Be Someone Is Back - Hopefully For GoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
The Raiders bounced back against the Texans, but is it too little too late?Eugene AdamsHouston, TX
Related
Dallas Cowboys: Did Jerry Jones just hint at a big CB trade?
The NFL isn’t a very active trading league. Unlike the NBA, MLB, and even NHL, professional football teams are blatantly apprehensive to trade players. Partially because of tradition, the salary cap structure, and a dash of atychiphobia, NFL teams like the Dallas Cowboys are adverse to trading away players, unless a no-brainer return is on the table.
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
Chiefs reveal secret weapon to team chemistry that Kyler Murray is going to hate
The Kansas City Chiefs have revealed their secret weapon to improving team chemistry, and it’s one that took a jab at Kyler Murray. The Kansas City Chiefs have revealed their secret weapon to improving team chemistry, and it’s one that took a jab at Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
Special Chiefs Promo: Bet $10 Get $200 If Someone Scores a TD in Week 8
The Chiefs may be on a bye week, but that doesn’t mean you can’t win BIG in Week 8. Thanks to BetMGM’s sensational promo for Chiefs fans, you’ll get an easy $200 as long as someone scores a TD in the game you bet on! Here’s how it works:
It’s official: The Houston Astros broke the New York Yankees
Imagine losing over and over again to the same team. Being good, but not good enough. That’s the problem with the New York Yankees with the Houston Astros. In this latest debacle against the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees hit an all-time low. They were destroyed in every aspect of the game. Houston’s pitching buckled the New York lineup to the point of one hit through the first eight innings of ALCS Game 3. The Yanks pressed the wrong buttons while the Astros pressed the right ones. Aaron Boone was once again outmanaged in the postseason when it mattered most. His bullpen decisions were terrible and he let cold hitters get too many chances.
NFL Week 8 Survivor Picks - Daily Betslip
If you find yourself still alive in your 2022 NFL Survivor betting pool, congrats on being in the top 1% of nearly all participants. According to SurvivorGrid, a site that charts survivor stats through several sites such as Yahoo and RunYourPool, less than 2% of entries remain alive on average heading into Week 8.
5 veteran QBs who have crashed and burned spectacularly this season
Here are the five NFL veteran quarterbacks who have had less than ideal seasons so far and why. Seven weeks into the season, one thing is clear: it’s not a good time to be a veteran QB. Looking at the teams leading the NFL at this point, we’re seeing a changing of the guard. A crop of new quarterbacks, from Patrick Mahomes, to Josh Allen, to Jalen Hurts are taking the league by storm. But with this fresh blood comes a group of 5 veterans who might be getting left behind. Several once top-tier QBs have been struggling to stay relevant. This list expounds on what’s ailing these seasoned passers and why they’ve had (surprisingly) disappointing seasons.
Jaguars HC Doug Pederson discusses James Robinson trade, not concerned about depth at RB
On Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars officially traded running back James Robinson to the New York Jets for a reported conditional sixth-round pick that could turn into a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. "The Jacksonville Jaguars are grateful to have had James Robinson as a member of this organization and thank him for...
Desmond Howard’s College Football Playoff prediction an all-timer freezing cold take
Let’s just say Desmond Howard’s College Football Playoff prediction was as bad as your soon-to-be busted March Madness bracket. There are College Football Playoff predictions, and then there is whatever Desmond Howard predicted at the start of the season. The 1991 Heisman Trophy winner, Michigan legend, Super Bowl...
MLB: Player options rarely worth the risk in today’s game
Carlos Correa has more or less telegraphed that he will decline his player option with the Minnesota Twins and become a free agent for the second consecutive offseason. That news led me to thinking, “Why do MLB teams give player options?”. Think about it: Correa signed a three-year deal...
