$30M in grants aim to help Michigan police agencies hire more officers
(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday $30 million in grants to help local law enforcement agencies hire more police officers. According to the governor's office, the Public Safety Academy Assistance Program will give law enforcement agencies $4,000 per recruit for salaries and benefits, and up to $20,000 for academy tuition and other training costs.
Michigan students struggling to close gap on COVID learning loss
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — How exactly are Michigan students recovering academically from the pandemic?. A new Michigan State University study took an in-depth look at what the data tells us. While more students are meeting or exceeding learning goals for the year — many still are not. School...
Submit your questions for the WXYZ gubernatorial debate
WXYZ is partnering with our Scripps sister stations Fox 17 in Grand Rapids and Fox 47 in Lansing to host a gubernatorial debate between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon. The live televised, one-hour commercial-free Michigan Gubernatorial Debate will be on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. Chuck Stokes (WXYZ Channel 7), Doug Reardon (WXMI FOX 17), and Elle Meyers (WSYM FOX 47) will moderate the debate.
Auto insurance bills to rise due to deficit in catastrophic fund
DETROIT (WXYZ) — On the heels of countless Michigan drivers receiving refund checks of $400 per vehicle after changes to state law, 7 Action News is learning information about a new deficit in the state catastrophic fund. It’s part of an annual report from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association,...
Michigan adds 12,414 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 173 deaths
(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan added 12,414 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 1,773 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to...
Omicron subvariants spread in US as Metro Detroit doctors urge bivalent booster
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Despite a decline in daily cases for the past few months, relatively new COVID-19 sub-variants are on the rise in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the omicron subvariant BA.5 is currently responsible for nearly 68% of all cases in the U.S.
Metro Detroiters begin applying for student loan debt relief
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — The application for student loan debt relief went live online Friday evening with a beta version, and according to President Joe Biden, more than 8 million people applied over the weekend. The program would forgive up to $20,000 for pell grant recipients and...
'There’s so much anger.' What's driving road rage in Michigan and how to avoid it
(WXYZ) — Ramez Haidar, Franchesca Stacks and Gio Bronco all have the same thing in common: They are drivers and, like many of us, have witnessed road rage. “There’s so much anger right now. Somehow you see people driving crazy,” Haidar said. Incidents of road rage in...
Judge rules to not limit emails to 1,800 families in Oxford High School shooting case
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A crucial decision has been made in the case of involuntary manslaughter charges against the parents of the accused Oxford high school shooter Ethan Crumbley. Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews has decided not to prevent Prosecutor Karen McDonald from releasing emails with updates to 1,800...
Whitmer says she won't run for president in 2024 if Biden chooses not to run
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she will not run for president in 2024 if President Joe Biden decides not to. Speaking to our Brian Abel on Monday morning, Whitmer said "no" when she was asked if she would run depending on a Biden decision. "I'm running for four more years...
What will stop the monstrous muck-making algae in Lake Saint Clair?
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — 7 Action News showed you last week how an invasive muck-producing algae is rapidly growing in Lake Saint Clair. Where there used to be water, in some locations, there are football field patches of muck. Experts say one of the big problems is in...
Police take at least 2 suspects into custody after teen found dead on I-94
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say they have taken at least two people into custody after a teen was found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores last week. The two suspects were arrested Wednesday morning. One of them has been released and the second one remains in custody Wednesday night as prosecutors review the investigation report, MSP said.
Police release 1 suspect arrested in connection to murder of 17-year-old-girl found on I-94
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police have released one suspect arrested in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old girl in St. Clair Shores. On Wednesday morning police took in at least two suspects, but by Wednesday night one was let go. The other remains in custody as prosecutors review the investigation report, MSP says.
Police investigating after man shot during road rage incident in Waterford
(WXYZ) — A man was shot and injured during a road rage incident in Waterford on Tuesday evening, police say. Waterford Township police say the incident began on the road in Pontiac and continued westbound on Huron, ending near Voorheis in Waterford Township. According to officials, the 37-year-old driver...
