HOLIDAY CITY VILLAGE COUNCIL: Frontier Put On Legal Notice By Holiday City For Safety Issue
HOLIDAY CITY COUNCIL … With only one council member, Jarrett Funk, absent for the October 20, 2022 Holiday City Council meeting, the group was ready to roll at exactly 7 p.m. which is their scheduled start time. Going around the table from the two with backs to the camera, left to right, are council members Jody Faunce, Chelsea Funk, Cooper Clark, Beau Zuver, Fiscal Officer Laurie Rupp, Attorney Cara Wall, Village Administrator Blair Campbell, Mayor Pam Clark and Councilor Shawn Clark. (PHOTO BYREBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Council Hears From Resident Regarding Road Issues
The Bryan City Council held their meeting on Monday, October 17th at 6:00 p.m. The meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance before council moved to approve the minutes from the October 4th council meeting. The hearing of public concerns took place next with Steven Cox speaking first. Mr. Cox...
STRYKER BOARD OF EDUCATION: Stryker Schools To Receive Assistance Dog In December
ASSISTANCE DOG … Stryker Local School students, teachers and staff are all excited as this beautiful black Labrador, Jet, will be joining the staff. He will be assisting students at all grade levels, with a daily schedule as well as for any rough situations when a child needs him for comfort. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
FAYETTE BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Discusses Finances & Upcoming Levy Renewal
The Fayette Board of Education held their meeting on Monday, October 17th. The meeting began at 6:30 p.m. with reports and updates. The superintendent spoke and stated that schools are now required to have multidisciplinary teams trained in threat assessment.
WILLIAMS COUNTY FAIR BOARD: Kaitlyn Saul Sworn In As Fair Board Director
SWEARING IN … New board director Kaitlyn Saul is sworn in by Secretary Summer Owens. (PHOTOBY DANIELCOOLEY, STAFF) The Williams County Fair Board October 20 meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by roll call. Ten of the 13 directors were in attendance. In the first order of...
City Of Bryan Among Those Receiving State Funding For Community Improvements
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Development (Development) today announced more than $10.6 million for Neighborhood Revitalization and Critical Infrastructure grants to 20 Ohio communities. Awarded grants will assist communities in neighborhood improvement projects designed to improve the health, safety, and general welfare of residents. “We’re proud...
Milk Quality & Products & Dairy Cattle Judging FFA Events Held In Williams County
The focus of the Milk Quality and Products CDE (Career Development Event) is on achievement of high quality raw milk, federal milk marketing orders and attributes of selected products of milk. The student takes a written test and then distinguishes milk quality and safe milking equipment. They also identify dairy...
Three-Vehicle Crash In Williams County Leaves Three People Injured
Center Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on October 22, 2022 at approximately 9:39 p.m., on US 6, near mile post 9, Center Township, Williams County, Ohio. Johnathan Miller, of Bryan, Ohio was...
Fulton County Festival Of Trees Recognizes Artist Of The Year
Wauseon, Ohio, October 2022. Meet Aric Gurzynski, this year’s featured Festival of Trees Artist of the Year. Aric is a talented artist. Aric also likes to read all types of books and watch classical movies. He likes to take pictures of nature. Aric likes to put detail in his...
Doris Ruhlin (1929-2022)
Doris Jean Ruhlin, age 93, of Lavonia, Georgia and formerly of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at AnMed, Anderson Medical Center in Anderson, South Carolina. She lived a full life until she passed from a sudden and unexpected heart attack. She was born on September 28,...
Weekend Shooting In Montpelier Leaves Two Injured
On October 23, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m., the Montpelier Police Department responded to 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired at 205 W. Water St. in Montpelier. Upon initial investigation, two victims were found. A 48-year-old male from Montpelier was transported via Williams County EMS to the Montpelier ER with an apparent gunshot wound and was subsequently transported to another hospital.
Lavera Smith (1935-2022)
Lavera M. Smith, 87, of Pioneer passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was born on February 19, 1935 in Montpelier to Francis and Helen (Traush) Moreland. Lavera was a member of the Pioneer Bible Fellowship Church. She worked at Pioneer...
Wauseon @ Bryan Football
BRYAN – Bryan will be playing at least one more week. Thanks to their win of Friday night, the Golden Bears grabbed the No. 13 seed in Division IV Region 14 and will face No. 4 Elyria Catholic in the first round. Bryan (6-4, 4-3 NWOAL) picked up the...
Alan Miller (1954-2022)
Alan C. Miller, 68, of Pioneer, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. He was born on April 7, 1954, in Bryan, Ohio to Charles A. and Ida Ruth Matida (Engstrom) Miller. Alan graduated from North Central High School and served in the United States Navy. He worked as a...
Phyllis Herrington (1936-2022)
Phyllis M. Herrington, age 86, of Colon, Michigan, and a longtime resident of the Bryan, Ohio, area died at12:45 P.M. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan, after a brief illness. Mrs. Herrington was a 1955 graduate of Edgerton High School and was employed by...
Liberty Center @ Delta Football
DELTA – Liberty Center piled up 445 yards of offense as they clinched an outright NWOAL championship with a 51-14 win at Panther Stadium. The Panthers scores came on a 22-yard TD scamper by Jeremiah Wolford in the first quarter and a 58-yard interception return for a score by James Ruple in the third.
Montpelier @ Hilltop Football
WEST UNITY – Brennen Friend had touchdown runs of 77 and eights yards and finished with 204 yards rushing as the Locos rolled past Hilltop 40-0. Hayden Sharps went 11/22 passing for 217 yards and three touchdowns as Montpelier totaled 406 yards of offense versus just 87 by Hilltop.
Ohio State’s Jim Tressel & Mike Doss Speak About Leadership In Bryan
LEADERSHIP … Jim Tressel and Mike Doss are on stage as they speak to a crowd at the Bryan Arts and Education Center in Bryan. The pair speak to the crowd about leadership and their careers as a Buckeye at THE Ohio State University. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Taylor Smith (Edgerton)
The female Athlete of the Week is Edgerton volleyball player Taylor Smith. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.
Swanton @ Evergreen Boys Soccer Sectional Final
Evergreen knocked off Swanton 5-0 in the Division III boys soccer sectional final on October 22 to advance to the district tournament. Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.
