FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mainebiz.biz
$10.2M sale of apartment complex is Lewiston’s largest in years
Thought to be Lewiston’s largest multifamily sale price in several years, an apartment complex at 1 Tourmaline Drive sold for $10.2 million in an off-market transaction. The Bluffs is a 65-unit townhouse-style complex. Each unit consists of two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, with two parking spaces. The sale also featured a 10.51-acre parcel, previously approved for 65 garage storage units, that have potential to be a value-add opportunity.
mainebiz.biz
Proposal for 54 condo units under review in Ellsworth
Courtesy / Hedefine Engineering & Design Inc. The city of Ellsworth is reviewing a proposal to build 54 condominium units several blocks from the downtown. In recent years, developers have been working hard to keep up with booming demand for residential construction in Ellsworth, with units receiving multiple queries within hours of availability.
mainebiz.biz
$1M restoration of old sea captain’s house in Searsport almost complete
When a retired medical provider from Florida and her daughter bought a 19th-century sea captain’s home in Searsport in 2019, they knew a lot of restoration work would have to be done to bring it back as a bed-and-breakfast. To date, they’ve invested about $1 million to tackle the...
mainebiz.biz
Lee Auto expands ownership ranks with addition of longtime employee
Lee Auto Malls, Maine’s largest car dealership group by volume, said it has named a new equity partner. Tom Santospago is now the fifth equity partner in the Topsham-based dealership group — and just the third partner not named Lee. Santospago joins a small ownership group made up...
mainebiz.biz
State Farm Insurance agent opens Lewiston office
Deanna Lynn, a resident and member of the Lewiston Auburn community, has opened a new State Farm agency. The agency is at 155 Lisbon St., Suite 2, in Lewiston. Lynn began her career with State Farm in 1989, and many of her family members have followed in her footsteps and joined the carrier — including her husband, oldest son, and sister.
mainebiz.biz
Bar Harbor survey looks to get a handle on how much housing is needed
With the town of Bar Harbor reviewing strategies to address the local housing shortfall and the lack of affordable options putting a strain on employee recruitment, officials are now looking to get a handle on just how many housing units would be needed to solve the problem. Earlier this month,...
