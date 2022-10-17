Dua Lipa Meets Queen Consort Camilla in a Black Velvet Dress with Mesh Gloves at the 2022 Booker Prize Ceremony

Dua Lipa channeled old Hollywood glamour to meet Queen Consort Camilla at the 2022 Booker Prize ceremony in London today. This event was designed to celebrate and connect this year’s Booker writers with a wide range of readers by its organizers. The new queen presented the winner of the $50K prize with the Booker Prize trophy.

Lipa was certainly dressed to impress for the occasion. The English singer and songwriter wore an off-the-shoulder black velvet dress from Burberry’s spring 2023 collection . The garment had a plunging neckline and was complemented with cutout mesh sleeves. The piece also featured a bow at the back and a subtle train. For glam, Lipa went with soft makeup and a glossy neutral pout. She styled her hair half up, half down, and accessorized with cuff earrings.

Camilla was effortlessly chic for the affair. The royal arrived in a black lace dress. She completed her look with sheer tights and a sharp set of black pointed-toe pumps.

Although the length of Lipa’s dress kept her footwear choice hidden, the singer likely slipped into a pair of platform pumps to elevate her look.

The “Don’t Start Now” singer was styled by Lorenzo Posocco, who has been working with her for the past couple of years.

Lipa is known for having a fashion-forward sartorial sense . She tends to stick to garments and pieces that have a futuristic feel that aligns with her funky aesthetic. When it comes to footwear, the performer tends to gravitate towards bright and retro styles from Mach & Mach, Bottega Veneta and Prada. When she’s off-duty you will likely catch her in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko.

The singer has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having made her runway debut walking in a show for the Italian luxury label Versace. She has also starred in campaigns for brands like Pepe Jeans and Puma.

