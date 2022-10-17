ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Anderson Jr., Henry To'oTo'o Named to Lombardi Award Midseason Watch List

By Joey Blackwell
The award is given annually to the top offensive or defensive line in college football.

Alabama linebackers Will Anderson Jr. and Henry To'oTo'o were both named to the Lombardi Award Midseason Watch List, the Rotary Club of Houston announced on Monday afternoon.

The award is presented annually to the top offensive or defensive lineman in college football who also displays the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi.

This year's watch list is composed of 90 players. The Southeastern Conference and the Big Ten lead all conferences with 11 players each. To qualify for the award, players much be a NCAA FBS college football team member and meet the following qualifications:

  • Be a down Lineman, end to end, either on offense or defense, setting up no further than ten (10) yards to the left or right of the ball at the time of the snap.
  • Be a Linebacker on defense, setting up no further than five (5) yards deep from the line of scrimmage.
  • Must not come out of the offensive backfield and set up on the line of scrimmage as a Blocker or a Receiver or listed in the program as an Offensive Back or Receiver.
  • Be eligible to participate in the current season.

In 1970 just weeks after the death of Coach Lombardi, his widow Marie authorized the Rotary Club of Houston to establish the Lombardi Award. All proceeds from the award's activities are directly contributed to cancer research, specifically the American Cancer Society.

The winner of the award will be announced on Dec. 7.

Here's the full list of players that made the watch list, organized by conference and then alphabetically by last name.

2022 Rotary Lombardi Award Midseason Watch List

ACC (8)

Bryan Bresee, Clemson, Rs So DT

Caleb Chandler, Louisville, Rs Sr G

SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh, Sr LB

Cory Durden, North Carolina State, Rs Sr DT/DE

Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh, Rs Jr DT

Jordan McFadden, Clemson, Rs Sr OT

Myles Murphy, Clemson, Jr DE

Trenton Simpson, Clemson, Jr LB

American (4)

Dwayne Boyles, USF, Sr LB

Elijah Chatman, SMU, Sr DT

Patrick Paul, Houston, So OT

Lorenz Metz, Cincinnati, Sr OG

Big 12 (14)

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, Jr DE

Cooper Beebe, Kansas State, Jr OL

Trevor Downing, Iowa State, Rs Sr C

Jaylan Ford, University of Texas, Jr LB

Zach Frazier, West Virginia, So C

Connor Galvin, Baylor, Sr OT

Siaki Ika, Baylor, Jr DT

Brock Martin, Oklahoma State, S-Sr DE

Will McDonald IV, Iowa State, Rs Sr DE

Wyatt Milum, West Virginia, So OT

Chris Murray, Oklahoma, Rs Sr OG

DeMarvion Overshown, University of Texas, S-Sr LB

Dante Stills, West Virginia, S-Sr DL

Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech, Sr OLB

Big Ten (15)

Jack Campbell, Iowa, Sr LB

Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State, Rs So LB

Zach Harrison, Ohio State, Sr DE

Ryan Hayes, Michigan, Rs Sr OT

Nick Herbig, Wisconsin, Jr OLB

Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State, Jr OT

Dawand Jones, Ohio State, Sr OT

Sam LaPorta, Iowa, Sr TE

PJ Mustipher, Penn State, S-Sr DT

Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois, So DT

Olu Oluwatimi, Michigan, S-Sr C

Alex Palczewski, Illinois, S-Sr OT

John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota, S-Sr C

Peter Skoronski, Northwestern, Jr OT

Jacob Slade, Michigan State, Rs Sr DT

C-USA (7)

Praise Amaewhule, UTEP, Rs, Jr DE

Abraham Beauplan, Marshall, Sr LB

KD Davis, North Texas, Sr LB

Jordan Ferguson, Middle Tennessee, Rs Sr DE

Tyler Grubbs, Louisiana Tech, So LB

Ahofitu Maka, UTSA, Sr C

Jadrian Taylor, UTEP, Sr DE

Independents (8)

Jayson Ademilola, Notre Dame, S-Sr DL

Clark Barrington, BYU, Jr LG

Andre Carter II, Army, Jr OLB

Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame, Sr DE

Blake Freeland, BYU, Jr LT

Michael Mayer, Notre Dame, Jr TE

Chris Ojoh, New Mexico State, Sr LB

Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame, S-Sr OL

Mid-American (2)

Darren Anders, Bowling Green, Sr ILB

Jamal Hines, Toledo, Sr OLB

Mountain West (3)

Viliami "Junior" Fehoko, San Jose State, Jr DE

Caden McDonald, San Diego State, Sr LB

David Perales, Fresno State, Sr DE

Pac-12 (8)

Braeden Daniels, Utah, Jr OT

Brandon Dorlus, Oregon, Jr DE

Alex Forsyth, Oregon, Sr C

Jaxson Kirkland, Washington, Sr OT

Noah Sewell, Oregon, So LB

Ron Stone Jr., Washington State, Rs Jr Edge

Tuli Tuipulotu, USC, Jr DT

Andrew Vorhees, USC, Rs Sr OG

SEC (15)

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama, Jr OLB

Brock Bowers, Georgia, So TE

Nick Broeker, Ole Miss, Sr OG

Jalen Carter, Georgia, Jr DL

Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M, Rs So LB

Brenton Cox Jr., Florida, Rs. Jr DE

Ali Gaye, LSU, Rs Sr DE

Derick Hall, Auburn, Sr Edge

Broderick Jones, Georgia, Rs So OT

Bumper Pool, Arkansas, Rs Sr LB

Layden Robinson, Texas A&M, Sr OG

Nolan Smith, Georgia, Sr LB

Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama, Sr ILB

O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida, Jr OL

Darnell Wright, Tennessee, Sr OT

Sun Belt (6)

Kivon Bennett, Arkansas State, Rs Sr LB

Cooper Hodges, Appalachian State, Rs Jr OT

Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina, Jr C

Carlton Martial, Troy, Sr LB

Javon Solomon, Troy, So LB

Josaiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina, So Bandit

