(CBS/AP) -- A Wisconsin jury found Darrell Brooks guilty of all six homicide charges in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.Brooks, convicted of killing six people, now faces life in prison. Darrell Brooks faced 76 charges in connection with the attack, including six counts of intentional first-degree homicide. Brooks represented himself at what has been a chaotic trial, spending every day of the trial arguing with Judge Jennifer Dorow, refusing to recognize his own name, and insisting the state has no jurisdiction over him. Multiple times, the judge has had bailiffs move him to another courtroom where he could watch the proceedings via video...

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 38 MINUTES AGO