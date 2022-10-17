Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
GPS interference caused the FAA to reroute Texas air traffic. Experts stumped
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of mysterious GPS interference that, over the past few days, has closed one runway at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and prompted some aircraft in the region to be rerouted to areas where signals were working properly. The interference first came to...
WFAA
Four zones in Dallas-Fort Worth shift from homeowner to renter majority
DALLAS — this story and more North Texas business news from the Dallas Business Journal. Four ZIP codes in Dallas-Fort Worth have shifted from homeownership to a renter majority in the last decade, according to a new study. More than 43.7 million U.S. households lived in rentals in 2021...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Thursday Marks 3 Years Since Tornado Outbreak Brought EF-3 Twister Through Dallas
Thursday marks three years since severe storms dropped at least nine twisters in North Texas, including an EF-3 tornado in the city of Dallas. Today, the Dallas Independent School District announced Thomas Jefferson High School and Walnut Hill Elementary Schools will re-open in January. They were among the three schools that took direct hits in the tornado and have been under construction.
WFAA
Big Tex fire 2012: WFAA's breaking coverage from the State Fair
Big Tex burned down in a fire in 2012, ten years ago Wednesday, Oct. 19. This is WFAA's initial coverage of the fire at the State Fair of Texas.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Is Named US Cheating Capital, and Women Are Helping Each Other Not Get Burned
Sometimes TikTok gets it right. Last year, we reported that local TikTokers had declared Dallas a “dating dumpster.” This was not breaking news to us sad singles still dumpster-diving through the local dating pool in search of a fairly decent, hopefully unbroken, halfway good-looking miracle. And now our...
This Collin County suburb was named among best places for families
WYLIE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest in business and real estate news, visit their website. Wylie, Texas, took the No. 2 spot on Fortune Well’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed...
Private Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Dallas Street
A private plane experiencing engine issues made a Dallas surface street its runway over the weekend. A DA-62 model plane made an emergency landing on Kiest Blvd about two miles northwest of Dallas Executive Airport around 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the plane originally...
2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find the group of Deep Ellum attackers
DALLAS - Dallas police hope you can help track down the men who attacked a man walking home in Deep Ellum. Police say the attack was unprovoked, and the victim did not know the group of six to eight men and women. The attack happened on Sept. 30 at Elm...
Dallas police looking for two men involved in Deep Ellum fight
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is seeking public assistance to identify two suspects involved in a fight in Deep Ellum last month. The fight happened on Sept. 30 at about 1:30 a.m. at Elm Street and Crowdus. The two suspects were involved in a fight with one victim. The suspects left the location and the victim suffered a broken jaw. Police say the first suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 6' tall, 300 pounds, wearing a white tank top. The second suspect is described as about 5'10, 180-200 pounds and wearing a black shirt. DPD asks anyone with information regarding the fight to contact Detective Burch, Assaults Unit at (214) 670-3704 or by email at darren.burch@dallascityhall.com.
Average new home price in Dallas-Fort Worth down by $10,000
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest business or real estate news, visit their website. The average price of a new house in Dallas-Fort Worth declined by more than $10,000 last month, and the new home sales count fell slightly.
Philanthropist, billionaire MacKenzie Scott gifts $3.8 million to Girlscouts of Northeast Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is giving back to the children of Dallas in a big way. The billionaire has donated $3.8 million to The Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas. Officials say this will help the scouts fulfill their mission of building girls of courage, confidence and character who will make the world a better place.
Dallas Based American Airlines Settles Luggage Lawsuit for $7.5 Million
American Airlines is facing a lawsuit by passengers who were charged for checked bags when they were entitled to free baggage.Jan Rosolino/Unsplash. American Airlines is being forced to pay almost $7.5 million to settle a suit in regard to overcharging customers for baggage fees. Dallas News reports that a group of passengers from across the country sued American Airlines for charging to check luggage, even though they had airline status, credit cards, or bought premium tickets that gave them free checked bags.
klif.com
City of Dallas Gives Update on Coyote Management Plan
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Dallas Animal Services updated the city council on its recently created ‘Coyote Management Plan’ months after a violent attack on a two-year-old boy in Lake Highlands. The city is considering an ordinance to fine people who feed wild animals but Councilman Adam...
New data report shows how one North Texas company's algorithm is raising rent prices
RICHARDSON, Texas — A new report from ProPublica has documented how one Richardson-based company is helping landlords across the country push the highest rents possible onto their tenants. The company, RealPage, offers software called YieldStar, which provides suggested rent prices for units using data analytics. A video touting the...
New data shows home sales have dropped significantly in North Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- New data recently released by real estate company RE/MAX shows DFW home sales have dropped significantly while prices for homes are still rising.The research shows home sales are down about 21% from this time last year; However, home prices are up about 14% in the same time period."That's the largest decrease to date, and so that's a pretty big number," RE/MAX Town & Country owner and broker Michael Coburn said.The same report also showed home prices across DFW are now averaging about $399,000.Coburn added that this trend is directly tied into the rising home mortgage...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
City of Fort Worth Searches for Sidewalk Repair Solutions
During a workshop session on Tuesday, the Fort Worth City Council will discuss ongoing issues with sidewalk maintenance and repair. According to city records, Fort Worth has 2,600 miles of sidewalks and a 2016 Sidewalk Assessment Survey found that nearly 600 miles are in fair or poor condition. Currently, Fort...
cw39.com
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable? That’s what a buffet can bring you and do it in a delicious way in an array of cuisines. Yelp recently released its report on the best buffet...
advocatemag.com
Hotel with a ‘torrid history’ could become our neighborhood’s latest apartment community
A hotel property that police say has been a hotbed of criminal activity could become an apartment complex, but first the City Council would have to approve the owner’s rezoning request. And the more neighbors learn about the New York City-based landlords, the angrier and less supportive of that...
fortworthinc.com
Fort Worth Plans to Offer British Aerospace Company $7 Million Tax Credit as Lure
The city of Fort Worth is poised to offer a British aerospace company a $7 million tax incentive in hopes of it building its new research and development facility near Lake Worth. The city would offer GKN Aerospace up to $7 million in unique tax credit grants that the company...
