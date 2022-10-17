Read full article on original website
Freeze Warning issued for Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 02:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-25 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM MDT MONDAY FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM MDT TUESDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected. * WHERE...Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River and Four Corners/Upper Dolores River. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 10 AM MDT Monday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 10 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Freeze Warning issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 04:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Eastern Uinta Basin; Southeast Utah FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...In Colorado, Grand Valley and Debeque to Silt Corridor. In Utah, Southeast Utah, Eastern Uinta Basin, Arches/Grand Flat and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 10 AM MDT Monday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 10 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 15:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-25 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 9 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including Maple Falls, the Mount Baker Ski Area, Newhalem, Lyman, and Concrete. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Flood Advisory issued for Caguas, Canovanas, Carolina, Ceiba, Fajardo, Gurabo, Loiza by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 09:39:00 Expires: 2022-10-26 12:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Caguas; Canovanas; Carolina; Ceiba; Fajardo; Gurabo; Loiza; Luquillo; Rio Grande; Trujillo Alto FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Caguas, Canovanas, Carolina, Ceiba, Fajardo, Gurabo, Loiza, Luquillo, Rio Grande and Trujillo Alto. * WHEN...Until 930 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 618 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Catano, Guaynabo, San Juan by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 09:09:00 Expires: 2022-10-26 10:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bayamon; Catano; Guaynabo; San Juan FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Bayamon, Catano, Guaynabo and San Juan. * WHEN...Until 930 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 630 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Cidra, Comerio by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 10:31:00 Expires: 2022-10-26 13:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cidra; Comerio FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Aguas Buenas, Cayey, Cidra and Comerio. * WHEN...Until 1145 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 839 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Maunabo, Yabucoa by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 09:39:00 Expires: 2022-10-26 12:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maunabo; Yabucoa FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Maunabo and Yabucoa. * WHEN...Until 1130 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 826 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Yabucoa, Maunabo, Emajagua, Martorell, Playita, Rosa Sanchez, El Negro, Palo Seco, Comunas and Candelero Arriba. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Aguas Buenas, Cayey by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 09:39:00 Expires: 2022-10-26 12:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Aguas Buenas; Cayey FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Aguas Buenas, Cayey, Cidra and Comerio. * WHEN...Until 1145 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 839 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 05:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-26 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, allow extra travel time, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island; Tyrrell; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Washington, Tyrrell, Mainland Dare and Mainland Hyde Counties, and Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Flood Advisory issued for Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras, Naguabo, San Lorenzo by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 06:47:00 Expires: 2022-10-26 10:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Humacao; Juncos; Las Piedras; Naguabo; San Lorenzo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras, Naguabo and San Lorenzo. * WHEN...Until 915 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 603 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Flood Watch issued for Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity, Southeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 06:47:00 Expires: 2022-10-26 10:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Travailing on roads around steep terrain will be dangerous. Creeks and streams could rise rapidly and sweep swimmers over waterfalls or dash them against rocks. Best to avoid them. Target Area: Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff will result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Many creeks and streams will rise out of their banks. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Mudslides are likely in steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A band of strong convergence generated by an upper level trough moving across the area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 06:47:00 Expires: 2022-10-26 07:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Travailing on roads around steep terrain will be dangerous. Creeks and streams could rise rapidly and sweep swimmers over waterfalls or dash them against rocks. Best to avoid them. Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff will result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Many creeks and streams will rise out of their banks. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Mudslides are likely in steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A band of strong convergence generated by an upper level trough moving across the area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-26 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Visit water.weather.gov for additional water level and flood impact information. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.1 to 7.3 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...This could result in some roads becoming impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 9:02 AM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/09 AM 7.2 1.4 0.5 N/A Minor 26/09 PM 6.3 0.5 0.6 N/A None 27/10 AM 7.5 1.7 0.8 N/A Moderate 27/10 PM 6.6 0.8 1.0 N/A None 28/11 AM 7.8 2.0 1.1 N/A Moderate 28/11 PM 6.8 1.0 1.3 N/A None
Flood Watch issued for Southern Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 02:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-27 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Southern Somerset .Tropical moisture will stream northward into portions of Maine and southeastern NH today. This will aid in the development of rain, heavy at times, especially this afternoon and early evening. Isolated thunderstorms are possible as well. Areas that receive several heavy bands of rain or a slow moving band of rain may experience flooding. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of south central Maine, including the following areas, Coastal Waldo, Interior Waldo, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc and Southern Somerset. * WHEN...From Noon EDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Arroyo, Guayama, Patillas by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 09:09:00 Expires: 2022-10-26 10:00:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Arroyo; Guayama; Patillas FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AST THIS MORNING FOR ARROYO, GUAYAMA AND PATILLAS COUNTIES At 809 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated another round of thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Guayama, Arroyo, Patillas, Corazon, Olimpo, Buena Vista, Palmas, Jobos, Yaurel and Lamboglia. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
High Surf Advisory issued for Bristol Bay, Kuskokwim Delta by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 03:43:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-26 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach erosion. Target Area: Bristol Bay; Kuskokwim Delta HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * LOCATION...Kipnuk to Togiak. * WAVES AND SURF...Water levels are expected to rise 1 to 3 feet above normal highest tide. * TIMING...In effect until 7 AM AKDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...There is the potential for coastal erosion due to the high surf.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Chelan County, Western Okanogan County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 04:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-26 07:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chelan County; Western Okanogan County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional slushy snow accumulations up to an inch or two on Stevens Pass. * WHERE...Stevens Pass. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Vieques by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 10:37:00 Expires: 2022-10-26 13:45:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Vieques The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Vieques County in Puerto Rico * Until 1245 PM AST. * At 937 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of urban areas, roads and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches, New Castle by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 09:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-26 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Delaware Beaches; New Castle DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northern and southern Delaware, central, northern and southern New Jersey and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on a slower commute. Watch out for slower drivers. Drive less than the speed limit when visibility is reduced. Use low-beam setting in the fog.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 06:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-26 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Strafford DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Maine. Portions of central and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
