Houston, TX

Dallas Cowboys: Did Jerry Jones just hint at a big CB trade?

The NFL isn’t a very active trading league. Unlike the NBA, MLB, and even NHL, professional football teams are blatantly apprehensive to trade players. Partially because of tradition, the salary cap structure, and a dash of atychiphobia, NFL teams like the Dallas Cowboys are adverse to trading away players, unless a no-brainer return is on the table.
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
TAMPA, FL
It’s official: The Houston Astros broke the New York Yankees

Imagine losing over and over again to the same team. Being good, but not good enough. That’s the problem with the New York Yankees with the Houston Astros. In this latest debacle against the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees hit an all-time low. They were destroyed in every aspect of the game. Houston’s pitching buckled the New York lineup to the point of one hit through the first eight innings of ALCS Game 3. The Yanks pressed the wrong buttons while the Astros pressed the right ones. Aaron Boone was once again outmanaged in the postseason when it mattered most. His bullpen decisions were terrible and he let cold hitters get too many chances.
HOUSTON, TX
NFL Week 8 Survivor Picks - Daily Betslip

If you find yourself still alive in your 2022 NFL Survivor betting pool, congrats on being in the top 1% of nearly all participants. According to SurvivorGrid, a site that charts survivor stats through several sites such as Yahoo and RunYourPool, less than 2% of entries remain alive on average heading into Week 8.
5 veteran QBs who have crashed and burned spectacularly this season

Here are the five NFL veteran quarterbacks who have had less than ideal seasons so far and why. Seven weeks into the season, one thing is clear: it’s not a good time to be a veteran QB. Looking at the teams leading the NFL at this point, we’re seeing a changing of the guard. A crop of new quarterbacks, from Patrick Mahomes, to Josh Allen, to Jalen Hurts are taking the league by storm. But with this fresh blood comes a group of 5 veterans who might be getting left behind. Several once top-tier QBs have been struggling to stay relevant. This list expounds on what’s ailing these seasoned passers and why they’ve had (surprisingly) disappointing seasons.
WASHINGTON STATE
