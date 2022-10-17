Read full article on original website
Bears' Roquan Smith Records First-Ever Unique Stat Line on MNF
Smith records first-ever unique stat line on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Roquan Smith had another impressive performance on Monday night against the Patriots. He recorded one sack, one tackle for loss, one interception and 12 tackles. According to the team, he is the first Bears player to...
Mac Jones' Interception Vs. Bears Appears to Hit ESPN's SkyCam Wire
WATCH: Mac Jones' INT vs. Bears appears to hit ESPN SkyCam wire originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Mac Jones' ugly interception in Monday night's 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears led to him being benched in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe. But upon further review, Jones may not be the only one to blame for the pass landing in the opponent's hands.
How Bears Surprised Bill Belichick With Justin Fields Designed Runs
Bill Belichick was surprised by Fields designed runs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields put together his best game as a pro on Monday Night, finally playing consistently well for a full 60 minutes. He was accurate to all parts of the field in the passing game, and scrambled for spectacular highlights when other plays fell apart. But the key concept that gave the Bears offense a second gear was an uptick in Fields’ designed runs.
NFL Power Rankings: Where Do the Bears Fall on the National Scale?
NFL power rankings: Where do the Bears fall? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears produced a statement win over the New England Patriots in the national spotlight, defeating Bill Belichick & Co. on Monday Night Football. The whole world saw the Bears' capabilities, including former President Barack...
Bears Overreactions: Patriots Win Start of Surprise Playoff Run?
Bears overreactions: Patriots win start of surprise playoff run? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. What a difference a mini-bye made for the Bears. After suffering an embarrassing loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 6, it looked like head coach Matt Eberflus' team might be headed for a long losing streak. The offensive line was bad, Justin Fields was under constant pressure, the run defense was the worst in the NFL, and catching punts seemed to be a massive problem.
Neiman Marcus Selling Basketball Game Vs. Bulls' Scottie Pippen, Son
Neiman Marcus selling basketball game vs. Pippen, son originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ever wonder what it would be like to play a pickup basketball game with Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen?. Well, Neiman Marcus' Christmas catalog has just the opportunity for you. Provided you have $333,333 to spare.
Twitter Reacts to Bears' Celebratory Locker Room Video After Win
Twitter reacts to Bears' celebratory locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears got a monkey off their back after snapping their three-game losing streak with a dominant win over the Patriots on Monday Night Football. The team showed its potential in all phases. They recorded 33 points...
When Was the Last Time the Chicago Bears Beat the Patriots?
When was the last time the Bears beat the Patriots? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears notched their first win ever in New England on Monday night. But, when was the last time the Bears beat the Patriots before Monday night?. The last time the Bears defeated the...
How Did the Bears Out-Scheme the Patriots? Mike Florio, Chris Simms Explain
How did the Bears out-scheme the Patriots? Florio, Simms explain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears played a complete game on Monday night in their win over the Patriots. From the offense to the defense and even special teams, Chicago was in total control throughout the night. Justin...
Mac Jones Reacts to Patriots' Bizarre Quarterback Plan Vs. Bears
What Mac Jones thought of Patriots' bizarre QB plan vs. Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If Bill Belichick wanted to make the New England Patriots' quarterback situation as confusing as possible, he succeeded Monday night. Mac Jones started against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, returning from a...
