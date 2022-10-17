ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY Cannabis Office to Accept Applications for New Mentor Program

If you are thinking about making Cannabis or a being a part of the Cannabis industry in New York State, there are many things for you to know and learn. How can you learn what you need to know? There is a new mentorship and training program that is being offered by New York State.
Hudson Valley Town Becomes a Literal ‘Flaming Pile of Garbage’

You know you're having a bad day when your town is transformed into a steaming pile of trash. Residents in Dutchess County may have noticed a peculiar smell in the air on Wednesday. No, you didn't imagine it. That was actually the distinct aroma of burning garbage. An enormous pile...
Hudson Valley Man Arrested: Warrants, Drugs and Theft, Oo My

A Hudson Valley man was arrested Tuesday after Hudson City Police discovered he had active warrants for his arrest when he was pulled over for speeding. This would be the start of what I can only assume became a very bad day. In addition, it was also discovered that the...
NASA Shares Out-Of-This-World Photos Of ‘Inviting’ New York State

We have incredible photos taken by NASA of New York State. Officials say the Empire State looks "vibrant" and "inviting." On Tuesday, NASA's official Instagram account two photos of New York State captured by NASA Earth. "Autumn in New York, why does it seem so inviting?🍁⁣," NASA wrote on Facebook....
Police Say New York State Man Arrested Two Times the Same Day For DWI

Some people just don't learn their lesson. Police say a suspect was busted twice for DWI just around seven hours apart Thursday. Offcials say the first time the New York state man was arrested Sa, his blood alcohol content was over two times the state's legal limit. However, CBS says the same suspect was right back at it later that same afternoon.
HADLEY, NY
More Baby Food Recalled In New York, FDA Says Don’t Use Product

New York parents are warned to not use more baby formula. On Friday, the FDA announced Abbott started a "proactive, voluntary recall" of some baby food. The recalled times include 2 fluid ounce/59-milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid products for infants and children, including the brands Similac® Pro-Total ComfortTM, Similac® 360 Total Care®, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac® Special Care® 24, Similac Stage 1, Similac® NeoSure®, Similac Water (Sterilized) and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution.
OHIO STATE
Photos: Rescue After Train Catches Fire in Croton

Thanks to the quick action of local first responders, stranded passengers are safe after a fire on board a Metro North train in Croton-on-Hudson, NY. The immediate rescue was due to more than just fast trucks and flashing lights, though. The reason emergency workers were there in the first place was because they were already responding a different fire.
CROTON-ON-HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley Plant Closing, Over 100 In New York Losing Job

Over 100 Empire State workers will need to find new jobs. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Labor Office of Dislocated Workers Program confirmed a plant is closing in the Mid-Hudson Region. Plant Closing in Mid-Hudson Region. ABB Optical/ Con-Cise Optical Group LLC is closing its plant located...
HAWTHORNE, NY
Rescuers Assist Injured Man on Top of New York State’s Highest Peak

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's website, Forest Rangers conducted 426 search and rescue missions across the state in 2021 alone. A 63-year-old man from North Carolina had to be rescued early Wednesday afternoon, after hitting his knee on a rock and possibly tearing a ligament on the state's highest peak. Because of the high elevation, New York State Police Aviation division was called in to help with the rescue.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Residents of New York Can Order Booze at Arby’s?

We have the meats, and now we also have the booze! You don't normally associate booze with a place like Arby's. But now, it appears the fast food chain is pairing certain menu items with their own "unexpected liquor", as Parade reports that Arby's has teamed up with an Ohio-based craft distillery called Brain Brew.
NEW YORK STATE
Closed! Remaining Hudson Valley Sears Location Shutters

Although we've become accustomed to businesses closing their doors, both locally owned and major retailers, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, this one marks a significant closure in the Hudson Valley, and even New York State. The remaining Sears location in the Hudson Valley has officially closed their doors. Newburgh Mall...
NEWBURGH, NY
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York

Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
