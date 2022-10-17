Read full article on original website
NY Cannabis Office to Accept Applications for New Mentor Program
If you are thinking about making Cannabis or a being a part of the Cannabis industry in New York State, there are many things for you to know and learn. How can you learn what you need to know? There is a new mentorship and training program that is being offered by New York State.
New York Removes Dangerous ‘Asbestos Mountain’ From Hudson Valley, Jobs Coming
Officials believe this once-contaminated dumping ground is now the "foundation for the Hudson Valley’s economic future." On Thursday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Representative Patrick Ryan proudly announced that "asbestos mountain" has been removed from Ulster County. "Asbestos Mountain" Removed From Ulster County. “This is...
Hudson Valley Town Becomes a Literal ‘Flaming Pile of Garbage’
You know you're having a bad day when your town is transformed into a steaming pile of trash. Residents in Dutchess County may have noticed a peculiar smell in the air on Wednesday. No, you didn't imagine it. That was actually the distinct aroma of burning garbage. An enormous pile...
7 New York Hometowns Among Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A number of the worst small cities in America can be found in the Hudson Valley and New York State. WalletHub reached out to Hudson Valley Post to share its recent findings of the best and worst "Small Cities in America." “Smaller cities often have more affordable housing prices and...
Hudson Valley Man Arrested: Warrants, Drugs and Theft, Oo My
A Hudson Valley man was arrested Tuesday after Hudson City Police discovered he had active warrants for his arrest when he was pulled over for speeding. This would be the start of what I can only assume became a very bad day. In addition, it was also discovered that the...
NASA Shares Out-Of-This-World Photos Of ‘Inviting’ New York State
We have incredible photos taken by NASA of New York State. Officials say the Empire State looks "vibrant" and "inviting." On Tuesday, NASA's official Instagram account two photos of New York State captured by NASA Earth. "Autumn in New York, why does it seem so inviting?🍁," NASA wrote on Facebook....
Police Say New York State Man Arrested Two Times the Same Day For DWI
Some people just don't learn their lesson. Police say a suspect was busted twice for DWI just around seven hours apart Thursday. Offcials say the first time the New York state man was arrested Sa, his blood alcohol content was over two times the state's legal limit. However, CBS says the same suspect was right back at it later that same afternoon.
New York State Man Charged With DWI After Wrong-Way Crash on I-87
One of the most terrifying things you imagine while driving is another motorist coming at you the wrong way. This is exactly what officials say happened early Sunday morning, when a New York state man traveling the wrong way hit a tractor-trailer. Police say alcohol was a factor in the crash that happened on I-87.
More Baby Food Recalled In New York, FDA Says Don’t Use Product
New York parents are warned to not use more baby formula. On Friday, the FDA announced Abbott started a "proactive, voluntary recall" of some baby food. The recalled times include 2 fluid ounce/59-milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid products for infants and children, including the brands Similac® Pro-Total ComfortTM, Similac® 360 Total Care®, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac® Special Care® 24, Similac Stage 1, Similac® NeoSure®, Similac Water (Sterilized) and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution.
Photos: Rescue After Train Catches Fire in Croton
Thanks to the quick action of local first responders, stranded passengers are safe after a fire on board a Metro North train in Croton-on-Hudson, NY. The immediate rescue was due to more than just fast trucks and flashing lights, though. The reason emergency workers were there in the first place was because they were already responding a different fire.
Hudson Valley Plant Closing, Over 100 In New York Losing Job
Over 100 Empire State workers will need to find new jobs. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Labor Office of Dislocated Workers Program confirmed a plant is closing in the Mid-Hudson Region. Plant Closing in Mid-Hudson Region. ABB Optical/ Con-Cise Optical Group LLC is closing its plant located...
Someone is Suing ‘Italy’s No. 1 Brand of Pasta’ Because It’s Made in New York
The world's largest pasta producer is facing a class-action lawsuit, and part of it has to do with its ties to New York state. Barilla is known as the Italian Food Company since 1877, and is known for their motto, "Italy's No. 1 Brand of Pasta". But things have changed since the Barilla family sold the majority of the interest to an American company in 1971.
2 Scratch-Off Tickets Each Worth $5 Million Available in New York
Lottery officials confirmed two scratch-off tickets each worth $5 million were distributed to stores across the Empire State. Will you be the lucky winner?. Two New Yorkers can win life-changing money. I have good news and bad news if you are hoping you will be one of the two lucky winners.
5 New York Hometowns Among ‘Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
Five places in New York State were just named some of the best places to live in the world. U.S. News & World Report recently released its list of the "Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023." Four New York hometowns cracked the top 50 and five places...
Rescuers Assist Injured Man on Top of New York State’s Highest Peak
According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's website, Forest Rangers conducted 426 search and rescue missions across the state in 2021 alone. A 63-year-old man from North Carolina had to be rescued early Wednesday afternoon, after hitting his knee on a rock and possibly tearing a ligament on the state's highest peak. Because of the high elevation, New York State Police Aviation division was called in to help with the rescue.
Residents of New York Can Order Booze at Arby’s?
We have the meats, and now we also have the booze! You don't normally associate booze with a place like Arby's. But now, it appears the fast food chain is pairing certain menu items with their own "unexpected liquor", as Parade reports that Arby's has teamed up with an Ohio-based craft distillery called Brain Brew.
5 Easy Things All New York Homeowners Should Do Before Snowfall
Is this your first winter in your new home? Maybe this isn't the first winter but the 15th? There are a few things that every homeowner needs to do to make sure that their house is in tip-top shape. Is there already a list of things you do by October...
Closed! Remaining Hudson Valley Sears Location Shutters
Although we've become accustomed to businesses closing their doors, both locally owned and major retailers, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, this one marks a significant closure in the Hudson Valley, and even New York State. The remaining Sears location in the Hudson Valley has officially closed their doors. Newburgh Mall...
Warning: New York State Must ‘Get Ready To Shovel & Shiver’ This Winter
More weather experts forecast a winter full of snow, slush, ice and "significant shivers" for New York State. The Farmer's Almanac is out with bad news for New Yorkers who are hoping for a mild winter. Get Ready To "Shake, shiver, and shovel!" Farmer’s Almanac. Farmer’s Almanac. The...
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York
Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
