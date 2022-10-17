ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brighton, MN

Minnesota weather: Pleasant sunshine with seasonable temperatures

(FOX 9) - A lovely day is in store, with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures on Wednesday. The high temperature will be around 52 degrees for the Twin Cities metro, with warmer temperatures expected in western and southern Minnesota. It'll be cooler in northern Minnesota, with highs in the 40s.
MINNESOTA STATE
Angler's sunfish ties Minnesota state record

(FOX 9) - The sunfish an angler recently caught in northern Minnesota has tied a state record, according to the Minnesota DNR. Aaron Ardoff on Sept. 18 caught a 1-pound, 12-ounce hybrid sunfish (a cross between two species of sunfish) from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County, which the Minnesota DNR has certified as tying the state's weight-based record.
MINNESOTA STATE
New winter walleye limit for Upper Red Lake

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is changing its regulations for the winter walleye season at Upper Red Lake. Effective Tuesday, Nov. 1, anglers will have a three-walleye bag limit, with only one walleye longer than 17 inches in possession. The change comes after a fall fisheries assessment on the Red Lakes found the walleye population is at a healthy, sustainable level.
RED LAKE, MN
Why it rained mud in Minnesota

Many Minnesotans who park outside woke up to dirty cars Monday morning. Dust from ongoing droughts southwest of Minnesota got picked up from strong southwest winds ahead of an advancing cold front, the University of Wisconsin-Madison's NOAA Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies says.
MINNESOTA STATE
Apostle Supper Club in St. Paul prepares to debut

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The long awaited Apostle Supper Club is preparing to open this week in St. Paul. After multiple supply chain delays, the Palm Springs-inspired escape will open this week, just in time to bring a little warmth to the chilly Minnesota winter. The Apostle is the brainchild of Purpose Restaurants owners, Brian and Sarah Ingram, who also own Hope Breakfast Bar and the Gnome.
SAINT PAUL, MN
What to do in Minnesota: 11 things to do this weekend (Oct. 28-30)

(FOX 9) - Prepare for Halloween with multiple spooky, family-friendly events throughout Minnesota. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Twin Cities Film Fest:. ShowPlace ICON Theaters. October 24-29 Streaming starts at $9, showings start at $12 per person. This 10-day festival is a celebration...
MINNESOTA STATE
University of Minnesota home to world's largest Sherlock Holmes collection

Buried 90 feet below the West Bank of the University of Minnesota, there's a treasure trove of items inspired by one of the most popular literary characters of all time. The U's Anderson Library has more than 60,000 pieces of Sherlock Holmes history, making it the largest collection devoted to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's fictional detective in the world.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Suburbs, Iron Range are battlegrounds for control of Minnesota Legislature

(FOX 9) - The campaign for control of the state Legislature is at a fever pitch, but most Minnesotans wouldn't know it. Roughly 20 of the 201 House and Senate districts are true battlegrounds, meaning that both parties are concentrating their money and resources in a small number of places. Swings in a few districts could be enough to tip control of the Legislature, one of only two in the U.S. where the political parties split control of the chambers.
MINNESOTA STATE
'Life-changing' moment inspired realtor to become Minnesota State Patrol trooper

(FOX 9) - Minnesota State Patrol welcomed their 65th training academy on Tuesday, including one new grad who decided to become a trooper after a life-changing incident. Justin Mathes’ dad was a police sergeant, so it may seem like destiny. But that destiny first took a detour with Mathes going into real estate, dabbling in construction before fate took over on I-35W south in June 2020 -- as he was following behind a colleague.
MINNESOTA STATE
Once-troubled building in Brooklyn Park to become youth empowerment center

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - An intersection in Brooklyn Park that's long been a hotspot for crime is getting new life. For more than a year, the violence intervention group Minnesota Acts Now has been patrolling the intersection of 63rd and Zane without guns, forming connections with community members and working to make the area safer.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Edina teen who started construction company gets license revoked

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An industrious teen that impressed many, including FOX 9, by starting his own construction company when he was only 16 has now had his contractor's license revoked. Caden Fritz, who started Fritz Construction, had his license revoked last week by the Minnesota Commissioner of Labor and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Mississippi River drought hits record level, revives supply chain concerns: report

The Mississippi River is set to face a number of problems due to low water levels that could impact the supply chain during a crucial period of recovery. The National Weather Service Memphis Office released projections that the river will drop to 11.1 feet below sea level – a record low for the river that could end up creating significant problems for the shipping industry that uses it as a main artery for trade along the middle of the country.
MEMPHIS, TN
Man walking his dog finds alligator roaming in rural Idaho

A man who was out walking his dog on a recent evening in rural Idaho stumbled upon a creature that was a long way from home. According to Idaho Fish and Game, the man was walking his dog on a road south of New Plymouth, a small town about 45 minutes northwest of Boise, around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 21 when he heard something rustling in the bushes. It was a 3.5-foot long alligator.
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
Hennepin Sheriff David Hutchinson takes on critics, media and DFL

(FOX 9) - In a candid podcast interview last week, Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson talked broadly about his drunk driving crash, allegations he created a hostile work environment, DFL politics and the mental health of law enforcement. "I think the DFL has changed. I’ve changed my perspective. A lot...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN

