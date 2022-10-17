Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Public meeting held to discuss affordable housing in Hilton Head
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Affordable housing has been a problem on Hilton Head for years, but a recent threat you may remember is now sparking change. As hundreds of people’s leases were nearly terminated, town leaders say they realized action needed to be taken immediately to address the issue.
wtoc.com
Beaufort County opens new tennis court that’s over half a million dollars
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County officially opened new tennis courts that they spent over half a million dollars on. “I learned tennis or how to hit the ball, on that court right there back in the early 1960s,” Beaufort County Council member, York Glover said. For decades...
Early voting draws hundreds to offices in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The first day for early voting in South Carolina brought hundreds of people out to the four spots in Beaufort County where you could cast a ballot, including the Voter Registration Office in Beaufort. “We are compelled each time an election comes around to participate. It’s kind of a lifelong […]
South Carolina breaks early voting record before end of first day
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thousands of voters have already taken to the polls for South Carolina early voting, nearly doubling a record set for the state during the primaries in June, elections data shows. The South Carolina State Election Commission announced the data on Monday afternoon showing that, even before...
Charleston City Paper
Tuesday headlines: Early voting opens with a bang
South Carolina’s first day of early voting began Monday as a record 40,000 voters cast ballots — twice of what occurred on the first day of early voting in June. The day started with no problems at the polls, but as more people flocked to a state website to check voting locations and sample ballots, the site crashed.
WLTX.com
South Carolina early voting begins: Here's where you can vote and when
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina voters don't need to wait until election day in November to cast their ballots for the 2022 general election. The State Election Commission is reminding voters that early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 across South Carolina in each county. Voting is open from 8:30...
wtoc.com
Tents and sleeping bags donated to the homeless
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local real estate agency gives back to the Savannah community and those who need it the most. Today Seabolt Real Estate Agents donated tents and sleeping bags to the homeless. As we get further into the fall and temperatures begin to drop, the need for...
WJCL
A Traffic Advisory Alert has been issued for U.S. Highway 17A in Beaufort and Hampton Counties
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — VIDEO ATTACHED ABOVE: Your certified most accurate weekend weather forecast. A traffic advisory has been issued for U.S. Highway 17A in Beaufort and Hampton Counties. U.S. Hwy 17A is closed from Pocotaligo Road in Hampton County to Castle Hall Road in Beaufort County. Emergency Services...
golfcourseindustry.com
South Carolina Lowcountry club completes $5.8 million course renovation
The West Course at Belfair, a private community in Bluffton, South Carolina, recently reopened following a $5.8 million, five-month golf course renovation. The project, which began in mid-May, included a new irrigation system, re-grassing of greens and bunker renovations, as well as other projects to improve playability and aesthetics. Fazio Design led the renovation project of the original Tom Fazio-designed West Course, which first opened for play in 1996. Leibold Irrigation executed the construction work.
wtoc.com
Celebration event held for the new Hyundai site coming to Bryan Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hyundai officials held a community celebration at Enmarket Arena on Tuesday. The events at Enmarket Arena were a welcoming home of sorts for Hyundai Motor Group as the company broke ground on its first fully dedicated plant for electric vehicle and battery production. Hyundai held an...
viatravelers.com
14 Best Day Trips from Charleston, South Carolina
If you’re planning fun and exciting day trips from Charleston and need some inspiration, you’ve landed in the right place. Whether you’re staying in downtown Charlestown, in the historic district, across the Cooper River in Mount Pleasant, or somewhere along the Ashley River or the South Carolina coastline, there are a wide array of places to visit from the Holy City.
wtoc.com
Truckers in Savannah treated to a free meal
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some truckers in Savannah were treated to a free meal Monday all thanks to the Feed a Trucker campaign. The project was started last year by Veteran Carriers to show appreciation to truck drivers for all of their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. And they partnered...
live5news.com
Crash near Boone Hall in Mt. Pleasant cleared
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a Sunday night crash that slowed down traffic on Highway 17 is cleared. The crash happened near Boone Hall and cause two southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Highway 17 to close. All lanes were reopened just before 8 p.m.
wtoc.com
Bank of America announces winner of 2022 Neighborhood Champions program
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bank of America named its winner of Neighborhood Champions program in Savannah. America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia took home the title today. The local non-profit will now receive a $50,000 grant that could go towards virtual leadership training. Bank of America’s program strengthens the...
live5news.com
Summerville restaurant to close Monday after 32 years
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A third-generation Summerville restaurant will serve its last sandwich on Monday after more than three decades in business. Philly’s owner Stefan Castellucci posted the news on the restaurant’s Facebook page Saturday night. “Except for my father’s Obituary, this is probably the hardest thing...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 14
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 14. Republican Rep. Stewart Jones is being challenged by Democratic candidate Daniel Duncan. Duncan says he's been a truck driver for the past 10 years and a newcomer to politics.
wtoc.com
Drive-through flu vaccination clinic in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Health Department will be distributing flu vaccinations on Wednesday Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 210 Technology Circle. No appointment is necessary. The vaccine will be free with proof of insurance and residents without insurance will have to pay a...
tinybeans.com
5 Perfect Days of Family, Food and Fun in South Carolina
Every family looks for that perfect vacation spot that offers relaxation and a ton of family-friendly fun. Add a few spectacular hidden gems, delicious food and epic natural beauty, and you’ll discover South Carolina. Head to South Carolina to relax on miles of pristine beaches, take a family hike...
kiss951.com
Over 100-Year-Old, Largest Circus Coming to South Carolina
Looking for some fun in South Carolina this weekend? If you don’t plan to do much for Halloween then why not head to Charleston to check out the largest circus on Earth? This circus has been serving families plenty of fun for over 100 years now. Garden Bros Circus will be in West Ashley, right outside of Charleston, for a few days of Halloween weekend.
wtoc.com
Shooting in Hampton County over the weekend leaves two dead
Garnett, S.C. (WTOC) - On Saturday Oct. 22, officers from the Hampton County Sherrif’s Office and the Estill, Gifford, Varnville and Yemassee police departments responded to multiple addresses on Bryant Road in Garnett. According to the sheriff’s office, officers encountered a large gathering and began to secure the scene...
