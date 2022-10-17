Bill Belichick was surprised by Fields designed runs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields put together his best game as a pro on Monday Night, finally playing consistently well for a full 60 minutes. He was accurate to all parts of the field in the passing game, and scrambled for spectacular highlights when other plays fell apart. But the key concept that gave the Bears offense a second gear was an uptick in Fields’ designed runs.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO