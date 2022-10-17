ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family

After Floyd’s loved ones sued Ye, Candace called it “frivolous” and teased that she should sue them for causing her “distress. Years after they endured a loss that sparked global protests, the loved ones of George Floyd are in the thick of another controversy. The cameraphone video of Floyd’s life ending after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes became a viral phenomenon. People were outraged to hear Floyd cry out and say he couldn’t breathe, and the public took to the streets to fight against an unjust system.
MySanAntonio

Ben Feigin, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Executive Producer, Dies at 47

Ben Feigin, an award-winning producer on “Schitt’s Creek” and founder and CEO of Equation Unlimited, LLC, died Monday of pancreatic cancer. He was 47 years old. Feigin’s death was confirmed by United Talent Agency, his own former employer and the current employer of his wife. Feigin...
IndieWire

Rihanna Returns to Music for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Soundtrack

Grammy winner Rihanna will be releasing her first music since 2016 with the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack, available November 4. The film premieres in theaters November 11. Rihanna co-wrote ballad “Lift Me Up” alongside writer/director Ryan Coogler, Tems, and Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson as a tribute to late “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020. The single will be released on October 28 via Rihanna’s own Westbury Road label in partnership with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings, and Hollywood Records. Co-songwriter Tems said in a press statement, “After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film...
mailplus.co.uk

Radio DJ dies on air as he presents his morning show

A RADIO DJ died from a suspected heart attack while presenting his programme yesterday morning. Tim Gough, 55, was appearing on GenX Radio Suffolk when the music stopped playing during a song. The music resumed a few minutes later, but Mr Gough, who had been talking moments earlier, did not...

