Loewe Adds New Colors to On’s Cloudventure Sneaker for Second Collab Drop

By Stephen Garner
 3 days ago
Loewe and On have released the second edition of their much-talked-about collaboration.

According to Loewe, this latest release presents five editions of On’s signature Cloudventure trail running shoes with new Yellow, Black and White colorways, alongside a re-release of the Gradient Orange and Gradient Khaki.

The Spanish luxury house added that the shoes feature all of the Swiss performance brand’s trademark technologies including the Missiongrip rubber outsole and Speedboard mid-sole hidden plate, with brass eyelets, matte or iridescent mudguard, and hand-pressed marbled outsoles. Packaging is made from 100% recycled industrial materials, Loewe added.

The accompanying campaign spotlights the new colorways with a play on styling and color coordination. Worn with pieces from the spring/summer 2023 women’s pre-collection and men’s runway collection, the shoes are captured in a series of spontaneous moments against city and interior backdrops.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Loewe

The second Loewe x On Cloudventure collection is now available at Loewe stores and loewe.com, and on-running.com, as well as selected retailers including Mr Porter, Net-a-Porter and MyTheresa.

The duo’s first collection , which launched in March, included a six-piece ready-to-wear collection for women and seven-pieces for men as well as the Cloudventure and Cloudrock performance shoes.

At the time of the first launch, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson told FN that it was a “dream come true” to discover that On was willing to collaborate with the Spanish fashion house. “On and Loewe have so much synergy—we share many of the same ideas on making, from concepts to function and longevity,” Anderson added.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Loewe

In August, On reported that it had reached its highest quarterly net sales in the company’s history in the second quarter of 2022, driven by strong wholesale and direct to consumer growth in North America.

Net sales for the Zurich-based athletic company in Q2 increased 66.6% to CHF 291.7 million ($307.2 million, based on current exchange). Net income in the quarter increased to CHF 49.1 million ($51.7 million) from CHF 14.2 million ($14.95 million) the same period last year.

According to On, these results were driven by a wholesale growth of 70.1% and DTC growth of 60.8% in Q2, as well as continued momentum in North America, growing at 102.5%.

