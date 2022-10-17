ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunnel of Terror: SoCal's first haunted car wash

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Tunnel of Terror is a drive-thru car wash turned into a "haunted" creepy ride as we await Halloween. Here's how it works. Hop into your car with your favorite folks, then take a drive over to Anaheim, California for a unique Halloween experience at Big Wave car wash!
