The Mariners got a taste of playoff baseball this year. Heck, they went out and swept a best-of-three set in the Wild Card round. But then came an ALDS date with the Houston Astros, the big bully in the AL West that’s had Seattle’s number for years. Despite putting up a good fight and even leading much of the series, the Mariners were swept in three games.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO