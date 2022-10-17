Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
Unhoused encampment evictions raise questions, force occupants to move elsewhere
Police and county officials, along with a hired firm from Indianapolis, cleared an unhoused encampment Oct. 6 off public Monroe County land south of Second Street. This removal is one of several in the past year as the city and county has continuously cleared camps, forcing those who are unhoused to relocate.
Indiana Daily Student
Waldron Arts Center reopens after ‘Great Gatsby’-inspired renovations
The former Ivy Tech John Waldron Arts Center was recently renovated and reopened as the Waldron Arts Center after a decade, according to an Indiana Public Media article. Chad Rabinovitz, Constellation Stage & Screen artistic director of New Works, who are stewards of the Waldron Arts Center, said the renovators aim to make the center a modern version of art deco and host public shows and events. This includes the show “The Importance of Being Earnest,” which runs until Oct. 30. The center itself is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Indiana Daily Student
Girls Rock Bloomington to offer collaborative songwriting workshop for kids Oct. 26
Girls Rock Bloomington, a local non-profit founded in 2019, will lead a collaborative songwriting workshop for children at 4:30 p.m. this Wednesday at the FAR Center for Contemporary Arts on Rogers Street. This event is the second in a four-part series of Girls Rock Music Lab workshops this fall, occurring...
Indiana Daily Student
A Monroe County voters’ guide to what school boards can and can’t do
Monroe County voters will cast their ballots for five different school board seats Nov. 8. Both Monroe County Community School Corporation and Richland-Bean Blossom Community School Corporation have multiple school boards seats up for election this year. As controversy has arisen nationwide over critical race theory, school safety and book...
Indiana Daily Student
E-scooter company Lime to host safety training courses this week
E-scooter company Lime will host a series of scooter safety training courses this week, with the next two taking place Wednesday, Oct. 26, and Friday, Oct. 28, in Dunn Meadow. The free courses are from 11 a.m. to noon on the southeast corner of East Seventh Street and Indiana Avenue, according to a press release from Lime.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women's soccer ends season on high note with 1-0 win over Michigan
Indiana women’s soccer saved its best game for last, winning the final match of the season 1-0 on the road against Michigan on Sunday afternoon. A first-half goal from redshirt freshman midfielder Ava Akeel in the 25th minute was all Indiana needed to see the game out and avoid going winless in conference play.
Indiana Daily Student
Trayce Jackson-Davis awarded preseason All-American recognition from The Athletic
Indiana men’s basketball senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis earned Preseason Second Team All-American honors from the Athletic, according to the publication’s website. Jackson-Davis has been named to six additional preseason All-American lists for the 2022-23 season, including recognition on the Associated Press slate Monday. The Hoosier forward also won Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year and Preseason All-Big Ten Team honors, the conference announced in early October.
