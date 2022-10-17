ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

NBC Chicago

Bears' Roquan Smith Records First-Ever Unique Stat Line on MNF

Smith records first-ever unique stat line on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Roquan Smith had another impressive performance on Monday night against the Patriots. He recorded one sack, one tackle for loss, one interception and 12 tackles. According to the team, he is the first Bears player to...
NBC Chicago

Bears Risers, Fallers After Big Win Over Patriots in NFL Week 7

Bears risers and fallers after big win over Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Coming off their worst loss of the season, the Bears came away with their best win under new head coach Matt Eberflus. During the mini-bye the Bears enjoyed, Eberflus promised the team would evaluate not only their players, but also their scheme, and would make changes if necessary. They made good on those promises and won 33-14 in New England. Impressive stuff.
NBC Chicago

Jerry Jones Praises Bears Coach Matt Eberflus After Patriots Win

Jerry Jones praises Matt Eberflus after Patriots win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears pancaked the New England Patriots in the national spotlight on Monday Night Football, 33-14. They moved the franchise back to the undisputed first-place spot in all-time franchise wins (786 – one more than the...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
NBC Chicago

Mac Jones' Interception Vs. Bears Appears to Hit ESPN's SkyCam Wire

WATCH: Mac Jones' INT vs. Bears appears to hit ESPN SkyCam wire originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Mac Jones' ugly interception in Monday night's 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears led to him being benched in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe. But upon further review, Jones may not be the only one to blame for the pass landing in the opponent's hands.
NBC Chicago

Benched Or Hurt? Here's How Many NFL Teams Have Started Two Quarterbacks in 2022

Which NFL quarterbacks have been benched in 2022? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There’s no question about it: The NFL is a quarterbacks league in 2022. While that indisputable truth presses on the minds of all football coaches and GMs throughout the season, there’s still a hesitation to pull the plug on one signal caller and send him to the bench in favor of another.
NBC Chicago

NFL Power Rankings: Where Do the Bears Fall on the National Scale?

NFL power rankings: Where do the Bears fall? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears produced a statement win over the New England Patriots in the national spotlight, defeating Bill Belichick & Co. on Monday Night Football. The whole world saw the Bears' capabilities, including former President Barack...
News 4 Buffalo

Bills CB Tre’Davious White will not return this week against Packers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White is not ready to return to the Bills defense for Sunday night’s game against the Packers, coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday before the team’s practice in Orchard Park. White, who is recovering from a left knee injury sustained last Thanksgiving, returned to practice two weeks ago […]
NBC Chicago

Bears Overreactions: Patriots Win Start of Surprise Playoff Run?

Bears overreactions: Patriots win start of surprise playoff run? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. What a difference a mini-bye made for the Bears. After suffering an embarrassing loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 6, it looked like head coach Matt Eberflus' team might be headed for a long losing streak. The offensive line was bad, Justin Fields was under constant pressure, the run defense was the worst in the NFL, and catching punts seemed to be a massive problem.
NBC Chicago

How Bears Surprised Bill Belichick With Justin Fields Designed Runs

Bill Belichick was surprised by Fields designed runs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields put together his best game as a pro on Monday Night, finally playing consistently well for a full 60 minutes. He was accurate to all parts of the field in the passing game, and scrambled for spectacular highlights when other plays fell apart. But the key concept that gave the Bears offense a second gear was an uptick in Fields’ designed runs.
NBC Chicago

Broncos Vs. Jaguars NFL Week 8 Start Time, How to Watch Live From London

How to watch Broncos vs. Jaguars in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading back to their home away from home. London is hosting its third NFL game of 2022 on Sunday when the Jaguars face the Denver Broncos. This will be the Jags’ ninth time playing in London, while the Broncos are visiting for the first time in over a decade.
