Driver killed after striking semi at 100+ mph on I-65 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The driver of a stolen vehicle has died after striking a semi-truck on I-65 late Sunday night in North Nashville.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard exit.

Metro police identified Todd A. Bryant Jr., 29, of Antioch as the driver who was killed in the crash. Officials say a 28-year-old female front passenger was transported with non-life-threatening injuries and a 29-year-old male passenger was not injured in the crash.

According to Metro police, a semi-truck exited I-65 onto Rosa L. Parks Boulevard, stopped at a light and was then rear-ended by a Lincoln Navigator.

Officials say witnesses reported the Lincoln Navigator driven by Bryant Jr. showed no signs of braking and was going well over 100 miles per hour when it struck the rear of the semi-truck.

Officers told a News 2 crew on scene that the Lincoln Navigator was confirmed stolen earlier this month.

No other information was immediately released.

