mynewsla.com
Mom Charged with Killing 2-Year-Old Son in Eastvale
A woman accused of killing her 2-year-old son in their Eastvale home was charged Tuesday with murder and other offenses. Xiu Xiu Sun was arrested Thursday after a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Chris Cui. Along with the murder count, Sun is charged with assault...
Authorities seek felon accused of fire zone burglaries in Hemet
A convicted felon accused with two others of breaking into a house that had been evacuated due to threats from a wildfire near Hemet was at large Monday, with an outstanding warrant for his arrest. John Jason Blackwood, 43, was taken into custody in September with 31-year-old Deven Jessica Hooker...
mynewsla.com
Woman Accused of Grabbing 2 Children Outside School
A 27-year-old woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of making inappropriate comments and grabbing two children in Fountain Valley. Anisa Lopez of Anaheim was accused of making the inappropriate comments to several juveniles around Magnolia Street and Talbert Avenue on Monday as they were getting out of school, police said. the was also accused of “inappropriately” grabbing two of the children, police said.
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (October 25, 2021)…Felon Admits Committing Rape Quarter Century Ago in Riverside
One Year Ago Today (October 25, 2021)…A 50-year-old ex-con who sexually assaulted a Riverside woman a quarter-century ago is slated to be sentenced to eight years in state prison. Ralph Leslie Kroll of Eastvale pleaded guilty last month to forcible rape and kidnapping as part of a plea agreement...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested For Alleged Murder Of Man And Woman In Coachella
A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday for the alleged murder of a man and woman whose bodies were found at a residential property in Coachella. Daniel Torres of Coachella was arrested in Redwood City on suspicion of murder, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing teen in Corona
An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy in Corona, officials said Tuesday. The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. Oct. 21 in the 1000 block of Border Avenue, according to the Corona Police Department. Responding officers found the victim, who was taken to a hospital with injuries that […]
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Hit-and-Run, Evading Police in Huntington Beach
A 31-year-old man was charged Monday with a hit-and-run collision during a chase with Huntington Beach police that ended at Cal State Long Beach. Police were called about noon Thursday regarding a reckless driver going north on Pacific Coast Highway from Newland Street, according to Jennifer Carey, Huntington Beach’s public affairs manager. The suspect drove through several red lights, but when an officer on motorcycle attempted to stop the driver he kept going, triggering the chase, Carey said.
Hundreds of criminal cases dismissed in Riverside County due to court backlog
The Riverside County courts are dismissing hundreds of criminal cases due to a massive backlog and the decision is concerning to victims and prosecutors.
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged With Providing Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl To MoVal Man
A probationer accused of supplying a deadly dose of fentanyl to an 18-year-old Moreno Valley man was charged Monday with second-degree murder. Moisses Haro, 20, of Moreno Valley was arrested Thursday following a months-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Haro is being held in lieu of $1 million bail...
Man found shot to death on street in Pomona
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Pomona. The shooting is reported to have occurred Sunday evening at around 10:30 p.m. Pomona Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene in the 2200 block of Carlton Street, where they arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the street. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. They were initially dispatched to investigate reports of gunfire in the area. Detectives are working to determine motive and to locate a suspect. Anyone with information was asked to call Pomona police at (909) 620-2085.
Fontana Herald News
Man is shot to death in Redlands
A 31-year-old man was shot to death in Redlands on Oct. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Deputies from Sheriff’s Loma Linda/Central Station responded to the 26200 block of Redlands Boulevard at 9:42 p.m. after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area. Deputies arrived and...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Motorist Killed in Crash on I-215 in Menifee
Authorities Tuesday identified a 36-year-old man who was fatally injured in a rollover crash during which his pickup truck struck a Caltrans camera pole and tree on Interstate 215 in Menifee. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Andrew Carson of Encinitas. The fatality occurred about 3...
mynewsla.com
One Man Wounded, One Man Arrested In Stabbing At The Port Of Long Beach
A man was wounded Monday morning in a stabbing at the Port of Long Beach, and a suspect was arrested, police said. The stabbing was reported at 1:48 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pier G. “Both the victim and suspect were crewmembers from a ship,” LBPD Officer Paige White...
vvng.com
37 suspects arrested during Operation Consequences week of October 16-21st
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Officials said they arrested 37 suspects on felony charges during the latest round of Operation Consequences, a targeted crime suppression operation focused on the Victor Valley and surrounding areas. Between October 16, 2022, and October 21, 2022, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s...
orangecountytribune.com
Three arrested in homicide
Three people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Santa Ana early Saturday morning. According to the SAPD, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of East Warren Street at 2:40 a.m. Saturday in response to a report of a man lying in the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
mynewsla.com
Gardena Gang Member Sentenced to Prison in Racketeering Case
One of three members of a Gardena street gang linked to the death of a 29-year-old man who was gunned down in front of his home was sentenced Tuesday to just over nine years in federal prison for gun possession. Jesus “Rowdy” Hernandez, 29, was sentenced to 110 months behind...
foxla.com
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend to death in Compton: LASD
COMPTON, Calif. - A woman was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend in Compton Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responded to a home in the 900 block of North Essey Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. At the scene, they found the victim - a man in his 20s - with apparent stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, officials said.
mynewsla.com
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Man Killed in Woodland Hills Collision
A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed in Woodland Hills was identified by authorities Wednesday. Michael Daniali, 42, was fatally injured about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday at El Canon Avenue and Valley Circle Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The motorist remained at the scene, police...
Fontana Herald News
Police arrest Rancho Cucamonga man who allegedly raped and molested three underage victims
Police arrested a man who allegedly raped and molested three underage victims in separate cases, according to the Upland Police Department. In August, the Upland Detective Bureau began investigating a child molestation case that occurred in 2015. The suspect was found to have allegedly committed his crimes over a span of 15 years.
