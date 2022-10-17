Read full article on original website
Brides’ warning after last-minute makeup cancelations
After two brides were left scrambling right before their big day, they’re warning others about their experiences with an Oklahoma City makeup artist.
405magazine.com
5 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: October 20-23
Fall temperatures might be in a state of flux, but the great number of exciting events in Oklahoma City each weekend stays constant. From quick canines to barbecue cooking to exquisite crafts, there’s something for everyone this October. Light the Night Walk | Oct. 21. Get your steps in...
KOCO
New development in Oklahoma City could mirror popular Chicago neighborhood
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new development in Midtown could mirror a popular Chicago neighborhood. Some residents are excited about the possible changes. Others said this could disrupt traffic patterns. A block of Classen Drive could shut down and turn into a courtyard. It’s part of a proposal by the...
It’s the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma
At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in the Sooner State. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
KOCO
A look inside the progress being made at the Crystal Bridge Conservatory
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Crystal Bridge Conservatory at Myriad Gardens has been closed for about a year and a half, but will reopen again soon. Since April of 2021, the Crystal Bridge has been undergoing renovations. The CEO and president at the Myriad Gardens Foundation, Maureen Heffernan, said there's...
Free Brick-or-Treat festival – candy, characters, more!
Get your little princesses and superheroes ready for a fun evening in Bricktown with free candy, balloon art, a live pumpkin carving demonstration, and plenty of their favorite characters roaming the streets.
KOCO
National Reptile Day coming to OKC Zoo
OKLAHOMA CITY — National Reptile Day is coming to the Oklahoma City Zoo. On Tuesday, the OKC Zoo announced that in celebration of reptiles, the zoo and Bob Moore Subaru will host National Reptile Day on Oct. 21. The day is dedicated to bringing awareness and promoting the conservation of the animal.
q973radio.com
Woman Falls in Large Hole; Stuck for Hours
This is easily one of the wildest stories you’ll read this week. A woman in Oklahoma was walking along the side of the street, when all of a sudden, the unthinkable happened… She fell deep into a large hole next to the street and found herself completely stranded.
KOCO
Popular food truck beats odds, opens first location in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The past two years have been tough for small businesses and restaurants. Now, a very popular food truck beat the odds and opened its first brick-and-mortar location. "It's not a food truck anymore. It's a restaurant," said Gannon Mendez, owner of Saucee Sicilian. Mendez said there...
Booze behind bars: ABLE Commission confiscates beer & wine from Guthrie gas station
11,000 cans and bottles of alcohol are now sitting behind bars at the old Logan County Jail, after the Oklahoma ABLE Commission confiscated the alcohol from a local gas station.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Toys R Us revival: Tulsa getting one of just two Oklahoma locations
TULSA, Okla. — Toys R Us is finding new life with in-store locations opening in select Macy’s department stores across the country. The giant toy retailer filed for bankruptcy in 2017, closing all its store locations the next year as a result of declining sales. Macy’s announced its...
News On 6
Man Arrested In Connection With OKC Bar Beating
Oklahoma City police released a new video on Thursday of an officer's response to a man who was severely beaten and maimed outside a metro bar earlier this month. Police arrested Keironte Compton, 29, this week in connection to the attack and said investigators are working to identify two more suspects.
“I feel bullied,” Neighbor feuding with Del City mayor over fence
Both sides claim the piece of property is theirs.
KOCO
Car slams into business in southeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A car slammed into a business in southeast Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 crews were on the ground and in the air. A car slammed into the bricks on the front of the building, leaving heavy damage. The owner of the Corner Pocket, Lloyd Booth, said a...
405magazine.com
OKC’s End-of-Year Restaurant Openings
As 2022 winds down, we’ve entered the final quarter of the year, or what restaurant pros refer to as O-N-D every year. There have been notable closings this year — R.I.P Paladar Cubano — that we’ll address in an end-of-year story/tribute. The holidays are hurtling toward us right now, and the list of restaurants recently opened or about to open shows no sign of slowing, even with all the issues owners still face from inflation to staffing.
KOCO
Group protests execution of Benjamin Cole outside of Governor’s Mansion
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Thursday, a group against the execution of Benjamin Cole protested outside of the Governor’s Mansion. The group lined the gates of the mansion in Oklahoma City. At 10 a.m., the scheduled execution time, some were on their knees in prayer. Cole was convicted of...
poncacitynow.com
Oklahoma Agents Apprehend Key Member of Prison Contraband Ring
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) – Agents with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ Office of the Inspector General have arrested an Oklahoma City woman suspected of involvement in a statewide, warehouse-scale contraband ring tied to a known prison Security Threat Group. 32-year-old Alicia Anderson was arrested on Tuesday following an...
KOCO
Oklahoma fire officials see thousands of trash fires due to ashes disposed incorrectly
OKLAHOMA CITY — As the cold weather approaches, Oklahomans are beginning to use the fireplace. However, if you don’t dispose of the ashes correctly, it could cost you your house or your life. The Oklahoma City Fire Department has seen thousands of trash fires because of this problem.
‘I’m not a threat’: OKC man sentenced to decade in prison for attacking woman in mall
A year and a half after a 52-year-old woman was violently attacked in the Northpark Mall, her attorney says justice has finally been served.
KOCO
Firefighters face busy day responding to calls amid burn ban
Oklahoma City firefighters responded to 170 calls Thursday in the metro. Firefighters say they are worried about even more calls as extremely dry conditions continue. Scott Douglas with the fire department says while most of the calls turned out to be routine, others required a larger response. “We have responded...
