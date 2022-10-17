Thought to be Lewiston’s largest multifamily sale price in several years, an apartment complex at 1 Tourmaline Drive sold for $10.2 million in an off-market transaction. The Bluffs is a 65-unit townhouse-style complex. Each unit consists of two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, with two parking spaces. The sale also featured a 10.51-acre parcel, previously approved for 65 garage storage units, that have potential to be a value-add opportunity.

LEWISTON, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO