ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Voter guide: Colorado State Board of Education candidate QA

By Erica Meltzer
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XG82Z_0icdPkM700

Colorado’s State Board of Education is growing from seven to nine seats, and political control of the body that sets education policy could be at stake in November’s election.

The State Board of Education hires the education commissioner, oversees the school accountability and teacher evaluation systems, hears charter school appeals of district decisions, and sets state standards that guide what students should learn and what schools should teach.

The State Board doesn’t set school funding — that job belongs to the legislature.

State Board of Education members are elected from each of the state’s congressional districts. The board is getting two new seats due to redistricting. Those include one seat representing a new 8th Congressional District that includes Adams and Weld counties and a new statewide at-large seat to maintain an odd number of board members.

State Board members serve six-year terms and earn no salary. There are four open seats, including one held by incumbent Rebecca McClellan, a Littleton Democrat, and one by incumbent Steve Durham, a Colorado Springs Republican. Both are running for reelection.

Democrats hold four of the current seven board seats. This election has the potential to shift political control back to the Republicans, who controlled the board for decades.

The election is Nov. 8.

The State Board faces a number of challenging issues.

The State Board this year ordered the reorganization of the Adams 14 district, in part for persistently low test scores. This could lead to dissolution of the district, school closures, or new district boundaries.

An audit of the school accountability system to determine how well state oversight of school performance is working is expected shortly after the election, and could lead to calls for changes. The legislature will make those decisions, but the State Board’s position will be significant in that process.

With fewer than 40% of Colorado third-graders reading at grade level, the State Board of Education has cracked down on teacher preparation programs that promote outdated methods and pushed schools to adopt evidence-backed reading curriculums. But Colorado’s system of local control means the State Board has limited authority.

The State Board is also in the midst of a contentious update to the state’s social studies standards. A 2019 law calls for lessons to include more perspectives of people of color and LGBTQ Americans. Draft changes have drawn thousands of comments in support and in opposition, and many references to race and LGBTQ issues have already been removed from the draft version.

The debates mirror those happening around the country about how to teach history, race, gender, and sexuality. A final vote is expected in November, after the election but before the new members are seated. Some candidates told Chalkbeat they would like to revisit that decision after the election, depending on the outcome.

We asked the candidates about these issues and more. The questions you see below come from our readers and from reporters in our newsroom. Answers are lightly edited for style, grammar, and length. You can use the pull down menu to toggle between races or view the candidates one at a time.

Comments / 0

Related
Chalkbeat

Eight candidates vie for two seats on Michigan state Board of Education

One is a public health expert. Two have taught college. Two work in real estate. Another is an organizational psychologist. One is an accountant. And all of them want to be members of Michigan’s State Board of Education.Eight candidates are running for two seats on the board, whose most significant duty is hiring and firing the state superintendent. Most education policy decisions in Michigan are the responsibility of the Legislature and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Colorado orders Adams 14 to start reorganization

Colorado’s Commissioner of Education has ordered Adams 14 and neighboring districts to begin reorganization. With a notice sent Monday, the state is giving Adams 14 and the neighboring districts of Mapleton School District, Brighton School District 27J, and Adams 12 Five Star Schools 30 days to appoint three members each to a reorganization committee. The first meeting must be held by Nov. 16.In the letter to Adams 14, Commissioner Katy Anthes also...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Indiana legislators hear proposals for funding kids in poverty

As Indiana lawmakers prepare for budget discussions in next year’s legislative session, school officials are pressing them to reconsider their approach to additional funding earmarked for students who live in poverty.That funding, which schools receive in addition to base funding for all students, has not kept pace with schools’ actual costs, local district officials told members of a state legislative committee last week.  The problem is further exacerbated by the fact that...
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

5 tips for Colorado’s Free Application Days and college enrollment

Colorado’s Free Application Days event offers every student across the state the opportunity to apply to college free of cost. But even if students miss the three-day window, they haven’t missed their chance to apply to college or prepare for life after high school.The days, from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, serve as an unofficial kickoff to the college application season, with state leaders hoping over 70,000 students apply this year...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Most Colorado K-3 teachers finish science of reading training

The vast majority of Colorado’s early elementary teachers have completed training on the science of reading — a  milestone in the state’s ongoing effort to boost reading proficiency rates among Colorado schoolchildren.Around 20,600 of the state’s approximately 23,000 kindergarten through third grade teachers met the 45-hour training requirement as of October, according to state education officials. The science of reading is a large body of research about how children learn to...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

State backs off extra 10 hours of preschool — for now

After proposing that some children get 10 extra hours of preschool a week when Colorado’s universal preschool program launches next year, state officials backed off that plan this month. The proposal would have allowed a large subset of children, including those from low-income families, or who have disabilities or are learning English, to get double the 10 hours a week guaranteed by law to all 4-year-olds — for a total of 20 hours...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Whitmer outlines education priorities as she seeks second term

Tripling the number of school literacy coaches. Closing the school funding gap. Creating a college scholarship program for education majors. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer counts these among her accomplishments in education. But the incumbent Democrat has more she wants to do if she is reelected. That includes checking things off her first-term to-do list that got derailed by the pandemic or the Republican-controlled Legislature. It also includes dealing with the effects of the pandemic,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Colorado online school enrollment sees growth

When the pandemic first sent Colorado students home from school, Rachael Sheetz worried about the chaos of remote learning, but as the caretaker for her elderly grandmother, she also worried about COVID. In her search for options for her two teenagers, she landed on Colorado Connections Academy, an online school. She figured they’d been doing online learning for a while and would be better prepared than traditional schools had been. Today, 2½ years...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Michigan school boards primed for more heated debates

Two years ago, while COVID was raging through Michigan, so were the battles at local school board meetings. Across the state, volunteer board members who typically pored over budgets and contracts struggled to contend with a vocal public sharply divided over mask mandates and online learning.Those particular battles have subsided, but the political passions they ignited haven’t. On the contrary, the groups that rallied community support around defending or fighting COVID...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

How one Colorado Republican shaped what students will learn about the Holocaust

A Republican State Board of Education member who believes socialism poses grave dangers at home and abroad has put his stamp on how Colorado students will learn about the Holocaust. Over the last year and a half, Steve Durham has pushed for the state’s academic standards to connect the Holocaust and other genocides to socialism. Durham succeeded in omitting the word Nazi from an early version of the standards in favor of...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Culture wars, parents’ rights mark Dixon education platform

Tudor Dixon said she is trying to motivate the “silent Republicans” who quietly support her campaign for governor, but it’s the bold and boisterous who have been turning up at her campaign rallies.Their shouts of “Amen!” and “That’s right!” punctuated her speech to a packed dining room last week at Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland, Michigan.It was the fourth stop on her “Michigan is Open for Business” tour meant to...
HOLLAND, MI
Chalkbeat

Indiana’s tutoring grants available beginning Oct. 15

Eligible students at six Indiana school districts will be able to access $1,000 for tutoring services beginning Oct. 15, according to a Wednesday presentation from the state department of education.Several more districts are awaiting clearance to join the state’s new program, known as Indiana Learns, which provides families at least $500 to use toward math and reading tutoring. Districts can provide another $250 for their students that the state will then...
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

NY officials want to shift narrative around struggling schools

After a two-year pause brought on by the pandemic, New York state officials are restarting their system for identifying struggling schools. In doing so, officials want to begin to “shift the narrative” about how low-performing schools are viewed by the public, state officials said Monday during the Board of Regents meeting.“When we talk about a ‘good school,’ who are we including and who are we excluding?” asked State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa.As...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

Confused by the FAFSA application? Here’s how to get help

October marks the start of the financial aid application season and one of the most important periods in determining whether a high school student will head to college.The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), whose application period began Oct. 1, helps students qualify for federal grants and loans or scholarships to pay for college. Filling out the FAFSA helps students realize that college is an option, said Colorado Department of...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Tennessee’s gubernatorial candidates field questions on education

Gov. Bill Lee and his Democratic challenger, Dr. Jason Martin, agree that Tennessee students need timely and relevant vocational training opportunities, but the two candidates for governor don’t concur on much else when it comes to K-12 education.In fact, the two men hold widely divergent positions on charter schools, book bans, the state’s new third-grade retention law, and most of the biggest education issues facing Tennessee for the next few years,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Chalkbeat

Where do Hochul and Zeldin stand on education?

On the surface, New Yorkers might assume that the state’s candidates for governor — Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican Lee Zeldin — would have polar opposite approaches to education if they were elected. And while that likely holds true in several ways, there are still many open questions about how both would craft policy for schools.Hochul has not focused much at all on education on the campaign trail, and while her...
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
834K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education. Our reporters cover education nationally and at the local level, in Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Indiana, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, and Tennessee, with more locations to come.

 https://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy