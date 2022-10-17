Alabama ‘inmate strike’ ends, prison system announces return to normal operations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) has announced that inmate work stoppages at all of the state’s prisons have ended.

ADOC said the end of the stoppages, which started as part of a protest on prison conditions, will allow facilities to return to normal operations including normal meal services, inmate movement and other inmate programs.

Facilities had cut back on visitation and switched to a “holiday meal schedule” during the stoppages, which ADOC has said was to not put a strain on staff resources.

The stoppages began on Sept. 26.

ADOC Commissioner John Hamm commended staff for their work during the situation.

“These three weeks have been very challenging for the staff at ADOC, and I am very proud of the way they have risen to that challenge,” He said.

