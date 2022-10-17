ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

405magazine.com

5 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: October 20-23

Fall temperatures might be in a state of flux, but the great number of exciting events in Oklahoma City each weekend stays constant. From quick canines to barbecue cooking to exquisite crafts, there’s something for everyone this October. Light the Night Walk | Oct. 21. Get your steps in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

It’s the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma

At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in the Sooner State. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
GUTHRIE, OK
KOCO

National Reptile Day coming to OKC Zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY — National Reptile Day is coming to the Oklahoma City Zoo. On Tuesday, the OKC Zoo announced that in celebration of reptiles, the zoo and Bob Moore Subaru will host National Reptile Day on Oct. 21. The day is dedicated to bringing awareness and promoting the conservation of the animal.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
q973radio.com

Woman Falls in Large Hole; Stuck for Hours

This is easily one of the wildest stories you’ll read this week. A woman in Oklahoma was walking along the side of the street, when all of a sudden, the unthinkable happened… She fell deep into a large hole next to the street and found herself completely stranded.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Toys R Us revival: Tulsa getting one of just two Oklahoma locations

TULSA, Okla. — Toys R Us is finding new life with in-store locations opening in select Macy’s department stores across the country. The giant toy retailer filed for bankruptcy in 2017, closing all its store locations the next year as a result of declining sales. Macy’s announced its...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Man Arrested In Connection With OKC Bar Beating

Oklahoma City police released a new video on Thursday of an officer's response to a man who was severely beaten and maimed outside a metro bar earlier this month. Police arrested Keironte Compton, 29, this week in connection to the attack and said investigators are working to identify two more suspects.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Car slams into business in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A car slammed into a business in southeast Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 crews were on the ground and in the air. A car slammed into the bricks on the front of the building, leaving heavy damage. The owner of the Corner Pocket, Lloyd Booth, said a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
405magazine.com

OKC’s End-of-Year Restaurant Openings

As 2022 winds down, we’ve entered the final quarter of the year, or what restaurant pros refer to as O-N-D every year. There have been notable closings this year — R.I.P Paladar Cubano — that we’ll address in an end-of-year story/tribute. The holidays are hurtling toward us right now, and the list of restaurants recently opened or about to open shows no sign of slowing, even with all the issues owners still face from inflation to staffing.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Oklahoma Agents Apprehend Key Member of Prison Contraband Ring

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) – Agents with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ Office of the Inspector General have arrested an Oklahoma City woman suspected of involvement in a statewide, warehouse-scale contraband ring tied to a known prison Security Threat Group. 32-year-old Alicia Anderson was arrested on Tuesday following an...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Firefighters face busy day responding to calls amid burn ban

Oklahoma City firefighters responded to 170 calls Thursday in the metro. Firefighters say they are worried about even more calls as extremely dry conditions continue. Scott Douglas with the fire department says while most of the calls turned out to be routine, others required a larger response. “We have responded...

