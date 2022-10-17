Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Patriots Have Become the New “Drought” Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills have come a long way since their 17-year playoff drought, which lasted from 2000-2016. The Bills have made the postseason three straight seasons and four of the past five, with another playoff berth looking all but certain in 2022. The Bills drafting quarterback Josh Allen is the...
Stefon Diggs Doesn’t Know What This Famous Buffalo Food Is
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been a godsend for the Bills franchise and the Western New York community. Since being traded from the Minnesota Vikings in March of 2020, Diggs has become one of the top four or wide receivers in the NFL. He’s on pace this season...
The Bills Will Be Wearing These Jerseys For Sunday Night Football
The Buffalo Bills are five days away from their week 8 game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium. It's also on Sunday Night Football. This will already be the third time the Bills will be playing a prime time game (Los Angeles, Tennessee) and Buffalo has three more prime time games left on the schedule, assuming you're counting the Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions.
Aaron Rodgers Makes Ridiculous Comments About Playing The Buffalo Bills
Not that the Buffalo Bills defense needs extra motivation heading into Sunday's game against Green Bay, but they got some from the Packers' quarterback. Aaron Rodgers basically called out the Bills' defense when he was asked about taking on the Buffalo Bills this Sunday. He said that it is good for the Packers to head to Buffalo because no one thinks Green Bay will win and that is an advantage for him and the Packers.
Open Letter To Fans Who Root For More Than One Team: PLEASE STOP
This week the Buffalo Bills will be taking on the Green Bay Packers and there will be some fans here in Western New York who will be conflicted about which team they are pulling for. See some fans like to root for two teams in the same league and I...
Two Bills Players Leading Charge to Bring Raising Cane’s to WNY?
The Buffalo Bills are back at it for a Sunday Night Football game this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. It's been eight years since Green Bay was in town to play the Bills, with the last one taking place in 2014; when Kyle Orton was the Bills starting quarterback and Mario Williams dominated Aaron Rodgers.
WNY Native Brian Daboll is From Upstate New York Says NFL TV Crew
It was a good weekend to relax and unwind from watching the Buffalo Bills. The Bills were on their bye week in week 7, which means Bills Mafia would be watching some of the other teams around the NFL. The New York Giants are 6-1 after their 23-17 win over...
The Football Game All Of New York Is Excited For
The Buffalo Bills have been enjoying some rest during the bye week this past weekend and are getting ready for the Sunday Night Football contest against the struggling Green Bay Packers. As big as that game is going to be, there is another game that many in New York State are excited for.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0