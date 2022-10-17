Read full article on original website
Trump joked that the 'only way' to find the SCOTUS leaker from Roe decision is threaten they will be the 'bride of a prisoner'
Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak. The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings. The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead...
D.C. court sets expedited schedule for Trump defamation question in E. Jean Carroll case
WASHINGTON — An appellate court set an expedited schedule to consider whether Donald Trump was acting in his official duties as president in 2019 when he denied a claim by a woman that he sexually assaulted her in a department store dressing room decades ago. The District of Columbia...
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It
Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
Steve Bannon threatens Dr Fauci and his family will be ‘hunted’ after midterms: ‘Paybacks across the board’
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has issued a threat to Anthony Fauci, saying the president’s chief medical adviser and his entire family are going to “suffer” after the midterm elections next month.“On 8 November, when we destroy the Democratic party as a national political institution and really end the regime, the hunted become the hunters. The whole Fauci family is going to be welcome to the investigations. The entire family,” Mr Bannon said on his War Room podcast on Sunday.A clip of his podcast was shared on Twitter by attorney and analyst Ron Filipkowski.“Remember, War Room was taken off...
Rachel Marsden: Is it time for anti-woke populist non-interventionists to start their own U.S. party?
VANCOUVER — One of the most puzzling aspects of American politics to foreigners living in western democracies is the two-party straitjacket that hinders renewal. Appearing on NBC’s “Meet the Press” last Sunday, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., spoke of her interest in preventing former President Donald Trump from ever again running the country, and mentioned that Trump being the Republican nominee would “shatter” the party and give rise to a new “conservative” party.
Joe Randig: Vaccination the key to preventing more polio outbreaks
As long as polio exists anywhere, it is a threat everywhere, as evidenced by the recent paralysis of a young man and the detection of the poliovirus in the sewage in five counties in New York. Rotary and its partners in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative have made great strides...
Fetterman's health takes center stage at debate with Oz
All eyes on Pennsylvania on Tuesday night seemed to focus on the U.S. Senate debate between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. Most of the attention focused on Fetterman’s health. “The two candidates differed sharply on multiple issues during the debate, held in a Harrisburg television studio....
Letter to the editor: Oz and GOP will restore Pa., USA
Before deciding which person or party to vote for, consider the records of the various candidates and their political parties. I keep seeing complaints about Dr. Oz because he’s wealthy. The complainers do not seem to recognize that Oz made his wealth by hard work. He became a doctor, a surgeon and a professor at Columbia University. He wrote books on medicine and worked with Oprah Winfrey to promote holistic health methods.
