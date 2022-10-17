Read full article on original website
Related
COVID-19 spread low across much of Ky. as researchers monitor for emerging variants
The majority of Kentucky counties show low levels of COVID-19 spread, but researchers continue to monitor wastewater for new variants.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky children's hospitals reporting uptick in RSV cases ahead of winter
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Before the season’s peak, hospitals around Kentucky are reporting twice the number of Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) patients than last year. Doctors say this is a growing problem that’s cause for some concern. What You Need To Know. Kentucky is seeing more RSV patients...
Kentucky offers expanded Medicaid health coverage for adults
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday extended Medicaid coverage for dental, vision and hearing care to hundreds of thousands of Kentucky adults, saying the sweeping initiative will remove some of the health-related obstacles keeping people from getting jobs. The expansion will cover about 900,000 adults enrolled...
Biden: $74 million investment to create union jobs in Ky.
The Biden administration has announced a $74, 252,680 investment to create "good-paying" union jobs and reclaim abandoned mine lands (AML) in Kentucky.
Latest COVID report mostly good news, but shows rise in hospital ventilator use, positivity
The latest weekly COVID-19 report released Monday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, was mostly good news, with the exception of the positivity rate and hospital ventilator use, both of which posted a rise. A total of 3,240 new cases were reported to state public health officials for the...
a-z-animals.com
Why Does Kentucky Have So Many Tornadoes? Which Were the Biggest?
Why Does Kentucky Have So Many Tornadoes? Which Were the Biggest?. There have been 62 killer tornadoes, resulting in 417 fatalities in Kentucky since 1830. The big question is, why does Kentucky have so many tornadoes? In this post, we’ll explain the unique conditions contributing to the occurrence of tornadoes in Kentucky and give examples of the biggest ones in recent times.
National Kentucky Day is Oct. 19; what you may not know about the state
National Kentucky Day is celebrated annually on October 19. The holiday recognizes the moment in history when Kentucky was approved for statehood.
wymt.com
What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Election Day is three weeks away and Kentuckians heading to the polls will vote on two constitutional amendments. Many eyes are on Amendment 2 which addresses the right to abortion. Abortions aren’t currently being performed in Kentucky except for medical emergencies, under a state “trigger law”...
hazard-herald.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Kentucky
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
View the general election 2022 sample ballot for your Kentucky county
Are you looking to familiarize yourself with the ballot before the 2022 general election in Kentucky on Tuesday, Nov. 8?
Humans remains found in 2004 ID’d as missing Kentucky man
Human remains found in 2004 near a southern Indiana lake have been identified as those of a long-missing Kentucky man, officials said. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said the remains were positively identified as those of Steve Gabbard, a Louisville, Kentucky, man who was 38 when he was reported missing in 2002.
WSAZ
Kentucky School Report Card data released
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) released annual School Report Card data from the 2021-2022 academic year on Tuesday, as required by statute and under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act. Assessments were fully administered to more than 383,000 students in grades 3 through 8...
wnky.com
Beshear announces some Kentucky residents can apply for marijuana possession pardons
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky residents who only have a misdemeanor charge for a simple marijuana possession conviction on their record may apply for a pardon. The governor spoke on the topic during his Team Kentucky update Thursday, saying his administration is considering the next steps...
kentuckytoday.com
Editorial Roundup: Louisiana
The Advocate. October 18, 2022. Editorial: Hardening the electric grid is like remodeling a house. Can we afford it now?. There were a lot of similarities between Ida and Ian, the marquee storms of the 2021 and 2022 hurricane seasons. Each was the ninth storm of its season. Each was...
Good News Kentucky Parents! You May Have P-EBT Funds
Bring on the MONEY! Parents if you received P-EBT funds during the pandemic there's a good chance you will be receiving more cash on your card. The Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer Stimulus (P-EBT) for short was meant to help families who had children learning virtually due to COVID-19. The program is offered through the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.
kentuckytoday.com
COMMENTARY: Kentucky is not Kansas when it comes to protecting unborn life
Earlier this year Kansas voters shocked the nation by voting down an amendment to their Constitution that simply says that abortion is not a protected right. The 60 to 40 percent margin of defeat was a wake-up call to pro-lifers in the commonwealth. But Kentucky is not Kansas. For starters...
wkyufm.org
Kentucky’s county clerks deal with misinformation as election approaches
County clerk offices across Kentucky have seen a rise in open records requests ahead of the midterm elections, which they say have been fueled by conspiracy theories. Clerks are the frontlines of election security and administration in Kentucky, making sure balloting is accurate, safe and legal. Pulaski County Clerk Linda...
Fox 19
Eric Deters, Kentucky governor candidate, charged after chasing nephew who flipped him off
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Republican candidate for governor Eric Deters has been charged with menacing and harassing communications related to a truck chase after a teenage nephew flipped him off near a family farm in Northern Kentucky, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. According to the criminal complaint...
WLKY.com
Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
k105.com
Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties
Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
