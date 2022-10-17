Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams said he sprained his ankle in Sunday's 37-23, Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Williams left in the fourth quarter and didn't return, although the lopsided score may have contributed to the decision to keep him out. He is scheduled to undergo testing on Monday to reveal the extent of the injury, but Williams will at least have extra time to recover since the Chargers are on bye in Week 8. If Williams does miss game action, there will be more targets available for Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, and Gerald Everett. Joshua Palmer, who sat out Week 7 with a concussion, would likely take on the majority of Williams' snaps and routes run.

