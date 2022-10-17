Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Youngkin calls for education system reform following ‘dismal’ report card
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Governor is calling for education reforms following a dismal report card from The National Assessment of Education Progress. “These scores should be a shocking wake-up call for every Virginian. We are on the cusp of losing a generation of our children,” said Aimee Guidera, Virginia Secretary of Education.
WDBJ7.com
Southwest Virginia receiving federal assistance to aid in flood recovery
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Virginia has received a Small Business Administration declaration to assist with recovery efforts due to severe flooding in July, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. The declaration applies to Buchanan County, Dickenson County, Russell County and Tazewell County. “We are grateful that additional...
WDBJ7.com
MCPS asking families to fill out free and reduced lunch application
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County Public Schools is pushing for its families to fill out a free and reduced lunch application. The school district says the number of students receiving aid affects the amount of funding the district receives and can help students in need get their lunch debt-free.
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Bland County farmer with cerebral palsy gets help from AgrAbility Virginia
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - AgrAbility Virginia is a program that supports farmers experiencing illness, injury, or disability. They’ve been a great help to David King; a beef cattle farmer in Bland County. His story is one of many highlighted on AgrAbility Virginia’s website. David contacted them because he was having trouble getting off his tractor.
WDBJ7.com
Earthquake felt in Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected in Grayson County early Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The epicenter of the earthquake was along the Little River near the intersection of Old Baywood Road and Kemps River Road. It was 2.8 km (1.73 miles) deep.
WDBJ7.com
Public comment period ends Wednesday for proposed transgender policy
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The public comment period on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed transgender policy for schools is just days away from ending. On Sunday, people demonstrated against the proposal at the Capitol Bell Tower. Those protestors are saying that the policy would severely limit transgender students’ rights.
WDBJ7.com
Attorney General Miyares plans to curb violent crime in Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Jason Miyares spoke at Liberty University’s 2nd annual law enforcement appreciation lunch Wednesday. Miyares touched base on operation cease fire, a statewide program aimed at decreasing gun violence. He aims to reduce violence, lower gang activity and protect those who are willing to...
WDBJ7.com
Foster Fuels asking for public help donating gently used winter coats to kids in Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Foster Fuels is asking for the public’s help in donating gently used winter coats is as part of the company’s annual “Spread the Warmth” coat drive. The goal of the drive is to provide kids in areas like Bedford and Lynchburg a chance to enjoy warm coats throughout the winter.
WDBJ7.com
Homeowner working to preserve artwork before losing property
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Coy Ryan’s family home sits on a 12.5-acre lot in Wythe County. VDOT has plans to purchase right of way to build a road connecting Nye Road to E. Lee Trinkle Drive. VDOT Spokesperson Michelle Earl says the project will cost around $30 million.
WDBJ7.com
Drink Tea for Justice to help Legal Aid Society
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Legal Aid Society provides free legal services in civil matters to qualifying low-income Virginians, and has been doing so for 50 years. Lisa Uhl is one of the organizers of the upcoming Tea for Justice event, a fundraiser for the society. It’s scheduled for November...
WDBJ7.com
Campaigns ramp up efforts to get out the vote
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With early voting underway in Virginia, and Election Day just two weeks away, campaigns are ramping up their efforts to get out the vote. Monday night, Roanoke Democrats gathered in support of four candidates for city council: Luke Priddy, Joe Cobb, Vivian Sanchez-Jones and Peter Volosin.
WDBJ7.com
Candidate Forums in Lexington
Abortion opponents officially launch "Life Defense Fund" Republican Kristi Noem's campaign took to social media to draw attention to remarks made by her Democratic opponent Jamie Smith during a discussion with the Sioux Falls Rotary Club. In the remarks, Smith says he is looking for new things to tax, which Noem's campaign takes issue with. However, Smith points out that the question he was answering was about taxing recreational marijuana if it passes, that he doesn't want to raise taxes, and that Noem's campaign is taking him out of context for political gain. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now.
WDBJ7.com
TSA catches man with loaded gun at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - TSA officers prevented a Georgia man from boarding a plane with a loaded gun at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Monday, according to the Transportation Safety Administration. The TSA says the .22 caliber pistol was loaded with eight bullets. It was the eighth gun detected at the...
WDBJ7.com
“I felt like I was going to die.” Grayson County residents react to quake
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people in Grayson County felt the Oct. 25 earthquake. Some people said it sounded like a bomb going off, and others thought their roof was caving in. “I felt like I was going to die,” Grayson County resident Charlie McCraw said. “The first...
WDBJ7.com
VDOT working with construction contractors to decrease collisions along I-81 work zones
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is working with construction contractors along I-81 between exits 137 and 141 to decrease the number of crashes, which have led to traffic backups along the highway stretch. Crews are starting to put out more messages and warning signs at highway...
WDBJ7.com
Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and may be called to testify against his parents, who’ve been jailed on manslaughter charges for their alleged role in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley, 16,...
WDBJ7.com
Snake found on flight from Florida to New Jersey
A snake was found Monday, October 17 on board a United Airlines passenger flight on the way from Tampa Bay, Florida, to Newark, New Jersey, officials said. The non-venomous snake was removed by airport staff after the flight landed. United told CBS News that after “being alerted” to the presence...
WDBJ7.com
Here’s how to prepare an eggroll in a bowl
(WDBJ) - You’ve had eggrolls – but what about an eggroll in a bowl? Kate visits Roya from Gourmet Pantry in Blacksburg to make this dish that is easy to make. Simply sauté onion, add some chicken breast and chop it up. Add shredded carrots, salt & pepper, ginger, garlic, cabbage, (feel free to use green and red,) soy sauce or tamari, add some chicken broth and you’re done.
Comments / 1