Talk of the Town: Tom Green County
For some Tom Green is simply a county in Texas however its origin has deep roots in Texas history and it begins with a man called Thomas Green.
What is on the Tom Green County ballot this election?
Early voting starts next week. Here is what you need to know about the ballot for Tom Green County:
Texas high-speed chase ends with 1 illegal immigrant dead, 4 injured when car rolls into river, DPS says
A high-speed chase in Texas last week involving human smuggling ended with one illegal immigrant dead and four others injured when their vehicle rolled over into a river, authorities said Tuesday. The chase began just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 13, when a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper tried...
Confirmed dengue cases near 1,000 in Sonora, heavily concentrated in state’s south
In recent weeks, confirmed cases of mosquito-borne dengue in neighboring Sonora have continued to climb. As of early October, there were 966 confirmed cases of the incurable viral infection, a week-to-week jump of 245, according to the most recently released state report. Nine people have died so far this year.
Tom Green County jail logs: October 20, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
UPDATE: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office faces phone outage
The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office sent the initial alert of phones lines being down at 1:29 a.m.
