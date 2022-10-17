Read full article on original website
Healthline
Thyroid Cancer Treatment Options
Thyroid cancer begins in the thyroid gland. This is a small, butterfly-shaped gland that’s located in your neck. The thyroid gland makes many hormones that work to regulate your metabolism. American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that there will be 43,800 new diagnoses of thyroid cancer in the United States...
Patients Paying More Out-of-Pocket Costs for Cancer Care
A new, large study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center shows rising costs of cancer treatments led to increases in total costs of care, and when compounded with greater cost sharing, increased out-of-pocket (OOP) costs for privately insured, patients under 65 years old. The research is one of the first to comprehensively examine trends in the costs of cancer care for privately insured non-elderly adults for the four most common cancers. Researchers discovered OOP costs went up more than 15% for all cancers to more than $6000 for breast, colorectal, and lung cancer patients and $4500 for patients with prostate cancer in 2016. The results were published today in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute (JNCI).
cancernetwork.com
Pembrolizumab Monotherapy May Provide Clinical Benefit in Advanced Clear Cell Gynecological Cancer
Results from the UK phase 2 PEACOCC trial found improved outcomes with pembrolizumab monotherapy in patients with previously-treated advanced clear cell gynecological cancers. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) monotherapy improved outcomes and prolonged survival in patients with advanced clear cell gynecological cancer (CCGC) who had progressed after at least 1 prior line of chemotherapy, according to results from the phase 2 PEACOCC trial (NCT03425565).
More than 16,000 Cancer Deaths Due to Complications from COVID-19 in 2020 in U.S.
From March through December 2020, more than 16,000 cancer deaths were due to complications of COVID-19 in the United States, according to a new study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS). Also, higher percentages of blood or prostate cancer deaths were from COVID-19 complications compared with cancer deaths without COVID-19 complications. The research is to be published today [September 29] in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Oncology.
New Study Shows Sugar-Sweetened Drinks Increase Risk of Cancer Mortality
In a large study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS), men and women who drank two or more servings of sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB) per day, compared to people who never drank, had a five percent increased risk of death from an obesity-related cancer, including gastrointestinal, postmenopausal breast, endometrial and kidney cancer. These results appear to be related to the higher body mass index (BMI) of the participants who regularly drank SSBs. BMI is a measure of body size, combining a person’s weight with their height, showing whether a person has a healthy weight. The study was published today in Cancer, Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
New Insights in How Pancreatic Cysts Progress to Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic cysts have gained substantial attention in recent years because they represent one of the only precursors of pancreatic cancer identifiable through radiologic imaging. Although most of these cysts, also known as pancreatic intraductal papillary mucinous neoplasms (IPMNs), will remain benign, a subset of these neoplasms will progress to invasive cancer. While the immune system has been thought to play a role in the progression of IPMNs into pancreatic cancer, the specific mechanisms of its role has been unclear.
KULR8
How Dangerous Is It for Lung Cancer Patients to Skip Radiation Treatments?
How Dangerous Is It for Lung Cancer Patients to Skip Radiation Treatments?. TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As doctors work toward developing more personalized cancer care, a new study looks at whether lung cancer patients can miss a few days of radiation treatment and make them up with a higher dose.
Lower-Cost Drugs Can Reduce Cost of Cancer Care Without Compromising Quality
Total Cost of Cancer Care Can Be Reduced With Lower Cost Alternate Drugs Without Compromising Quality of Care. Substituting biosimilars, generics and clinically appropriate lower cost drugs for established, costlier drugs was shown to be an effective way to reduce the total cost of care, by 5% or so, while maintaining the quality of care for patients with cancer. Even small shifts towards lower cost drugs resulted in significant reductions in the total cost of care, according to a study presented as part of the 2022 ASCO Quality Care Symposium.
MedicalXpress
Clinical trial generates promising results for immunotherapy drug nivolumab in patients with advanced skin cancer
Numerous studies have shown that drugs called immune checkpoint inhibitors can boost the immune system's response against various cancers. Now a phase II clinical trial has demonstrated that patients with a serious form of skin cancer called advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma can benefit from the immune checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab. The research is published by Wiley online in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.
MedicalXpress
Cancer patients treated with immunotherapy can safely receive mRNA COVID-19 vaccines
New research published in the October 2022 issue of Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (JNCCN ) confirms the safety of mRNA vaccines in people with cancer undergoing immunotherapy treatment. The researchers analyzed the frequency of side effects (also referred to as immune-related adverse events, or irAEs) in 408 patients receiving immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy between January 16 and March 27, 2021. They found no increase in type, frequency, or severity of side effects from those receiving both immunotherapy and the vaccine at the same time.
How a $300K Grant Will Improve Cancer Care for Rural Patients
Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah has been awarded $300,000 from the American Cancer Society to expand patient navigation and connect rural cancer patients that reside in the Mountain West to lifesaving services and resources. Patient navigators are vital members of the health care team. They coordinate appointments,...
Early-Onset Cancers Are on the Rise Worldwide
Early-onset cancers, which arise in adults younger than 50 years of age, have grown increasingly common, especially since 1990, according to findings reported in Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology. The prevalence of cancers of the breast, colon, esophagus, kidney, liver, pancreas, prostate, stomach and thyroid among others, increased over the last few decades.
scitechdaily.com
A New More Effective Cancer Treatment
A Tohuku University research team has created a more effective lymphatic cancer treatment. Lymph node metastasis is a sign that things are going from bad to worse in cancer patients, and prompt treatment is vital. The Graduate School of Biomedical Engineering at Tohoku University has created a lymphatic drug delivery...
ajmc.com
Combination of Tremelimumab and Durvalumab Approved by FDA for Unresectable Liver Cancer
A dual immunotherapy option of tremelimumab, sold as Imjudo, in combination with durvalumab, sold as Imfinzi, was approved by the FDA Monday for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common type of liver cancer. Today, FDA approved a dual immunotherapy option of tremelimumab, sold as...
A Wearable Device to Treat Brain Tumors
Thanks in part to clinical trials overseen by researchers at the University of Colorado Cancer Center, a wearable, portable electrical device called Optune is proving successful at treating a type of brain tumor called a glioblastoma. “Being in the field that we’re in, we’re always looking for exciting and promising...
targetedonc.com
Stratifying Patients With Pediatric Versus Adult Thyroid Cancer
Aime T. Franco, PhD, discusses how recent research has explored the difference between pediatric thyroid cancer and adult thyroid cancer at the 91st Annual Meeting of the American Thyroid Association. Aime T. Franco, PhD, assistant professor and investigator with the Center for Childhood Cancer Research at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia,...
Updated Guidelines on COVID-19 Vaccines and People With Cancer
The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN)—an alliance of leading cancer centers—recently released updated recommendations from the NCCN Advisory Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination and Pre-exposure Prophylaxis. This latest evidence-based, expert consensus-formulated summary on cancer and COVID-19 vaccination and prevention is available for free at NCCN.org/covid-19. Significant revisions include new recommendations for the recently-approved bivalent vaccines and advice on protecting children with cancer.
Liver Cancer Risk Falls After Hepatitis C Treatment
The risk of liver cancer is reduced after successful antiviral therapy for hepatitis C, according to study results published in Gastroenterology. But even after seven years, the risk remains high enough to warrant continued screening for hepatocellular carcinoma in certain groups. Over years or decades, chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV)...
News-Medical.net
Minorities with common form of lung cancer face longer wait times for receiving radiation therapy
A new study has revealed significant racial disparities in how quickly minorities with the most common form of lung cancer receive potentially lifesaving radiation therapy compared with their white counterparts. UVA Cancer Center researchers reviewed data from more than 222,700 patients with non-small cell lung cancer across the country. They...
How Well Do Hospitals Track Discrimination and Culturally Competent Care?
Each day, thousands of patients get a call or letter after being discharged from U.S. hospitals. How did their stay go? How clean and quiet was the room? How often did nurses and doctors treat them with courtesy and respect? The questions focus on what might be termed the standard customer satisfaction aspects of a medical stay, as hospitals increasingly view patients as consumers who can take their business elsewhere.
Cancer Health
New York City, NY
