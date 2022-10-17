Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Mom Charged with Killing 2-Year-Old Son in Eastvale
A woman accused of killing her 2-year-old son in their Eastvale home was charged Tuesday with murder and other offenses. Xiu Xiu Sun was arrested Thursday after a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Chris Cui. Along with the murder count, Sun is charged with assault...
mynewsla.com
Man, 20, Arrested For Allegedly Triggering Fatal Porter Ranch Crash
Bail has been set at $4.01 million for a hospitalized motorist who allegedly triggered a three-vehicle crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers inside his vehicle and injured eight other people, authorities said Tuesday. The Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday that 20-year-old Alexander Ceballos was arrested on suspicion...
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Man Killed in Woodland Hills Collision
A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed in Woodland Hills was identified by authorities Wednesday. Michael Daniali, 42, was fatally injured about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday at El Canon Avenue and Valley Circle Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The motorist remained at the scene, police...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Hit-and-Run, Evading Police in Huntington Beach
A 31-year-old man was charged Monday with a hit-and-run collision during a chase with Huntington Beach police that ended at Cal State Long Beach. Police were called about noon Thursday regarding a reckless driver going north on Pacific Coast Highway from Newland Street, according to Jennifer Carey, Huntington Beach’s public affairs manager. The suspect drove through several red lights, but when an officer on motorcycle attempted to stop the driver he kept going, triggering the chase, Carey said.
mynewsla.com
Woman Accused of Grabbing 2 Children Outside School
A 27-year-old woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of making inappropriate comments and grabbing two children in Fountain Valley. Anisa Lopez of Anaheim was accused of making the inappropriate comments to several juveniles around Magnolia Street and Talbert Avenue on Monday as they were getting out of school, police said. the was also accused of “inappropriately” grabbing two of the children, police said.
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested For Alleged Murder Of Man and Woman Found Dead In Coachella
A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday for the alleged murder of a man and woman who were found dead on a residential property in Coachella. Daniel Torres of Coachella was arrested in Redwood City on suspicion of murder, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
One Man Wounded, One Man Arrested In Stabbing At The Port Of Long Beach
A man was wounded Monday morning in a stabbing at the Port of Long Beach, and a suspect was arrested, police said. The stabbing was reported at 1:48 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pier G. “Both the victim and suspect were crewmembers from a ship,” LBPD Officer Paige White...
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Shooting in South Los Angeles
A man was shot in his vehicle Wednesday as he was driving in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:37 a.m. at the intersection of East 41st Street and Naomi Avenue west of Hooper Avenue where the victim was shot, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Boyfriend to Death at Compton Home
A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death at a home in Compton Sunday, authorities said. The assault occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Essey Avenue, near Bullis Road and Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics rushed...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Lake Los Angeles Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area near Lancaster. Anthony Loaiza, 35, was the victim killed in the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. Monday near 170th Street...
mynewsla.com
Man and Woman Found Dead in Coachella; Homicide Investigation Underway
A man and a woman were found dead on a residential property in Coachella, and a homicide investigation was underway Monday, authorities said. The bodies were discovered about 9:50 a.m. Sunday in the 85300 block of Avenue 52, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged With Providing Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl To MoVal Man
A probationer accused of supplying a deadly dose of fentanyl to an 18-year-old Moreno Valley man was charged Monday with second-degree murder. Moisses Haro, 20, of Moreno Valley was arrested Thursday following a months-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Haro is being held in lieu of $1 million bail...
mynewsla.com
Man, 37, Reported Missing in South Los Angeles
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to locate a 37-year-old man who was reported missing in South Los Angeles. Raymond Albert Young was last seen about 3 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East 120th Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, according to the Los Angles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (October 25, 2021)…Felon Admits Committing Rape Quarter Century Ago in Riverside
One Year Ago Today (October 25, 2021)…A 50-year-old ex-con who sexually assaulted a Riverside woman a quarter-century ago is slated to be sentenced to eight years in state prison. Ralph Leslie Kroll of Eastvale pleaded guilty last month to forcible rape and kidnapping as part of a plea agreement...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles Crash Identified
Authorities Wednesday identified a 49-year-old man who was struck and killed in South Los Angeles. The collision was reported just after 8:55 p.m. Monday in the area of 8539 S. Vermont Ave., near Algin Sutton Recreation Center, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The Los Angeles...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Motorist Killed in Crash on I-215 in Menifee
Authorities Tuesday identified a 36-year-old man who was fatally injured in a rollover crash during which his pickup truck struck a Caltrans camera pole and tree on Interstate 215 in Menifee. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Andrew Carson of Encinitas. The fatality occurred about 3...
mynewsla.com
Coroner ID’s Man Shot to Death While Struggling for Control of Handgun
A man shot to death while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Monday. Michael Walker, 52, died from a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the coroner’s office. His city of residence was not available. Walker and another...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed, Three Injured in Fullerton Crash
A man died Sunday when his speeding sedan struck a car that turned in front of him in a Fullerton intersection. The crash occurred at 2:47 p.m. at Harbor Boulevard and La Entrada Place, according to Fullerton police Capt. Jon Radus. The initial investigation revealed that a speeding dark gray...
mynewsla.com
Fire Sparks Near Monrovia Commercial Building; Person in Custody
A second-alarm pallet fire was burning in Monrovia Monday evening, and a person of interest was taken into custody. The fire was reported about 5:20 p.m. behind a commercial building at Huntington Drive and Mountain Avenue, near the Foothill (210) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The...
mynewsla.com
Burglars Use Stolen Van to Smash into Chanel Store
Robbery suspects crashed a stolen Mercedes-Benz sprinter van into a Chanel store early Tuesday in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles near Beverly Hills and ran off after being confronted by an armed guard. Officers from the Wilshire Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded 2:53 a.m. to...
