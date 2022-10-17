ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Noteboom suffers torn Achilles vs. Panthers in Week 6, ruled out for the rest of the season

By Skyler Carlin
 3 days ago
Joe Noteboom was carted off during Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers as the Los Angeles Rams ended a two-game losing streak. Ahead of the bye week in Week 7, it’s been confirmed that Noteboom suffered a season-ending Achilles injury against the Panthers.

Noteboom exited in the second quarter of Sunday’s win and he was immediately ruled out for the rest of the game. Sean McVay shared that the Rams feared he sustained an injury to his Achilles, but the team would wait for him to undergo more tests.

Sadly, Noteboom will miss the rest of the season as he’ll join a long list of injured offensive linemen on the Rams. Aside from Noteboom, Brian Allen, David Edwards, Coleman Shelton, and Tremayne Anchrum Jr. have all endured injuries that have caused them to miss multiple games.

Ahead of the 2022 season, Noteboom signed a three-year, $40 million contract to replace Andrew Whitworth as the blindside protector for Matthew Stafford following his retirement. The TCU product had started in all six games for Los Angeles this season and he’s made 23 career starts since the Rams took him in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft.

With Noteboom out for the rest of the year, Rob Havenstein is the lone remaining starter on the offensive line from Week 1 that is healthy. Alaric Jackson could see more time at left tackle or the Rams could potentially make a move soon with all of the injuries they’ve endured in the trenches.

