hotnewhiphop.com
Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family
After Floyd’s loved ones sued Ye, Candace called it “frivolous” and teased that she should sue them for causing her “distress. Years after they endured a loss that sparked global protests, the loved ones of George Floyd are in the thick of another controversy. The cameraphone video of Floyd’s life ending after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes became a viral phenomenon. People were outraged to hear Floyd cry out and say he couldn’t breathe, and the public took to the streets to fight against an unjust system.
Valerie Bertinelli Back In Divorce Court With Ex Tom Weeks After Reaching Settlement, Hires Private Judge
Valerie Bertinelli has gone back to court with her ex-husband Tom Vitale weeks after hashing out a settlement in their bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bertinelli, 62, has informed the court she and her ex have hired a private judge to help them handle a couple of remaining matters.
NYLON
Taylor Swift's "Sexy Baby" Lyric Is More Than A 30 Rock Reference
In a tale as old as time, another Taylor Swift album is out, and the internet has questions. This time, they’re centered around two words in the synth-pop, self-hating anthem “Anti-Hero”: “Sexy baby.”. "Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby/ And I'm a monster...
Mandy Moore’s Son Gus Is the Happiest ‘Big Bro’ in New Photo with Baby Ozzie
You haven’t seen joy until you’ve looked at the picture of Mandy Moore’s son August “Gus” Harrison, who she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith, meeting his baby brother, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett. The This Is Us star shared the sweetest snapshot of the special moment on Instagram today, featuring the 20-month-old boy lovingly gazing down at the newborn. This one is definitely frame-worthy! “Gus relishing his role as Big Bro 😎,” Moore captioned the sweet photo. The new family of four are sitting on Moore and Goldsmith’s bed, with Gus in the center. The little boy is propped up with pillows behind...
John Legend Considers First Vegas Residency A Career Mid-Point
John Legend is gearing up for the end of his first Las Vegas residency, Love In Las Vegas. As his final show on Oct. 29 approaches, the crooner declared this to be “a great mid-career thing” for him. “You have enough of a repertoire to sustain a residency, but you’re definitely not retiring,” Legend, 43, explained to Billboard. “There’s so much ahead of us. It’s a good time to look back and celebrate, but to show people what’s next as well. Mostly, I just want to be proud of the work we do onstage; are we creating a beautiful experience for people, are...
Marvel costume designer Ann Foley shares her tips for recreating 'She-Hulk' styles
We spoke with costume designer Ann Foley to recreate her favorite looks from the new Disney+ Marvel original series, 'She-Hulk.'
NYLON
Avril Lavigne Let Yungblud Give Her A Choppy Haircut
Avril Lavigne has made waves with her return to the spotlight—releasing two albums since 2019, touring with MGK, and performing at nostalgic emofest, When We Were Young Festival. The Y2K icon has also been experimenting with her signature punk princess look in new ways. She tried out scene kid raccoon tail hair earlier this year and has most recently been sporting bright orange extensions since early 2022. Now, the musician has once again switched up her hair for a new style, and perhaps shocking style. From Lavigne’s Instagram it looks like she allowed British musician Yungblud to give her a new haircut.
NYLON
“Vampire Lips” Are Trending on TikTok
With Halloween approaching next week, those without a costume yet might be turning to makeup tutorials to create a low-effort but transformative look. Creative Halloween makeup always goes viral at this time of year, however many of this year’s biggest Halloween makeup trends are more wearable than costume-y. At the top of the list for TikTok’s biggest 2022 Halloween makeup trends is vampy lips. In fact, the hashtag #VampireLips has 5.6 million views on the app and #VampyLips has 2.5 million views (and counting).
