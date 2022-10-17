Read full article on original website
Minnesota weather: Pleasant sunshine with seasonable temperatures
(FOX 9) - A lovely day is in store, with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures on Wednesday. The high temperature will be around 52 degrees for the Twin Cities metro, with warmer temperatures expected in western and southern Minnesota. It'll be cooler in northern Minnesota, with highs in the 40s.
Angler's sunfish ties Minnesota state record
(FOX 9) - The sunfish an angler recently caught in northern Minnesota has tied a state record, according to the Minnesota DNR. Aaron Ardoff on Sept. 18 caught a 1-pound, 12-ounce hybrid sunfish (a cross between two species of sunfish) from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County, which the Minnesota DNR has certified as tying the state's weight-based record.
New winter walleye limit for Upper Red Lake
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is changing its regulations for the winter walleye season at Upper Red Lake. Effective Tuesday, Nov. 1, anglers will have a three-walleye bag limit, with only one walleye longer than 17 inches in possession. The change comes after a fall fisheries assessment on the Red Lakes found the walleye population is at a healthy, sustainable level.
Why it rained mud in Minnesota
Many Minnesotans who park outside woke up to dirty cars Monday morning. Dust from ongoing droughts southwest of Minnesota got picked up from strong southwest winds ahead of an advancing cold front, the University of Wisconsin-Madison's NOAA Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies says.
Apostle Supper Club in St. Paul prepares to debut
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The long awaited Apostle Supper Club is preparing to open this week in St. Paul. After multiple supply chain delays, the Palm Springs-inspired escape will open this week, just in time to bring a little warmth to the chilly Minnesota winter. The Apostle is the brainchild of Purpose Restaurants owners, Brian and Sarah Ingram, who also own Hope Breakfast Bar and the Gnome.
What to do in Minnesota: 11 things to do this weekend (Oct. 28-30)
(FOX 9) - Prepare for Halloween with multiple spooky, family-friendly events throughout Minnesota. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Twin Cities Film Fest:. ShowPlace ICON Theaters. October 24-29 Streaming starts at $9, showings start at $12 per person. This 10-day festival is a celebration...
University of Minnesota home to world's largest Sherlock Holmes collection
Buried 90 feet below the West Bank of the University of Minnesota, there's a treasure trove of items inspired by one of the most popular literary characters of all time. The U's Anderson Library has more than 60,000 pieces of Sherlock Holmes history, making it the largest collection devoted to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's fictional detective in the world.
South Minneapolis homeowners create comedy club with skeletons in front yard
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Some people have skeletons in their closet. Brian Carr has them all over his front yard. "One thing I like about Halloween is you really have an opportunity to flex some creative muscle," said Carr. "A lot of people will stop and say thank you for...
State-by-state guide to tracking your absentee ballot for 2022 midterm elections
The midterm elections are on Nov. 8, 2022. While many Americans will likely head to their local polling station to fulfill their civic duty, a sizeable number will cast an absentee ballot by mail. Absentee voting allows citizens to vote before Election Day by mail or drop box. Although every...
Suburbs, Iron Range are battlegrounds for control of Minnesota Legislature
(FOX 9) - The campaign for control of the state Legislature is at a fever pitch, but most Minnesotans wouldn't know it. Roughly 20 of the 201 House and Senate districts are true battlegrounds, meaning that both parties are concentrating their money and resources in a small number of places. Swings in a few districts could be enough to tip control of the Legislature, one of only two in the U.S. where the political parties split control of the chambers.
'Life-changing' moment inspired realtor to become Minnesota State Patrol trooper
(FOX 9) - Minnesota State Patrol welcomed their 65th training academy on Tuesday, including one new grad who decided to become a trooper after a life-changing incident. Justin Mathes’ dad was a police sergeant, so it may seem like destiny. But that destiny first took a detour with Mathes going into real estate, dabbling in construction before fate took over on I-35W south in June 2020 -- as he was following behind a colleague.
Once-troubled building in Brooklyn Park to become youth empowerment center
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - An intersection in Brooklyn Park that's long been a hotspot for crime is getting new life. For more than a year, the violence intervention group Minnesota Acts Now has been patrolling the intersection of 63rd and Zane without guns, forming connections with community members and working to make the area safer.
Edina teen who started construction company gets license revoked
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An industrious teen that impressed many, including FOX 9, by starting his own construction company when he was only 16 has now had his contractor's license revoked. Caden Fritz, who started Fritz Construction, had his license revoked last week by the Minnesota Commissioner of Labor and...
After losing 12-year-old son in hunting accident, Minnesota family urges others to be cautious
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Paul family is making a plea to other Minnesota families after losing their 12-year-old son in a hunting accident in rural Cass County. Two weeks after 12-year-old Jeremy Her died, his parents Blia Xiong and Thai Her, are still in disbelief. FOX 9 spoke with them through a translator at the Hmong 18 Council.
Mississippi River drought hits record level, revives supply chain concerns: report
The Mississippi River is set to face a number of problems due to low water levels that could impact the supply chain during a crucial period of recovery. The National Weather Service Memphis Office released projections that the river will drop to 11.1 feet below sea level – a record low for the river that could end up creating significant problems for the shipping industry that uses it as a main artery for trade along the middle of the country.
Michigan man dies from ‘flesh-eating’ bacteria after helping in Hurricane Ian recovery
JENISON, Mich. - When Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida last month, James Hewitt rushed from Jenison, Michigan, to help his friend who was in need. Days later, 56-year-old Hewitt would be dead after contracting a rare but dangerous bacterial infection. His fiancée, 54-year-old Leah DeLano, said he left for Florida...
Father pleads guilty to charges connected to St. Paul quadruple homicide
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man charged with helping his son move the bodies of four people murdered in St. Paul to a remote cornfield in western Wisconsin has pleaded guilty. Darren Lee Osborne pled guilty on Tuesday to charges of aiding an offender. He is set to be sentenced in December.
Man walking his dog finds alligator roaming in rural Idaho
A man who was out walking his dog on a recent evening in rural Idaho stumbled upon a creature that was a long way from home. According to Idaho Fish and Game, the man was walking his dog on a road south of New Plymouth, a small town about 45 minutes northwest of Boise, around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 21 when he heard something rustling in the bushes. It was a 3.5-foot long alligator.
Hennepin Sheriff David Hutchinson takes on critics, media and DFL
(FOX 9) - In a candid podcast interview last week, Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson talked broadly about his drunk driving crash, allegations he created a hostile work environment, DFL politics and the mental health of law enforcement. "I think the DFL has changed. I’ve changed my perspective. A lot...
Pandemic learning loss: How St. Paul is trying to help students catch up
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The news of declining test scores nationwide is not a surprise to St. Paul administrators, as the effects of distance learning have weighed heavily on their minds. "We anticipated the data to show what it did," said Sue Braithwaite, elementary curriculum supervisor for St....
