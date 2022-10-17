Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
IGN Plus Game of The Month: Kingdom Exclusive Interview and Article
We are Raw Fury, and we are more than happy to offer you the opportunity to discover Kingdom: New Lands and its challenging DLC Skull Island through our exclusive IGN Plus partnership. (IGN Plus Note: If you are an IGN Plus member you can grab a game key for Kingdom...
IGN
The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76 | IGN Inside Stories
The launch of Fallout 76, was a disaster. The once-lauded series went from controversy to controversy and according to most, was dead on arrival. But 4 years later, not only are vault dwellers still emerging, but they’re being extremely weird. From black markets, Shakespeare troupes and full-time courier services,...
IGN
Steam: Valve Updates Regional Pricing Recommendations for Its Video Game Distribution Platform, Everything Likely to Get Expensive in India
Steam is easily the biggest platform for gaming on PC, and has one of the biggest libraries of games in the industry. In recent news, we have learned that Steam has updated their Regional Pricing Recommendation section on their website. Many players have been wondering whether the price for a title will increase or decrease in their region due to the new revamp.
IGN
Sonic Frontiers: The Final Preview
Back in May when I played Sonic Frontiers for my first preview, I came away with an overall positive first impression, but also a feeling that there was still a good bit of work to be done. The game felt buggy, the performance didn’t feel optimized, and there was a ton of distracting pop-in of objects and obstacles floating around in the sky.
IGN
Tactics Ogre: Reborn Hands-on Preview
Tactics fans are having the best time in 2022. From Triangle Strategy to Diofield Chronicle to Ubisoft and Nintendo’s Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, there are plenty of great tactics RPGs to sink your teeth into. However, if you’re nostalgic for something more classic, Square Enix has you covered with Tactics Ogre: Reborn, a remastered version of the 2010 PSP game Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together. I was able to play through the game’s opening hours to see how well this classic holds up.
IGN
Every US PS2 Game Manual Has Now Been Preserved in 4K (and It Cost $40,000)
A game preservationist called Kirkland has done a great service to the world of video games - he has created a complete set of U.S. PS2 game manuals online in 4K that can be viewed for free at any time. Oh, and it cost $40,000 to complete. As reported by...
IGN
Weekly Destiny 2 Raid and Dungeon Schedule
Lockouts on encounter rewards for Legendary gear have been removed for weekly raids and dungeons. This means that Legendary drops in weekly raids and dungeons can be "farmed" for these rewards, or in other words, played repetitively until you acquire the specific loot you are hunting for.
IGN
Diwali: Best Games to Buy for Yourself or Gift to Your Family and Friends This Year
There isn't a better time to game alongside your friends and family than the festival of light or Diwali. While the entire country celebrates this occasion by bursting crackers and eating sweets, why not spend some time getting back to your gaming system to play some of the best titles from 2022.
IGN
Need for Speed Unbound Highlights New Car Customisation Features
Need for Speed: Unbound is all set to release on December 2, 2022 and anticipation for the next racing simulation title is at an all-time high. Players have already learned about the new doodle themed aesthetics the game is going with. They have also been informed about the brand new in-game city, Lakeshore and how money plays a massive role in the upcoming title.
IGN
Process of Elimination - Meet the Detectives: Doleful, Bookworm, Techie Trailer
Meet the Doleful, Bookworm, and Techie detectives of Process of Elimination in this latest trailer for the upcoming game, and learn about their abilities. Process of Elimination will be available on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in early 2023.
IGN
The Best Horror Video Game Face-Off
Halloween is nearly here, and that means the spooky season has officially arrived. It’s the perfect time of year to celebrate all things terrifying alongside eating the finest candies the world has to offer and dressing up to your heart’s content. Another great way to celebrate is by playing or replaying a scary game to get in the holiday spirit. The only problem? There are SO many to choose from. To solve this issue once and for all, we need you to help us decide what the best horror game of all time is.
IGN
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - Wanderer of the Rift Launch Trailer
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin's second expansion, Wanderer of the Rift, is available today, October 26th, with the season pass. Wanderer of the Rift brings the new Blue Mage job class, new abilities, new equipment, the Rift Labyrinth, the new challenger: Gilgamesh, and more! Watch the launch trailer to see Gilgamesh, new enemies, and more of what you can expect.
IGN
The Splatoon 3 Community Is Currently Losing It Over a Mysterious Mode Called 'Big Run'
For those who aren't Extremely Online, seeing all the art and messages in Splatoon 3's Splatsville square can be confusing if you're not up on the current meme flavor of the week. Last week, the meme template was a fill-in-the-blank sentence beginning with "Full of..." Sure. This week, every message...
IGN
Bayonetta Actress Releases New Statement to 'Defend Myself and My Reputation' - IGN The Daily Fix
Former Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor has taken to Twitter to defend herself against claims that she is a ‘liar and golddigger’ in relation to an ongoing controversy surrounding Bayonetta 3 regarding payment for reprising her role as the titular character. FromSoftware has announced that the PC servers for Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition have been taken offline permanently, though the Remastered version will still be restored. Finally, someone scanned every U.S. PlayStation 2 game manual in 4K and shared them online.
IGN
New Tales from the Borderlands Gameplay - Bad Ending
This gameplay video for New Tales From the Borderlands shows how to get a bad ending and the teamwork scores you need to achieve it!. For more, check out the full wiki on IGN here: https://www.ign.com/wikis/new-tales-from-the-borderlands/
IGN
Diablo 3's Ill-Fated Real-Money Auction House Couldn't Be Removed For One Very Mundane Reason
Players who were around for Diablo III's launch in 2012 will probably remember the auction house: a gameplay mechanic where players could buy and sell their in-game items for real-world money. The feature was controversial right from the start, but it didn't disappear completely until 2014. Now, we know why....
IGN
Garbage Pail Kids: Mad Mike and the Quest for Stale Gum - Gameplay Launch Trailer
Check out the launch trailer for to see gameplay and learn more about Garbage Pail Kids: Mad Mike and the Quest for Stale Gum, the retro platformer game where you can choose from four playable Kids in this time-traveling adventure, all based on characters from Topps' notorious trading-card series. The...
IGN
CD Projekt Red Announces a Remake of The Witcher in Unreal Engine 5
CD Projekt Red has announced that it will remake The Witcher in Unreal Engine 5, alongside developer Fool's Theory. This is one of the five new games the company announced earlier this month, and previously went by the codename Canis Majoris. This will be a true remake, with the the company saying, it will be "rebuilt from the ground up" in Unreal Engine 5, and is early stages of development.
IGN
Disco Elysium Writer Seemingly Files Lawsuit Against His Former Company
The issues surrounding Disco Elysium developer ZA/UM continue, as one ex-developer has apparently filed a lawsuit against the company. According to a report from Tech News Space, an official website of the Estonian court revealed that the lead game designer of Disco Elysium, Robert Kurvitz, is suing ZA/UM. According to...
IGN
We Who Are About To Die - Launch and Release Date Reveal Trailer
Here's your look at gameplay, brutal battle, and more from We Who Are About To Die in this trailer for the upcoming gladiator roguelite simulator game. We Who Are About To Die will be available in Early Access on November 15 2022.
Comments / 0