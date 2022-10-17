ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

NEWS CENTER Maine

Congressman Jared Golden 'shotguns' a beer for Maine lobstermen

ORONO, Maine — It is something you don't see every day on the campaign trail: a congressman 'shotgunning' a beer. With just weeks until voters head to the polls, Maine democratic Congressman Jared Golden was at the University of Maine homecoming game in Orono Saturday tailgating alongside students. He was asked by a student to have a beer "for the lobstermen."
Seacoast Current

The Most Common Last Names in New Hampshire – Is One Yours?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. In Central Massachusetts, where I grew up, the most common last names were of Irish descent, with Leary, Sullivan and O'Hara leading the charge! I've never met anyone who I wasn't related to with the same last name as me, "Lew". I heard that our last name was "Lev", but it got changed to "Lew" when my grandfather came to America from Poland in the early 1900s. Aren't last names so fascinating?
Seacoast Current

Maine Woman Clocked at 127 MPH on I-95 in New Hampshire

A Maine woman was clocked at 127 mph on Interstate 95 early Wednesday morning by a State Police trooper in North Hampton and Greenland. A New Hampshire State Police trooper on patrol saw a 2015 BMW 5-Series speeding north around 2:55 p.m., and estimated its speed to be 118 mph. Before driver Hayley Lawrence, 18, of Eliot stopped her speeding, she allegedly reached 127 mph.
Seacoast Current

Have You Seen This 53′ Trailer in New Hampshire Lately?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I was driving to work today and as I turned the corner at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle on Route 16 North, there it was. It smacked me right in the face, as I quickly checked my speed and lane.
Sahan Journal

CenturyLink offers slower internet service to Black and brown neighborhoods in Minneapolis, new report claims.

Families in low-income and high-income neighborhoods may pay the same price for CenturyLink internet service. But in whiter and wealthier neighborhoods, Minneapolis consumers can get internet speeds 50 times faster for the same price. The post CenturyLink offers slower internet service to Black and brown neighborhoods in Minneapolis, new report claims. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
Seacoast Current

An Earthquake Shook Maine 10 Years Ago This Week

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. 10 years ago this week, on October 16, 2012, Maine was rocked by a pretty good-sized earthquake! The earthquake was in northern York County, with an epicenter near the Waterboro-Hollis town line. This quake was a 4.5 on the Richter Scale. This looks to be one of the largest Maine-based earthquakes ever recorded and could be felt as far away as New Jersey!
The Maine Writer

2,919 Maine Businesses to Receive One-time Utility Credit Funded by Governor Mills Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan

Maine Governor Janet Mills announced today that 2,919 Maine small businesses and non-profits will be receiving a one-time credit for their electric utility accounts. The program responsible for this came from the Maine Legislature with the bill LD 2010 "Resolve, To Help Certain Businesses With Electricity Costs" The bill was sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson, a Democrat from Aroostook, and signed into law by Governor Mills in April 2022. “Increases in the cost of energy are hurting Maine small businesses, and we are stepping up to help,” said Governor Mills.
Seacoast Current

New England, if You Hear a 'Code Blue' Intercom Message While Shopping, Leave Fast

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Whether you're shopping at a Market Basket in Maine, a Target in Massachusetts, or a Costco in New Hampshire, all big box stores have a color-coded announcement system and we should know what each of the seven colors means.
Distinctly Montana

Birds That Love Winter

Birds That Love Winter Montana may not strike you as the perfect place to spend the winter, but every year thousands of travelers disagree. Most of the feathered ones from the north flit past, true, but others recognize the Treasure State as the ultimate place to chill out for months. They migrate here every year: rough-legged hawk, snowy owl, northern shrike, common and hoary redpoll, American tree sparrow, Bohemian...
Seacoast Current

WATCH: Seal Spotted Going for a Swim in Portsmouth Harbor, New Hampshire

It's always fascinating to catch a glimpse of wildlife here in New England. Whether you're surrounded by the ocean or mountains, there's never a shortage of animals you could see in their natural habitats. Now, a video uploaded by Chris Luise to the Portsmouth, NH Facebook group is shining a light on one of our favorite animals to spot on the Seacoast: seals. The clip shows a harbor seal enjoying a relaxing swim in Portsmouth Harbor, as it floats on its back with its little snout periodically sticking out of the water.
Seacoast Current

Catch an Out-of-This-World Light Show in Eliot, Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I was scrolling on Instagram the other day, as I do, and I saw this photo that stopped me dead in my tracks. Then I realized...
Seacoast Current

Toys 'R' Us Opening 5 Locations in New Hampshire and Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
Seacoast Current

Grab Your Broom and Visit These Popular Shops in Salem, Massachusetts

Nothing gets you quite in the Halloween spirit like a trip to Salem, Massachusetts. Founded back in 1626, according to the town's website, Salem is most infamous for being the site of the 1692 Salem Witch Trials. During the course of the hysteria, 20 people were accused of witchcraft, put on trial, and tragically executed. Several others died in jail. You can learn more about these innocent victims here.
Seacoast Current

