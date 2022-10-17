Parents of infant who died at Homestead day care file lawsuit claiming staff were not properly trained

Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Mother finds TikTok video showing inappropriate behavior of Hallandale Beach High School teacher
HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school honors teacher remains behind bars Tuesday following inappropriate behavior with a student, and 7News has learned new details about his arrest. The student first denied she had any contact with her teacher and deleted messages between them, but her mother discovered a...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest teacher accused of inappropriate behavior in Hallandale Beach
HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher accused of unacceptable and criminal behavior is now behind bars. According to a judge, the teacher, Lavelle Gordon, cannot have any contact with any minors, and he won’t be returning to the school anytime soon. Gordon is accused with having...
WSVN-TV
New arrest in canvasser assault in Hialeah
(WSVN) - A new arrest in the case of a canvasser who was assaulted in Hialeah. Jonathan Alexander Casanova is accused of attacking a man who was handing out flyers for Senator Marco Rubio on Sunday near First Avenue and East 60th Street. 27-year-old Christopher Monzon is healing from lacerations...
WSVN-TV
Police searching for missing boy out of Plantation
PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A family and police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy in Plantation. According to Plantation Police, Shane New stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen in the area of the 7800 block, off Northwest 10th Street, Tuesday afternoon.
WSVN-TV
Man accused of stealing Amazon truck in North Miami faces judge
MIAMI (WSVN) - A man arrested for allegedly stealing an Amazon truck made an appearance in court. The suspect, 26-year-old Anderson Arisda, faced a judge, Tuesday afternoon. “The police was dispatched regarding a stolen Amazon van,” said a judge. “He then attempted to leave and flee. He said he was going to a nearby store to purchase some sandals while was being detained.”
WSVN-TV
Public storage facility up in flames in Pembroke Park
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavy smoke and fire led to big trouble at a storage facility in Pembroke Park. The public storage facility caught on fire Monday night. Firefighters were able to contain the fire. All of the lockers inside the facility were damaged by the fire. No one...
WSVN-TV
Marco Rubio supporter assaulted while passing out flyers in Hialeah
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida senator said one of his supporters was the victim of a brutal attack in a South Florida neighborhood. Police said the man was passing out flyers when someone confronted him, and things took a violent turn that landed the victim in the hospital. According...
WSVN-TV
Police: 14-year-old girl who ran away in Coral Springs found safe
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Coral Springs have safely located a missing teen. According to Coral Springs Police, 14-year-old Kayla Slayden had run away and had been last seen along the 11300 block of Northwest 39th Street, at around 5 a.m., Sunday. Slayden stands 5 feet, 2 inches...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 14-year-old girl who ran away in Coral Springs
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Coral Springs seek the public’s help in their search for a missing teen. According to Coral Springs Police, 14-year-old Kayla Slayden ran away and was last seen along the 11300 block of Northwest 39th Street, at around 5 a.m., Sunday. Slayden stands...
WSVN-TV
Police searching for gunman who shot 22-year-old motorcyclist on I-95 in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - The search is on for the gunman who took the life of a 22-year-old motorcyclist, who was shot several times while traveling on Interstate 95. Cell phone video showed someone riding on I-95 South in Miami on an orange and white KTM Dirt Bike. According to police,...
WSVN-TV
Security camera captures team of thieves attempting to steal catalytic converters
MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of catalytic converter thieves were caught in the act with one of them pulling out a gun before making a getaway. The victim’s van has now been hit twice. “Yeah, it’s the same group with another car,” said Julio Riano. Riano believes...
WSVN-TV
Several injured in collision on Florida Turnpike west of I-75; alternate route recommended for drivers
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on the Florida Turnpike just west of Interstate 75 caused heavy delays. The collision occurred around 8:30 a.m., Tuesday. Fire rescue crews responded to the scene and they are calling it a mass casualty incident. 7SkyForce captured what appeared to be a landscaping...
WSVN-TV
1 year later: Memorial ceremony held for slain Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents, city leaders and police came together in Hollywood to remember an officer who was killed in the line of duty. Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino was fatally shot on Oct. 17, 2021 after he responded to calls from residents in the Emerald Hills neighborhood reporting a man trying to open car doors. Chirino was 28 years old.
WSVN-TV
Broward County School Board to decide future of superintendent
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board held a meeting to decide the future of Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright. Cartwright has been on the job for less than a year as the leader of the BCPS district, and all that is needed to remove her from her position is a majority to vote her out. Five members on the board weren’t elected to their positions.
WSVN-TV
NW Miami-Dade woman says 2 dogs mauled her 3 cats within 1 week amid calls for MDAS to take more action
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northwest Miami-Dade pet owner is demanding action following what she described as a vicious attack by two dogs that took the lives of her three cats and left her with a hand injury, weeks after another resident said the same dogs mauled two of her cats.
WSVN-TV
Man taken to hospital after being shot during altercation in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was rushed to the hospital after he was injured during a shooting. The incident happened near the 5600 block of Funston Street, Monday morning. According to police, the man was shot after an altercation with another person. That shooter took off, but officers are...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance catches burglar stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment from business in Doral
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A small business was targeted by a crook over the weekend who made off with important equipment. Now, they’re asking for help to identify the thief. The crime was caught on camera outside the South Florida business. It happened at the Top Turf in Doral...
WSVN-TV
Broward County School Board gives superintendent 90 days until reevaluation
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board held a marathon meeting to decide the future of Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright, and ultimately, after 12 hours, they chose to give her 90 days with a plan to reevaluate her performance. The board will give her a list of...
