NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Thursday Marks 3 Years Since Tornado Outbreak Brought EF-3 Twister Through Dallas

Thursday marks three years since severe storms dropped at least nine twisters in North Texas, including an EF-3 tornado in the city of Dallas. Today, the Dallas Independent School District announced Thomas Jefferson High School and Walnut Hill Elementary Schools will re-open in January. They were among the three schools that took direct hits in the tornado and have been under construction.
DALLAS, TX
TravelNoire

Private Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Dallas Street

A private plane experiencing engine issues made a Dallas surface street its runway over the weekend. A DA-62 model plane made an emergency landing on Kiest Blvd about two miles northwest of Dallas Executive Airport around 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the plane originally...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find the group of Deep Ellum attackers

DALLAS - Dallas police hope you can help track down the men who attacked a man walking home in Deep Ellum. Police say the attack was unprovoked, and the victim did not know the group of six to eight men and women. The attack happened on Sept. 30 at Elm...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police looking for two men involved in Deep Ellum fight

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is seeking public assistance to identify two suspects involved in a fight in Deep Ellum last month. The fight happened on Sept. 30 at about 1:30 a.m. at Elm Street and Crowdus. The two suspects were involved in a fight with one victim. The suspects left the location and the victim suffered a broken jaw. Police say the first suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 6' tall, 300 pounds, wearing a white tank top. The second suspect is described as about 5'10, 180-200 pounds and wearing a black shirt. DPD asks anyone with information regarding the fight to contact Detective Burch, Assaults Unit at (214) 670-3704 or by email at darren.burch@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Average new home price in Dallas-Fort Worth down by $10,000

DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest business or real estate news, visit their website. The average price of a new house in Dallas-Fort Worth declined by more than $10,000 last month, and the new home sales count fell slightly.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Based American Airlines Settles Luggage Lawsuit for $7.5 Million

American Airlines is facing a lawsuit by passengers who were charged for checked bags when they were entitled to free baggage.Jan Rosolino/Unsplash. American Airlines is being forced to pay almost $7.5 million to settle a suit in regard to overcharging customers for baggage fees. Dallas News reports that a group of passengers from across the country sued American Airlines for charging to check luggage, even though they had airline status, credit cards, or bought premium tickets that gave them free checked bags.
DALLAS, TX
klif.com

City of Dallas Gives Update on Coyote Management Plan

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Dallas Animal Services updated the city council on its recently created ‘Coyote Management Plan’ months after a violent attack on a two-year-old boy in Lake Highlands. The city is considering an ordinance to fine people who feed wild animals but Councilman Adam...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

New data report shows how one North Texas company's algorithm is raising rent prices

RICHARDSON, Texas — A new report from ProPublica has documented how one Richardson-based company is helping landlords across the country push the highest rents possible onto their tenants. The company, RealPage, offers software called YieldStar, which provides suggested rent prices for units using data analytics. A video touting the...
CBS DFW

New data shows home sales have dropped significantly in North Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- New data recently released by real estate company RE/MAX shows DFW home sales have dropped significantly while prices for homes are still rising.The research shows home sales are down about 21% from this time last year; However, home prices are up about 14% in the same time period."That's the largest decrease to date, and so that's a pretty big number," RE/MAX Town & Country owner and broker Michael Coburn said.The same report also showed home prices across DFW are now averaging about $399,000.Coburn added that this trend is directly tied into the rising home mortgage...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

City of Fort Worth Searches for Sidewalk Repair Solutions

During a workshop session on Tuesday, the Fort Worth City Council will discuss ongoing issues with sidewalk maintenance and repair. According to city records, Fort Worth has 2,600 miles of sidewalks and a 2016 Sidewalk Assessment Survey found that nearly 600 miles are in fair or poor condition. Currently, Fort...
FORT WORTH, TX

