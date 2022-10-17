Dupree 'Back in the Mix' After Bye

Injury issues limited the outside linebacker in two games and caused him to miss two others in the first five weeks of the season.

NASHVILLE – The bye week has resulted in optimism regarding the potential return of some injured Tennessee Titans for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Coach Mike Vrabel said outside linebacker Bud Dupree “potentially” could return this week and that there is a chance right guard Nate Davis and safety Amani Hooker could return as well.

Outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi, however, has been placed on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next four games. Adeniyi has missed the last three contests with a neck injury.

The Titans have signed defensive back Josh Thompson off Jacksonville’s practice squad to take Adeniyi’s roster spot.

In addition, Vrabel, said he did not envision opening any practice windows for players currently on injured reserve this week – which rules out a return for cornerback Elijah Molden, wide receiver Racey McMath and linebacker Chance Campbell, all of whom are eligible to come off IR.

Dupree said Monday he was preparing to head out to practice that afternoon, excited about getting back on the field with his teammates.

“I’ll go out there today, see how it is, have fun, fly around, see how much my body can hold,” Dupree said. “I’m definitely excited to get back in the mix, catch up with these guys and get some sacks.”

The eight-year veteran has played just 68 defensive snaps this season, 47 of which came in the opener against the New York Giants. He had to leave games against Buffalo and Indianapolis early after suffering injuries. Dupree, 29, missed the Titans’ contests against Las Vegas and Washington.

“I got to stay on the field, point blank,” Dupree said. “Just being part of it, part of the game … I’ve just got to be smart about everything so that I can be an impact on the field.”

Dupree, 29, made an impact in the opener, recording one sack, six quarterback pressures, one tackle for loss and one fumble recovery against the Giants.

His return this week would be especially timely as the Titans look to sweep the Colts.

Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan threw the ball 58 times in the Colts’ win over Jacksonville on Sunday, but was not sacked once. Ryan had been sacked 21 times in the Colts’ first five games, including three times by the Titans in Week Four.

“Anytime I get a vet player out there, for me it’s going to help me be more comfortable and secure out there, someone I could look out to for help,” second-year outside linebacker Rashad Weaver, whose four sacks are tied with Denico Autry for the team lead, said. “Overall in the room, (Dupree is) one of our biggest leaders in the room, one of our top guys. So anytime you bring a guy back like that to the team and in your room, it should elevate everybody around you and the team.”

Hooker has missed the last two games due to a concussion. He was a limited practice participant once in the days leading up to Tennessee’s Week 5 game against Washington. Hooker said Monday he has not yet cleared concussion protocol. But that does not mean he can’t practice.

Davis missed the game against the Commanders with knee and foot injuries.

Other players to watch this week are inside linebackers Zach Cunningham (elbow) and Joe Jones (knee).