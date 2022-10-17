Read full article on original website
Jane P. Steeley — UPDATED
Jane P. Steeley, 67, Warsaw, died Thursday, Sept. 29. 2022, at Mason Health and Rehab, Warsaw. She was born Nov. 30, 1954. She is survived by her son, Daniel Zeringue; daughter, Patricia Zeringue; six grandchildren; sister, Edie Babcock; and brother, Bill Baker. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in...
Terry Roberts — PENDING
Terry Roberts, 69, Warsaw, died Oct. 20, 2022, in his residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Kevin Lee Boggs — UPDATED
Kevin Lee Boggs, 66, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. He was born March 30, 1956, in Warsaw, the son of Harry and Joyce (Taylor) Boggs. Kevin graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of ’74. He had retired as an expediter at RR Donnelley & Sons. Kevin was an avid golfer who belonged to the Thursday Men’s Golf League. He enjoyed music and woodworking, was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and loved the outdoors. He was a great adventurer who loved to travel, but he especially cherished the time he spent with his friends and family, who loved him dearly.
Marlene Davis — PENDING
Marlene Davis, 82, Warsaw, died Oct. 20, 2022, in her residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services with services at Owen Family Funeral Home of Syracuse.
Koweba Sue Malik
Koweba Sue Malik, 56, Liberty Mills, died Oct. 19, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. Suzie was born April 24, 1966. She is survived by her mother, Frances Brown, North Manchester; companion of 24 years, Ted Nancy, Liberty Mills; daughters, Star Malik, Claypool, Lisa Hall, North Manchester, Cassie Coram, Peru and Nikki Carpenter; sons, Zachariah (Ellie Penning) Burk, Claypool, Chris Nance, North Manchester, Phoenix Goad, Liberty Mills, Matthew Schutz, Peru, Dominik Schutz, Ligonier and Scott Dingess, Silver Lake; sisters, Robin Corn and Lola France; brothers, Charles Burk III, Randy (Carolyn) France, Rocky (Charlotte) France, Russell (Kim) France and Richard (Marvin) France; and two grandchildren.
Steven Ray Dunnagan
Steven Ray Dunnagan, 63, rural Wabash, died at noon Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Marion General Hospital, Marion. He was born Dec. 10, 1958. Steven married Melisa J. “Lisa” Marley on Jan. 26, 1980; she survives in Wabash. He is also survived by his two sons, Wesley Steven...
Maria Stapleton — PENDING
Maria Stapleton, 58, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Judith ‘Judy’ Ann Puckett
Judith “Judy” Ann Puckett, 78, Winona Lake, died at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. She was born Aug. 30, 1944. She married Lee J. Puckett Feb. 28, 1964; he preceded her in death. She will be lovingly remembered by her son,...
Marjorie M. ‘Marge’ Nordman
Marjorie M. “Marge” Nordman, 94, North Manchester, died Oct. 19, 2022, at her home in North Manchester. The eldest of four children, Marge was born Sept. 29, 1928, in Mentone, to Henry Irvin and Thelma Lorena (McFarland) Lockridge. As the oldest of four children, Marge learned a sense...
Mark Allen Siple
Mark Allen Siple, 64, Warsaw, formerly of Logansport, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in his residence in Warsaw. He was born Sept. 3, 1958. Survivors include one daughter, Stephanie (Don) Radabaugh, Warsaw; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Gundrum Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Marilyn E. Peter — PENDING
Marilyn E. Peter, 86, formerly of Rochester, died at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at The Laurels of Goshen, Goshen. Arrangements are pending at Good Family Funeral Home, Rochester.
James Michael ‘Mike’ Gray
James Michael “Mike” Gray, 70, North Manchester, died Oct. 17, 2022, at his home in North Manchester. Mike was born Feb. 26, 1952. He is survived by his son, David Mefford, North Manchester; and sisters, Terry Gray, Mishawaka and Frankie “Jeanie” Wingert, Florida. McKee Mortuary is...
Dennis L. Hover — UPDATED
Dennis Lee Hover, 81, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Dennis was born March 31, 1941, in Warsaw, to Fred and Dorothy (Woodling) Hover. Dennis greatly disliked the Indiana winters and would spend time in Florida each year. He was an avid golfer and self-proclaimed that he was “not very good at it,” even though he did land a hole in one.
Merritt J. Kyle
Merritt J. Kyle, 83, Ligonier, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born April 30, 1939. On Nov. 25, 1962, he married Mamie Schmidt; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Beverly (Robert) Mace, Ligonier, Rhonda (Kevin) Sharp, Kendallville and Donna (Roy) Blankenbeckler, Syracuse; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Mary B. Wiggs — UPDATED
Mary “Berniece” Wiggs, 101, North Webster, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born April 1, 1921. She was united in marriage to Billy J Wiggs; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Roberta Wiggs, Spokane, Wash. and...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Pamela R. Cretcher, $944.23. Stucky Lauer & Young LLP v. Oscar Flores, $1,046.10. Phillip Konieczny, $1,954.96. General Audit Corporation v. Robert Lafollette, $1,277.43. Humberto Rico v. Tiffany Yoder,...
New WL Reserve Officers Sworn In
WINONA LAKE — The Winona Lake Police Department has two new reserve officers. At the Winona Lake Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18, Town Attorney Adam Turner administered the oath of office to Michelson Courtois and Payton Stutzman, following the council unanimously approving their becoming officers. Both also...
Patricia Majewski — UPDATED
Patricia Majewski, 84, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake. Patricia was born Aug. 2, 1938, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Sigmund and Frances (Marciniak) Machala. She was united in marriage to Anthony “Tony” Majewski on Sept. 28, 1957, in Chicago, Ill. He preceded her in death Dec. 16, 2012.
Polly H. York
Polly H. York, 75, Goshen, died Tuesday morning, Oct. 18, 2022, at Parkview Noble Hospital, Kendallville. She was born Sept. 24, 1947. She married James A. York; he preceded her in death. She is survived by a son, Carl “Jason” (fiancé Amy Gunn) Lemarr, Goshen; five grandchildren; and a brother,...
Sharon Sue Rush
Sharon Sue Rush, 71, Logansport, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Peru. She was born Sept. 7, 1951. Survivors include two daughters, Cherenae (Curtis Neil) Mullens, Galveston and Sabrina (Jason) Brown, Rochester; mother, Minnie R. Titus, Logansport; two brothers, John Rush, Logansport and Tommy (Nancy) Rush, Logansport; two sisters, Rose Marie (Richard) Nolen, Burnettsville and Carla Small, Walton; and four grandchildren.
