(FOX 9) - The campaign for control of the state Legislature is at a fever pitch, but most Minnesotans wouldn't know it. Roughly 20 of the 201 House and Senate districts are true battlegrounds, meaning that both parties are concentrating their money and resources in a small number of places. Swings in a few districts could be enough to tip control of the Legislature, one of only two in the U.S. where the political parties split control of the chambers.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO