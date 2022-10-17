Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
DK Metcalf (knee) ruled out for Seahawks for rest of Week 7
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf will not play Sunday in the team's Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Metcalf is dealing with a knee injury, and he was carted to the locker room. Almost immediately, the team has ruled him out for the remainder of the afternoon. Tyler Lockett, Marquise Goodwin and Dee Eskridge should see higher target shares now.
numberfire.com
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) out for remainder of Week 7
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) will not return to the team's Week 7 game against the Dallas Cowboys. St. Brown was slow to get up from a short catch in the first quarter of Sunday's game, and causing the on-field official to flag him for a potential concussion. After testing in the blue medical tent, he was ruled out for the remainder of today's game against the Cowboys.
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Tight End Streamer Options for Week 8
The tight end position isn't overflowing with depth. Instead, it's still top-heavy. So, those of you who kicked the can down the road at the position instead of investing in an elite tight end might dabble in the streamer waters. Some of you came out of drafts with the intention of streaming.
numberfire.com
Colts' Matt Ryan (shoulder) out for Week 8; Sam Ehlinger to start
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Monday that Sam Ehlinger will start in place of Matt Ryan (shoulder) in the team's Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders. What It Means:. Ryan suffered a shoulder sprain in the Colts' loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 7 and will...
numberfire.com
Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf receives negative X-rays on knee
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf's X-rays on his knee came back negative, per head coach Pete Carroll. Metcalf made an early exit from Sunday's road win over the Los Angeles Chargers and he's scheduled to undergo further testing on Monday back in Seattle. The negative X-rays are encouraging, but Metcalf may still be forced to miss some time. Marquise Goodwin played a season-high 38 offensive snaps and finished second on the team in targets (5) behind Tyler Lockett (8). He also led the Seahawks with 67 receiving yards and had his first multi-touchdown game since 2018 when Goodwin was a San Francisco 49er. D'Wayne Eskridge played more snaps as well, but Goodwin was Geno Smith's preferred replacement for Metcalf as the No. 2 receiver behind Lockett.
numberfire.com
Allen Lazard (shoulder) to be assessed during Packers practice this week
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that the team will evaluate wide receiver Allen Lazard's shoulder injury during practice this week ahead of their Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills. What It Means:. Lazard was spotted wearing a sling after suffering a shoulder injury in the Packers'...
numberfire.com
Titans' Ryan Tannehill injured; Malik Willis takes over in Week 7
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was injured in the team's Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts and was replaced with backup Malik Willis. Tannehill took a big hit in the third quarter of Sunday's game and limped off of the field, leaving the Titans to put rookie Malik Willis in at quarterback. He spent some time in the medical tent, but emerged shortly thereafter with a wrap around his ankle.
numberfire.com
Update: Titans' Ryan Tannehill returns to Week 7 contest
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has returned to the team's Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Tannehill missed just one play after sustaining a leg injury, and took back over from rookie quarterback Malik Willis after the play.
numberfire.com
Mike Williams injures ankle in Chargers loss
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams said he sprained his ankle in Sunday's 37-23, Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Williams left in the fourth quarter and didn't return, although the lopsided score may have contributed to the decision to keep him out. He is scheduled to undergo testing on Monday to reveal the extent of the injury, but Williams will at least have extra time to recover since the Chargers are on bye in Week 8. If Williams does miss game action, there will be more targets available for Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, and Gerald Everett. Joshua Palmer, who sat out Week 7 with a concussion, would likely take on the majority of Williams' snaps and routes run.
numberfire.com
Russell Wilson (hamstring) practicing Wednesday for Broncos
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice. Wilson reportedly looked more mobile at Wednesday's practice than he did in last week's limited sessions. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett previously said the veteran was "trending in that direction" of playing on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, but Wilson will continue to be evaluated throughout the week. Brett Rypien went 24-of-46 for 225 scoreless yards and an interception as the Broncos' starter. Jerry Jeudy performed well with 7 catches on 11 targets for 96 yards, but Courtland Sutton only managed 3 catches and 23 yards on 9 targets.
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) limited participant in Tampa Bay's Tuesday practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) logged a limited practice on Tuesday. After a missed practice, Jones was able to register a limited session on Tuesday. Expect Scotty Miller to play more on 11 formation plays if Jones is inactive versus a Baltimore Ravens' unit ranked 27th (31.6) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts.
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: Can the Bears Cover a Lofty Spread Visiting New England?
In an inter-conference matchup between two teams heading in opposite directions, we have the Chicago Bears hitting the road to take on the New England Patriots. Chicago has lost their last three games while New England is coming off of two dominant wins over the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns.
Commanders HC Ron Rivera misses practice ahead of Week 8
The Washington Commanders started trending on social media on Wednesday for a peculiar reason: Head coach Ron Rivera wasn't at practice with the team as they prepare for their Week 8 matchup against the Colts in Indianapolis. Reports quickly surfaced, however, that the long-time coach won't be away from the...
numberfire.com
Nelson Agholor (hamstring) active for Pats in Week 7
New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring) is active for the team's Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears. Agholor missed the Patriots' Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury, but is officially active for tonight's game against the Chicago Bears. Agholor is projected to...
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: 3 Things We Learned in Week 7
Perhaps more than anything, fantasy football is a game of adjustments. Season-long fantasy doesn't end at the draft, and smart managers learn to take the trends and data that each week of games offers and apply it to their roster decisions moving forward. This weekly piece will look at trends...
numberfire.com
Patriots replace Mac Jones with Bailey Zappe in Week 7
The New England Patriots have replaced quarterback Mac Jones with backup Bailey Zappe in their Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears. Jones started the evening off slowly before throwing an interception to Bears safety Jaquan Brisker. Zappe will take over for the time being, but this might be a drive-by-drive situation.
numberfire.com
Cole Turner (concussion) won't return for Commanders in Week 7
Washington Commanders tight end Cole Turner will not return Sunday in the team's Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Turner went up for a high pass from Taylor Heinicke when the tight end's head slammed to the ground. He suffered a concussion on the play, and he will now be forced to miss the rest of the afternoon, if not more. With Logan Thomas also out, John Bates is next man up.
numberfire.com
Broncos' Mike Boone avoids structural ankle damage
Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone avoided structural damage in his ankle, according to X-rays. Boone left in the second half of Sunday's loss to the New York Jets and was ruled out. The negative results are encouraging, but Boone was scheduled to undergo additional testing on Monday and the Broncos have already signed Marlon Mack to the active roster off of the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad. Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray will likely split most of the backfield work Week 8 in London versus the Jacksonville Jaguars if Boone is unavailable.
numberfire.com
5 NFL FanDuel Value Plays to Target in Week 8
There isn't a better starting point for unearthing values for FanDuel NFL contests than numberFire's projections tool. Users can easily view the entire player pool or sort by position to see statistical projections for all players. Additionally, the column for value provides a sortable way to view which players offer the most bang for your buck, showing users the player's point-per thousand dollars of salary.
numberfire.com
Jaguars' James Robinson dealing with knee soreness
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday that running back James Robinson is dealing with knee soreness but "is still a part of the offense." Robinson finished Week 7 without a touch, and by the end of the game it seemed as though teammate Travis Etienne had all but cemented himself as the team's every-down back. Pederson attributed Robinson's diminishing involvement in recent weeks to knee soreness, but it is worth noting that Robinson has not appeared on any injury reports over the past few weeks. While it's something of a relief that Robinson is not dealing with a significant injury, his lack of touches has taken him off of the fantasy radar for Week 8, especially with Etienne's recent production.
Comments / 0