Bears' Justin Fields Seeks Out Mac Jones for Post-Game Handshake
Fields seeks out Mac Jones for post-game handshake originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields sought out Mac Jones after the Bears-Patriots Monday night game for a post-game handshake. The two's history goes back to their battle in the College Football championship in 2021. They were also in the...
Bears' Roquan Smith Records First-Ever Unique Stat Line on MNF
Smith records first-ever unique stat line on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Roquan Smith had another impressive performance on Monday night against the Patriots. He recorded one sack, one tackle for loss, one interception and 12 tackles. According to the team, he is the first Bears player to...
Justin Fields Puts Up Historical Statistics in First Half of MNF
Fields puts up historical first half stats on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields recorded a memorable first half against the New England Patriots on Monday night. Fields is now one of two players in the last 30 years to have 100+ pass yards, 1+ passing touchdown,...
Bears Risers, Fallers After Big Win Over Patriots in NFL Week 7
Bears risers and fallers after big win over Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Coming off their worst loss of the season, the Bears came away with their best win under new head coach Matt Eberflus. During the mini-bye the Bears enjoyed, Eberflus promised the team would evaluate not only their players, but also their scheme, and would make changes if necessary. They made good on those promises and won 33-14 in New England. Impressive stuff.
Jerry Jones Praises Bears Coach Matt Eberflus After Patriots Win
Jerry Jones praises Matt Eberflus after Patriots win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears pancaked the New England Patriots in the national spotlight on Monday Night Football, 33-14. They moved the franchise back to the undisputed first-place spot in all-time franchise wins (786 – one more than the...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
MLB Rumors: Giants Will Do ‘Whatever It Takes' to Land Aaron Judge
Report: Giants will do 'whatever it takes' to land Judge originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The MLB offseason has yet to begin and the free agent rumors already are heating up for the Giants. San Francisco is rumored to be a potential suitor for New York Yankees slugger Aaron...
Mac Jones' Interception Vs. Bears Appears to Hit ESPN's SkyCam Wire
WATCH: Mac Jones' INT vs. Bears appears to hit ESPN SkyCam wire originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Mac Jones' ugly interception in Monday night's 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears led to him being benched in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe. But upon further review, Jones may not be the only one to blame for the pass landing in the opponent's hands.
NFL Most Expensive Stadium List Includes SoFi in LA and AT&T in Dallas
Los Angeles, Las Vegas top cities with most expensive NFL stadiums originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The price of steel is going up. That’s not just a nod to “The Wire” – building NFL stadiums is getting more and more expensive by the project. With...
Benched Or Hurt? Here's How Many NFL Teams Have Started Two Quarterbacks in 2022
Which NFL quarterbacks have been benched in 2022? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There’s no question about it: The NFL is a quarterbacks league in 2022. While that indisputable truth presses on the minds of all football coaches and GMs throughout the season, there’s still a hesitation to pull the plug on one signal caller and send him to the bench in favor of another.
NFL Power Rankings: Where Do the Bears Fall on the National Scale?
NFL power rankings: Where do the Bears fall? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears produced a statement win over the New England Patriots in the national spotlight, defeating Bill Belichick & Co. on Monday Night Football. The whole world saw the Bears' capabilities, including former President Barack...
News 4 Buffalo
Bills CB Tre’Davious White will not return this week against Packers
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White is not ready to return to the Bills defense for Sunday night’s game against the Packers, coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday before the team’s practice in Orchard Park. White, who is recovering from a left knee injury sustained last Thanksgiving, returned to practice two weeks ago […]
Bears Overreactions: Patriots Win Start of Surprise Playoff Run?
Bears overreactions: Patriots win start of surprise playoff run? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. What a difference a mini-bye made for the Bears. After suffering an embarrassing loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 6, it looked like head coach Matt Eberflus' team might be headed for a long losing streak. The offensive line was bad, Justin Fields was under constant pressure, the run defense was the worst in the NFL, and catching punts seemed to be a massive problem.
Bears Observations: Justin Fields Leads 33-14 Blowout Win Vs. Patriots
What we learned as Fields, Bears run over Patriots on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears had 11 days to sit and stew on their ugly Week 6 loss to the Washington Commanders. On Monday night in Foxboro, they finally let their frustrations out in a 33-14 drubbing of the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
How Bears Surprised Bill Belichick With Justin Fields Designed Runs
Bill Belichick was surprised by Fields designed runs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields put together his best game as a pro on Monday Night, finally playing consistently well for a full 60 minutes. He was accurate to all parts of the field in the passing game, and scrambled for spectacular highlights when other plays fell apart. But the key concept that gave the Bears offense a second gear was an uptick in Fields’ designed runs.
Colts Bench Quarterback Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger to Start in Week 8
Colts bench Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger to start in Week 9 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Matt Ryan era in Indianapolis is already over. Colts head coach Frank Reich announced on Monday that second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger would start for Indy in Week 8. Ryan is dealing with...
Broncos Vs. Jaguars NFL Week 8 Start Time, How to Watch Live From London
How to watch Broncos vs. Jaguars in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading back to their home away from home. London is hosting its third NFL game of 2022 on Sunday when the Jaguars face the Denver Broncos. This will be the Jags’ ninth time playing in London, while the Broncos are visiting for the first time in over a decade.
Justin Fields' Impressive Screen to Khalil Herbert Proof of Bears Progress
Why impressive Fields-to-Herbert screen is proof of Bears progress originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After jumping out to a 10-0 lead Monday night against the New England Patriots, the Bears let rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe lead back-to-back touchdown drives to give New England a 14-10 lead. This should have...
ESPN Analyst Comically Explains Fields and Bears Offense From MNF
ESPN analyst comically explains Fields, Bears offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. ESPN analyst Marcus Spears can't believe he gets paid to point out the obvious. Moreover, he can't believe it took the Bears seven weeks to figure out how to effectively use Justin Fields on offense. The Bears...
Twitter Reacts to Bears' Celebratory Locker Room Video After Win
Twitter reacts to Bears' celebratory locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears got a monkey off their back after snapping their three-game losing streak with a dominant win over the Patriots on Monday Night Football. The team showed its potential in all phases. They recorded 33 points...
