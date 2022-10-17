HOLIDAY CITY COUNCIL … With only one council member, Jarrett Funk, absent for the October 20, 2022 Holiday City Council meeting, the group was ready to roll at exactly 7 p.m. which is their scheduled start time. Going around the table from the two with backs to the camera, left to right, are council members Jody Faunce, Chelsea Funk, Cooper Clark, Beau Zuver, Fiscal Officer Laurie Rupp, Attorney Cara Wall, Village Administrator Blair Campbell, Mayor Pam Clark and Councilor Shawn Clark. (PHOTO BYREBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

