Port Royal, SC

WSAV News 3

Early voting draws hundreds to offices in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The first day for early voting in South Carolina brought hundreds of people out to the four spots in Beaufort County where you could cast a ballot, including the Voter Registration Office in Beaufort. “We are compelled each time an election comes around to participate. It’s kind of a lifelong […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Tuesday headlines: Early voting opens with a bang

South Carolina’s first day of early voting began Monday as a record 40,000 voters cast ballots — twice of what occurred on the first day of early voting in June. The day started with no problems at the polls, but as more people flocked to a state website to check voting locations and sample ballots, the site crashed.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Tents and sleeping bags donated to the homeless

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local real estate agency gives back to the Savannah community and those who need it the most. Today Seabolt Real Estate Agents donated tents and sleeping bags to the homeless. As we get further into the fall and temperatures begin to drop, the need for...
SAVANNAH, GA
golfcourseindustry.com

South Carolina Lowcountry club completes $5.8 million course renovation

The West Course at Belfair, a private community in Bluffton, South Carolina, recently reopened following a $5.8 million, five-month golf course renovation. The project, which began in mid-May, included a new irrigation system, re-grassing of greens and bunker renovations, as well as other projects to improve playability and aesthetics. Fazio Design led the renovation project of the original Tom Fazio-designed West Course, which first opened for play in 1996. Leibold Irrigation executed the construction work.
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Celebration event held for the new Hyundai site coming to Bryan Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hyundai officials held a community celebration at Enmarket Arena on Tuesday. The events at Enmarket Arena were a welcoming home of sorts for Hyundai Motor Group as the company broke ground on its first fully dedicated plant for electric vehicle and battery production. Hyundai held an...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
viatravelers.com

14 Best Day Trips from Charleston, South Carolina

If you’re planning fun and exciting day trips from Charleston and need some inspiration, you’ve landed in the right place. Whether you’re staying in downtown Charlestown, in the historic district, across the Cooper River in Mount Pleasant, or somewhere along the Ashley River or the South Carolina coastline, there are a wide array of places to visit from the Holy City.
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Truckers in Savannah treated to a free meal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some truckers in Savannah were treated to a free meal Monday all thanks to the Feed a Trucker campaign. The project was started last year by Veteran Carriers to show appreciation to truck drivers for all of their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. And they partnered...
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Crash near Boone Hall in Mt. Pleasant cleared

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a Sunday night crash that slowed down traffic on Highway 17 is cleared. The crash happened near Boone Hall and cause two southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Highway 17 to close. All lanes were reopened just before 8 p.m.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
wtoc.com

Bank of America announces winner of 2022 Neighborhood Champions program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bank of America named its winner of Neighborhood Champions program in Savannah. America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia took home the title today. The local non-profit will now receive a $50,000 grant that could go towards virtual leadership training. Bank of America’s program strengthens the...
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Summerville restaurant to close Monday after 32 years

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A third-generation Summerville restaurant will serve its last sandwich on Monday after more than three decades in business. Philly’s owner Stefan Castellucci posted the news on the restaurant’s Facebook page Saturday night. “Except for my father’s Obituary, this is probably the hardest thing...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 14

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 14. Republican Rep. Stewart Jones is being challenged by Democratic candidate Daniel Duncan. Duncan says he's been a truck driver for the past 10 years and a newcomer to politics.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Drive-through flu vaccination clinic in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Health Department will be distributing flu vaccinations on Wednesday Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 210 Technology Circle. No appointment is necessary. The vaccine will be free with proof of insurance and residents without insurance will have to pay a...
SAVANNAH, GA
tinybeans.com

5 Perfect Days of Family, Food and Fun in South Carolina

Every family looks for that perfect vacation spot that offers relaxation and a ton of family-friendly fun. Add a few spectacular hidden gems, delicious food and epic natural beauty, and you’ll discover South Carolina. Head to South Carolina to relax on miles of pristine beaches, take a family hike...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

Over 100-Year-Old, Largest Circus Coming to South Carolina

Looking for some fun in South Carolina this weekend? If you don’t plan to do much for Halloween then why not head to Charleston to check out the largest circus on Earth? This circus has been serving families plenty of fun for over 100 years now. Garden Bros Circus will be in West Ashley, right outside of Charleston, for a few days of Halloween weekend.
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Shooting in Hampton County over the weekend leaves two dead

Garnett, S.C. (WTOC) - On Saturday Oct. 22, officers from the Hampton County Sherrif’s Office and the Estill, Gifford, Varnville and Yemassee police departments responded to multiple addresses on Bryant Road in Garnett. According to the sheriff’s office, officers encountered a large gathering and began to secure the scene...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC

