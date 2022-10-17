ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Nestle recalls cookie dough sold at Publix

By Daisy Ruth
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HJlAQ_0icdRBjE00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nestle USA has issued a voluntary recall of a flavor of ready-to-bake, refrigerated cookie dough.

Nestle Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products are being recalled due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces. The recall applies to products sold between June and September 2022.

2 teens found dead in car following crash: Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office

The product is sold at Publix stores, and the company posted the recall notice on its corporate website on Friday.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported, but Nestle USA took action after a small number of consumers contacted them about the issue.

All Nestle Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products sold within the time frame are being recalled. There is no specific best by date or lot code.

Those who may have purchased the cookie dough should return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or a refund.

No other Nestle Toll House products, including other refrigerated cookie doughs, were impacted.

Nestle USA can be contacted at 800-681-1676 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Routine traffic stop leads to cocaine trafficking arrest: Escambia County Sheriff

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A routine traffic stop for not wearing a seatbelt led to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies arresting a Pensacola man found with 266 grams of cocaine on Tuesday.  Tervarios Sanchez Bigham, 46, was charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of marijuana.  According to deputies, at the intersection of Trammel Boulevard and […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man arrested for armed robbery at Hancock Whitney Bank

CORRECTION: We first reported on Tuesday that the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a suspect in the bank robbery. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery at Hancock Whitney Bank on Creighton Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Dwayne Carlton […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Alabama hit-and-run victim killed while celebrating 21st birthday

OXFORD, Miss. (WREG)– A University of Mississippi student was killed while celebrating a major milestone. Family and friends of Walker Fielder told WREG he had just turned 21 years old the night his life was cut short in a hit-and-run in downtown Oxford. Now his family is in disbelief as they struggle with the tragic […]
OXFORD, MS
WKRG News 5

Skeletal remains found in Miramar Beach woods

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said a man found skeletal remains while clearing a wooded area in Miramar Beach, according to a WCSO news release. WCSO responded to the scene at Leeward Drive. Deputies and investigators began searching the area and found what they believe are human bone fragments that […]
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

59K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy