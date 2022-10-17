Read full article on original website
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Are Bed Bugs Still a Problem For These Four Cities in Michigan?
There are four cities in Michigan that have significant problems with bed bugs. Unfortunately, Michigan is a hot spot when it comes to bed bugs. Earlier this year we told you about four cities in Michigan that made Orkin's 2022 list of the 50 worst cities for bed bugs. The...
Finally! New Crumbl Cookies in Fenton Has Grand Opening Date
The wait is finally over! The new Crumbl Cookies in Fenton has an opening date, and our sweet tooth can't wait. We told you back in May that Crumbl Cookies was opening a new location in Fenton, Michigan. Gerdom Realty & Investments had announced on Facebook that they had represented Crumbl Cookies in the leasing of new space to bring the bakery to Fenton. The space is located in the Silver Pointe Shopping Center at Silver Parkway and Owen Road. Since then fans of the bakery have been waiting patiently for the doors to open and now the wait is over.
Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?
Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
Sweetwater Bar In Grand Blanc Closes For Good
Fans of Sweetwater Bar were surprised over the weekend with news that the Grand Blanc bar is permanently closed. Sweetwater Bar posted the following announcement on social media. The post has since been deleted. It did not take long for Facebook users and some former employees to weigh in on...
How Do You Pronounce This Road Name in Flint? Have We Been Wrong?
There is a road name in Flint that has caused a division in our office building. Time to appeal to Flint for help and answers. Earlier today, a co-worker of mine was in the production studio reading a script for a commercial. After the recording was done, I heard an error and thought it was just a simple mistake. However, after investigating I found out that the pronunciation used was on purpose.
Imagine: A New Dort Hwy In Flint & Burton, Michigan
Over the weekend I drove down Dort Highway from Lapeer Road to Grand Blanc Road. It was early Sunday. Traffic was light. So, I was able to truly see just how much has been left for ruin & abandon along a once industrious and business laden stretch of highway. Dort...
Little Miss Flint Talks Water & Climate With President Joe Biden
Little Miss Flint isn't quite so little anymore. The now 15-year-old Mari Copeny sat down with President Joe Biden to discuss Flint's ongoing water crisis and climate change. Mari Copeny has been an advocate for clean drinking water in Flint since the water crisis began in 2014. At just eight years old, the ever-articulate Little Miss Flint helped bring international attention to lead-tainted drinking water in her hometown.
The Ghost of Buick City Site Haunts Flint & Genesee County Again
Like many Flint area families, most of my family were employed at Buick City or other GM facilities in the 70s through 90s. Then, saddened and (frankly) angry when operations ended, and the entire site cleared between 2000 and 2002. Thinking about our community's history with the pain endured since...
The Ghost That Haunted Lansing’s School for the Blind
The Lansing School for the Blind has been renovated as an apartment complex for seniors…but does that stop the place from having all the haunted rumors? Well, no. The Michigan School for the Blind opened in 1858 as the Michigan Female College. 22 years later - 1880 - the school was changed to become the Michigan School for the Blind. 14-year-old Stevie Wonder became a student in 1964, one year after his first album was released…it was here that he studied and learned how to play piano & keyboards. After a decline in the student body - beginning in the 1970s - the school closed down in 1995.
Watch: Distracted Driver Causes Six-Vehicle Crash Near Ann Arbor
The video below will show you just how dangerous distracted driving can be. Did that opening line sound preachy? I didn't mean it to sound preachy or imply that you are guilty of distracted driving... (Although there certainly are a lot of distracted drivers - accidents waiting to happen - out on the road as of late.)
When Jackson’s ‘Michigan Avenue’ Was Called ‘Main Street': 1900-1920s
Back over 100 years ago, Jackson's beloved Michigan Avenue was originally called Main Street.....and wow, what a scene it was. The sidewalks and shops, were so crowded, people had to walk in the street. One of the fondest memories any longtime Jacksonian could have is spending time shopping for the...
Like It Or Not, More Roundabouts Coming To Genesee County
Since returning to Michigan a couple of months ago, noticing roundabouts at Grand Blanc Road & Embury Road and again off the new Dort Highway extension around I-75 was surprising. After listening to friends & family complain so much about them...I thought I'd do some research to see when we'll get more -- it's inevitable, we will.
Flint Institute of Arts Ready to Make Halloween Both Artful and Boo-Tiful
Are you ready to celebrate Halloween in a unique way this year? Flint Institute of Arts invites you to an Artful Halloween on Saturday, October 29. The fun begins at 8 pm and includes spectacular (spooktacular?) tours of the gallery, a haunting glass-blowing demonstration in the hot shop, music, food, and lots of surprises along the way.
Why Exactly Did Michigan Become an ‘Eastern Time Zone’ State?
Did you know that the entire state of Michigan used to be on Central time, observing the same time as Chicago, rather than New York? But that all changed many, many years ago. Before we get too deep here, let's remember to acknowledge a few friends who live north of the Bridge.
Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot
Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
Jackson’s “Mansion Row” of the Early 1900s
An MLive article referred to this area as “a tree-lined street that the affluent and influential finance and industry leaders called home.” That street was West Main, now known as West Michigan Avenue. Driving down that street section you’ll still see some of the old original mansions, some in all their glory, some modified, some not there anymore.
Taylor Swift and The Michigan Mom
It is Tay Day! She dropped her new album, "Midnights," at ...well... midnight. If we are keeping things 100, Taylor Swift is a generational talent. She is the definition of a superstar, and she did it in a very "home grown" manner. She has certainly had a few controversial moments. The infamous, "Butt Grab," lawsuit, the public fight with Scooter Braun for her music, her many relationship dramas, and of course the Kanye West feud. Through all of that, she has always been a class act. She is one of the best when it comes to her fans.
The Last Kmart Shopping Center in Lansing
The Cedar Street Kmart opened on November 12, 1970 and had a good run – approximately 47 years by the time it closed in March 2017. It didn't stay empty for long, though... it was all revamped inside and turned into a storage facility. If someone blindfolded you and dropped you inside, you'd never know it was once a Kmart.
Scared Michigan Teen Calls 911 From Backseat to Report Drunk Driving Mother
Blissfield, Michigan police came to the rescue of a couple of teens that were scared out of their minds while riding in the backseat of their drunk mother's car. It's so disturbing to think that a parent could get intoxicated and just get behind the wheel of a car with their kids in the backseat. Well, that's exactly what happened recently in Blissfield.
Bring Your Dog To A Flint Firebirds Game – What You Need To Know
Attention all dog and hockey lovers. The Flint Firebirds host several annual events for charity throughout the hockey season. One of the most popular promotions is 'Puck for Paws Night', a fundraiser to benefit the Humane Society of Genesee County. On this special night, fans are able to bring dogs...
