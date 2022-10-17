Effective: 2022-10-26 06:47:00 Expires: 2022-10-26 07:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Travailing on roads around steep terrain will be dangerous. Creeks and streams could rise rapidly and sweep swimmers over waterfalls or dash them against rocks. Best to avoid them. Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff will result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Many creeks and streams will rise out of their banks. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Mudslides are likely in steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A band of strong convergence generated by an upper level trough moving across the area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

