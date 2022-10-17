ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Vote Now: Who should be SBLive Alabama Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 10-16)

By Tyler Cleveland, SBLive
 6 days ago

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Alabama High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 10-16 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, Oct. 24. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveal.

Quintavious Billingsley, Central

Recorded a team-high seven tackles, forced one fumble and returned an interception for a touchdown in a 38-17 win over Auburn.

Peyton Floyd, Hewitt-Trussville

Completed 16 of 21 passes for 126 yards and three touchdowns and ran the ball 19 times for 60 yards and two more scores in a 35-10 win over Spain Park.

Andyn Garris, Ariton

Completed 15 of 25 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-35 win over Wicksburg.

Preston Godfrey, Fairhope

Ran the ball 20 times for 156 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-7 win over Bryant.

J.T. Hooten, Enterprise

Was credited with 14 tackles, including two for a loss, in a 22-14 win over Opelika.

Brayden Jenkins, Theodore

Ran the ball 29 times for 183 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-10 win over McGill-Toolen.

Kristan Moore, Selma

Received credit for 10 total tackles, including four for a loss with 2.5 sacks in a 40-17 win over Jemison.

Jack Smith, Hartselle

Completed eight of 15 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown and ran the ball 10 times for 56 yards and three scores in a 41-14 win over Decatur.

Korbit Sommerville, Pickens County

Got credit for 13 tackles, including one for a loss, and forced a fumble in a 34-28 win over Hubbertville.

Ty Williams, Aliceville

Completed 18 of 28 passes for 254 yards with three touchdowns and ran the ball seven times for 66 yards and another score in a 34-31 win over Winston County.

