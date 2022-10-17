Read full article on original website
State COVID case numbers up, positivity rate dwon
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky was up in the last seven days from the previous week, but the positivity rate was on the decline. There were 5,044 new cases in the last week, up from 3,240 the prior week. The positivity rate is at 7.64 percent, down from 8.5 percent in the previous report.
Area gets much-needed rain, not enough to end drought
Much-needed rainfall arrived in Western Kentucky Tuesday afternoon, but it certainly wasn’t enough to end the ongoing drought. The Mesonet site just north of Hopkinsville received six-tenths of an inch of rain Tuesday, three-quarters of an inch fell at the site between Elkton and Trenton in Todd County and the site just north of Cadiz recorded just over four-tenths of an inch.
Rain coming Tuesday, won’t be enough to end drought
The first significant rainfall in weeks is expected Tuesday in Western Kentucky, but it likely won’t be enough to end the ongoing drought. Western Christian County and areas westward toward the Mississippi River are now in the severe drought classification and the remainder of the region is in a moderate drought.
