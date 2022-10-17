ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

The Bills Will Be Wearing These Jerseys For Sunday Night Football

The Buffalo Bills are five days away from their week 8 game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium. It's also on Sunday Night Football. This will already be the third time the Bills will be playing a prime time game (Los Angeles, Tennessee) and Buffalo has three more prime time games left on the schedule, assuming you're counting the Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Aaron Rodgers Makes Ridiculous Comments About Playing The Buffalo Bills

Not that the Buffalo Bills defense needs extra motivation heading into Sunday's game against Green Bay, but they got some from the Packers' quarterback. Aaron Rodgers basically called out the Bills' defense when he was asked about taking on the Buffalo Bills this Sunday. He said that it is good for the Packers to head to Buffalo because no one thinks Green Bay will win and that is an advantage for him and the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Football Game All Of New York Is Excited For

The Buffalo Bills have been enjoying some rest during the bye week this past weekend and are getting ready for the Sunday Night Football contest against the struggling Green Bay Packers. As big as that game is going to be, there is another game that many in New York State are excited for.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

