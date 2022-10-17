ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leasing Details Reveal Wild Fork Foods is Coming to Phoenix

By Drew Pittock
What Now Phoenix
What Now Phoenix
 3 days ago
According to leasing details for a storefront located at 4802 E Ray Rd in the Ahwatukee Foothills, the Florida-based meat purveyor, Wild Fork Foods, has plans to enter the Phoenix market.

A representative of Wild Fork Foods did not immediately return a request for comment or confirm when the location might be opening.

Wild Fork prides itself on keeping tight control over the entire process that brings a piece of meat to a consumer’s table, working directly with sustainable farms and vendors while also employing an innovative blast freezing technique that “reduces crystallization and maintains juiciness, preserving the flavor and tenderness,” according to the company’s website .

In addition to its storefronts peppered throughout the country – from California to Florida and Chicago to New York – Wild Fork also offers same-day delivery on its extensive menu of beef and steaks, chicken and poultry, seafood, pork, lamb, specialty meats, sausages and burgers, and even desserts, bread, and pizza, amongst others.

In fact, the menu is so extensive that Wild Fork writes, “Some of the cuts we carry may not be what you’ve heard of, or seen commonly, but we believe in carrying a variety of option for everyone,” adding, “There is so much to explore, and we’re here to guide you.”



