercedes. Pepper Sprayed By Cops! Read The Arrest Report… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Patricia Pereira, 44, really didn’t want to be arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office after […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
72 year old hits and kills man with his car after he walked into traffic, deputies say
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed after he walked into the path of traffic, leading to a 72-year-old driver hitting the man with his car, according to deputies. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the incident took place at Lauderdale Lakes on the intersection of NW...
