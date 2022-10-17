ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Finally! New Crumbl Cookies in Fenton Has Grand Opening Date

The wait is finally over! The new Crumbl Cookies in Fenton has an opening date, and our sweet tooth can't wait. We told you back in May that Crumbl Cookies was opening a new location in Fenton, Michigan. Gerdom Realty & Investments had announced on Facebook that they had represented Crumbl Cookies in the leasing of new space to bring the bakery to Fenton. The space is located in the Silver Pointe Shopping Center at Silver Parkway and Owen Road. Since then fans of the bakery have been waiting patiently for the doors to open and now the wait is over.
FENTON, MI
Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?

Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
DETROIT, MI
Sweetwater Bar In Grand Blanc Closes For Good

Fans of Sweetwater Bar were surprised over the weekend with news that the Grand Blanc bar is permanently closed. Sweetwater Bar posted the following announcement on social media. The post has since been deleted. It did not take long for Facebook users and some former employees to weigh in on...
GRAND BLANC, MI
How Do You Pronounce This Road Name in Flint? Have We Been Wrong?

There is a road name in Flint that has caused a division in our office building. Time to appeal to Flint for help and answers. Earlier today, a co-worker of mine was in the production studio reading a script for a commercial. After the recording was done, I heard an error and thought it was just a simple mistake. However, after investigating I found out that the pronunciation used was on purpose.
FLINT, MI
Imagine: A New Dort Hwy In Flint & Burton, Michigan

Over the weekend I drove down Dort Highway from Lapeer Road to Grand Blanc Road. It was early Sunday. Traffic was light. So, I was able to truly see just how much has been left for ruin & abandon along a once industrious and business laden stretch of highway. Dort...
BURTON, MI
Little Miss Flint Talks Water & Climate With President Joe Biden

Little Miss Flint isn't quite so little anymore. The now 15-year-old Mari Copeny sat down with President Joe Biden to discuss Flint's ongoing water crisis and climate change. Mari Copeny has been an advocate for clean drinking water in Flint since the water crisis began in 2014. At just eight years old, the ever-articulate Little Miss Flint helped bring international attention to lead-tainted drinking water in her hometown.
FLINT, MI
The Ghost That Haunted Lansing’s School for the Blind

The Lansing School for the Blind has been renovated as an apartment complex for seniors…but does that stop the place from having all the haunted rumors? Well, no. The Michigan School for the Blind opened in 1858 as the Michigan Female College. 22 years later - 1880 - the school was changed to become the Michigan School for the Blind. 14-year-old Stevie Wonder became a student in 1964, one year after his first album was released…it was here that he studied and learned how to play piano & keyboards. After a decline in the student body - beginning in the 1970s - the school closed down in 1995.
LANSING, MI
Watch: Distracted Driver Causes Six-Vehicle Crash Near Ann Arbor

The video below will show you just how dangerous distracted driving can be. Did that opening line sound preachy? I didn't mean it to sound preachy or imply that you are guilty of distracted driving... (Although there certainly are a lot of distracted drivers - accidents waiting to happen - out on the road as of late.)
ANN ARBOR, MI
Like It Or Not, More Roundabouts Coming To Genesee County

Since returning to Michigan a couple of months ago, noticing roundabouts at Grand Blanc Road & Embury Road and again off the new Dort Highway extension around I-75 was surprising. After listening to friends & family complain so much about them...I thought I'd do some research to see when we'll get more -- it's inevitable, we will.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Flint Institute of Arts Ready to Make Halloween Both Artful and Boo-Tiful

Are you ready to celebrate Halloween in a unique way this year? Flint Institute of Arts invites you to an Artful Halloween on Saturday, October 29. The fun begins at 8 pm and includes spectacular (spooktacular?) tours of the gallery, a haunting glass-blowing demonstration in the hot shop, music, food, and lots of surprises along the way.
FLINT, MI
Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot

Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
GRAND BLANC, MI
Jackson’s “Mansion Row” of the Early 1900s

An MLive article referred to this area as “a tree-lined street that the affluent and influential finance and industry leaders called home.” That street was West Main, now known as West Michigan Avenue. Driving down that street section you’ll still see some of the old original mansions, some in all their glory, some modified, some not there anymore.
JACKSON, MI
Taylor Swift and The Michigan Mom

It is Tay Day! She dropped her new album, "Midnights," at ...well... midnight. If we are keeping things 100, Taylor Swift is a generational talent. She is the definition of a superstar, and she did it in a very "home grown" manner. She has certainly had a few controversial moments. The infamous, "Butt Grab," lawsuit, the public fight with Scooter Braun for her music, her many relationship dramas, and of course the Kanye West feud. Through all of that, she has always been a class act. She is one of the best when it comes to her fans.
DETROIT, MI
The Last Kmart Shopping Center in Lansing

The Cedar Street Kmart opened on November 12, 1970 and had a good run – approximately 47 years by the time it closed in March 2017. It didn't stay empty for long, though... it was all revamped inside and turned into a storage facility. If someone blindfolded you and dropped you inside, you'd never know it was once a Kmart.
LANSING, MI
