Parents of infant who died at Homestead day care file lawsuit claiming staff were not properly trained

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board held a meeting to decide the future of Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright. Cartwright has been on the job for less than a year as the leader of the BCPS district, and all that is needed to remove her from her position is a majority to vote her out. Five members on the board weren’t elected to their positions.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO