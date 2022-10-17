ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Bears' Roquan Smith Records First-Ever Unique Stat Line on MNF

Smith records first-ever unique stat line on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Roquan Smith had another impressive performance on Monday night against the Patriots. He recorded one sack, one tackle for loss, one interception and 12 tackles. According to the team, he is the first Bears player to...
Mac Jones' Interception Vs. Bears Appears to Hit ESPN's SkyCam Wire

WATCH: Mac Jones' INT vs. Bears appears to hit ESPN SkyCam wire originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Mac Jones' ugly interception in Monday night's 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears led to him being benched in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe. But upon further review, Jones may not be the only one to blame for the pass landing in the opponent's hands.
How Bears Surprised Bill Belichick With Justin Fields Designed Runs

Bill Belichick was surprised by Fields designed runs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields put together his best game as a pro on Monday Night, finally playing consistently well for a full 60 minutes. He was accurate to all parts of the field in the passing game, and scrambled for spectacular highlights when other plays fell apart. But the key concept that gave the Bears offense a second gear was an uptick in Fields’ designed runs.
NFL Power Rankings: Where Do the Bears Fall on the National Scale?

NFL power rankings: Where do the Bears fall? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears produced a statement win over the New England Patriots in the national spotlight, defeating Bill Belichick & Co. on Monday Night Football. The whole world saw the Bears' capabilities, including former President Barack...
Bears Overreactions: Patriots Win Start of Surprise Playoff Run?

Bears overreactions: Patriots win start of surprise playoff run? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. What a difference a mini-bye made for the Bears. After suffering an embarrassing loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 6, it looked like head coach Matt Eberflus' team might be headed for a long losing streak. The offensive line was bad, Justin Fields was under constant pressure, the run defense was the worst in the NFL, and catching punts seemed to be a massive problem.
Mac Jones Reacts to Patriots' Bizarre Quarterback Plan Vs. Bears

What Mac Jones thought of Patriots' bizarre QB plan vs. Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If Bill Belichick wanted to make the New England Patriots' quarterback situation as confusing as possible, he succeeded Monday night. Mac Jones started against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, returning from a...
