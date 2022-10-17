Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Coachella Celebrates New Urban Greening and Connectivity Project
The city Tuesday celebrated the completion of its urban greening and connectivity project in the Pueblo Viejo Downtown District. City officials, along with the Coachella Valley Association of Governments, California Climate Investments and Urban Greening, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday at the intersection of 6th Street and Grapefruit Boulevard.
mynewsla.com
Board Extends Moratorium for Rentals in Idyllwild Area, Temecula Valley
The Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to extend a moratorium on the issuance of new short-term rental permits in the unincorporated Temecula Valley, as well as the Idyllwild area, giving county staff time to research options for allowing additional rentals without over-saturating neighborhoods. “We’re talking about rights...
mynewsla.com
RS County Officials Impound 38 Dogs in Advance of Halloween
Riverside County animal control officers conducted a sweep operation in Mecca and North Shore Tuesday, where they impounded 38 dogs in advance of Halloween. “There are many children in these communities and these sweeps are imperative to ensure the children are safe as we near Halloween,” Field Services Commander Josh Sisler said in a statement. “Some of these dogs exhibit a feral nature and form packs.”
mynewsla.com
Earthquake Rattle San Jacinto Mountains Community
A magnitude 2.9 earthquake has been reported near Mountain Center in Riverside County at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 4.8 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains. It was 11.6 miles southeast of Valle Vista and 13.4 miles southeast of East Hemet.
mynewsla.com
Coachella And Stagecoach Festival Locals-Only Passes Available For Residents
Coachella Valley residents Monday can buy general admission passes to the Stagecoach and Coachella Music and Arts festivals. Exclusive passes for area residents for both festivals became available Monday morning at 10 a.m. with a four-pass limit for the Coachella festival and an eight-pass limit for the Stagecoach festival. The...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Motorist Killed in Crash on I-215 in Menifee
Authorities Tuesday identified a 36-year-old man who was fatally injured in a rollover crash during which his pickup truck struck a Caltrans camera pole and tree on Interstate 215 in Menifee. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Andrew Carson of Encinitas. The fatality occurred about 3...
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged With Providing Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl To MoVal Man
A probationer accused of supplying a deadly dose of fentanyl to an 18-year-old Moreno Valley man was charged Monday with second-degree murder. Moisses Haro, 20, of Moreno Valley was arrested Thursday following a months-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Haro is being held in lieu of $1 million bail...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested For Alleged Murder Of Man And Woman In Coachella
A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday for the alleged murder of a man and woman whose bodies were found at a residential property in Coachella. Daniel Torres of Coachella was arrested in Redwood City on suspicion of murder, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (October 25, 2021)…Felon Admits Committing Rape Quarter Century Ago in Riverside
One Year Ago Today (October 25, 2021)…A 50-year-old ex-con who sexually assaulted a Riverside woman a quarter-century ago is slated to be sentenced to eight years in state prison. Ralph Leslie Kroll of Eastvale pleaded guilty last month to forcible rape and kidnapping as part of a plea agreement...
mynewsla.com
Mom Charged with Killing 2-Year-Old Son in Eastvale
A woman accused of killing her 2-year-old son in their Eastvale home was charged Tuesday with murder and other offenses. Xiu Xiu Sun was arrested Thursday after a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Chris Cui. Along with the murder count, Sun is charged with assault...
mynewsla.com
Juvenile Seriously Injured in Dirt Bike Accident
A juvenile suffered a traumatic injury in a dirt bike crash in Cahuilla, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported at 12:16 p.m. Sunday in the 50000 block of Highway 371, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The victim was taken by air ambulance to a trauma center. No...
mynewsla.com
Man and Woman Found Dead in Coachella; Homicide Investigation Underway
A man and a woman were found dead on a residential property in Coachella, and a homicide investigation was underway Monday, authorities said. The bodies were discovered about 9:50 a.m. Sunday in the 85300 block of Avenue 52, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Charges Filed vs. Man Suspected of Kidnapping, Robbery, Assault
Felony charges were filed Tuesday against a Coachella man suspected of kidnapping, robbing, assaulting and extorting a man for money. Alexander Henry Edlund, 34, was charged Tuesday morning with five felony counts, one each of kidnap for ransom, robbery, criminal threats to cause death or great bodily harm, false imprisonment and assault with a weapon or by force to cause great bodily harm, according to court records.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Fatally Hit By Vehicle In Northridge Area
Authorities Monday identified a man who was hit by a vehicle and killed while crossing a street in the Northridge area. Muhammad Binissa, 68, of Granada Hills was fatally injured about 7:45 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe Boulevard and Yarmouth Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the Los Angeles Police Department.
