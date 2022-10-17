ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miamionthecheap.com

Giveaway: Wynwood Buggies exclusive art walls tour

Explore the world’s largest art district on-board eco-friendly buggies driven by their group of experts and learn about the tense relationship between Graffiti and Street Art cultures, how they interact and overlap. Discover the stories behind each wall and experience art to the beat of Wynwood’s artists and creators.
MIAMI, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Coral Gables’ 100 Voices highlights voices from yesteryear

Although the walls of the Merrick family home can’t talk, people certainly can! And there are plenty of stories to tell. Now you can hear long-time locals wax nostalgic at the boyhood home of the City Beautiful’s founder. As Coral Gables approaches its 2025 centennial, the Merrick House...
CORAL GABLES, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Sleepy Alice meets Sleepy Hollow onstage in South Dade

Get in the Halloween spirit when Cutler Bay Community Theater presents “Sleepy Alice,” designed to terrify and delight as the CBCT players bring multiple characters to life in these classic stories. Tickets are only $10 at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center. Watch as the Legend of...
CUTLER BAY, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Giveaway: ‘Ultimate Dinosaurs’ showing at Frost Science

Step into the shoes of a paleontologist and uncover some of the most significant dinosaur discoveries from the Southern Hemisphere over the last two decades. Ultimate Dinosaurs at Frost Science reveals a new breed of dinosaurs that evolved in isolation in South America, Africa, and Madagascar—dinosaurs unfamiliar to popular imagination.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy